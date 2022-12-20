ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway, IN

WTHR

Man dead in shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on the city's west side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of Waterview Drive, near 10th Street and Interstate 465, around 2:15 p.m. Police arrived and found a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Shots fired at Greenwood Park Mall, no victims reported

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police sources tell 13News they are investigating a possible shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Multiple police sources confirm there are no victims hit by the gunfire, and this is not an active shooter situation. The mall is currently locked down and being searched and cleared.
GREENWOOD, IN
WLFI.com

LPD: Downtown bank robbery suspect in custody

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A downtown bank robbery suspect is in custody according to Lafayette Police Lt. Mike Brown. 48-year-old Terrell Lenoir of Lafayette is preliminarily charged with robbery, intimidation, and theft. According to police documents, Lenoir robbed First Merchants Bank, 250 Main St. in Lafayette, at about 2:30...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Person found shot and killed on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at a Westlake Apartments. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Suspect held in connection with Lafayette bank robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County arrested a Lafayette man in connection with a bank robbery Thursday. According to a police department spokesperson, officers were called to the First Merchants Bank, located at 250 Man Street in Lafayette, around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Investigators learned a man demanded money from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD seeking wanted man after east Indianapolis pursuit, crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants who twice fled from officers on Wednesday. After the man fled from officers once, he was located again before fleeing in a vehicle. A brief vehicle pursuit was terminated by officers on the near east side of Indianapolis. A short time after the pursuit ended, the suspect crashed into two other vehicles at East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Shooting Outside of Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — You may have heard about another shooting in or around the Greenwood Park Mall Friday evening. The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed there was a shots fired call outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall. No injuries have been reported and the department says the area has been deemed safe.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest man for robbing 6 businesses on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for holding up six businesses in less than two months. Since mid-October, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives have been investigating six armed robberies on the city’s north side. Detectives identified Damon Smithson as a suspect...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Deadly apartment fire in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A deadly fire in Muncie is under investigation as ahead of the holiday weekend. Firefighters were called to an apartment in the 800 block of South Madison Street. Once there, firefighters pulled 76-year-old Carolyn Fisher from the apartment and rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, Fisher...
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

Man found dead in Carmel pond identified

A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided. The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

IMPD arrests man accused of robbing 6 businesses while on work release

INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted armed robber is behind bars after police claim he robbed a half dozen businesses around Indianapolis while on work release. IMPD robbery detectives believe 53-year-old Damon Smithson robbed all six businesses over a two-month span before he was arrested last week. Based on their investigation, IMPD said Smithson is a suspect […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

