Man dead in shooting on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on the city's west side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of Waterview Drive, near 10th Street and Interstate 465, around 2:15 p.m. Police arrived and found a...
Shots fired at Greenwood Park Mall, no victims reported
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police sources tell 13News they are investigating a possible shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Multiple police sources confirm there are no victims hit by the gunfire, and this is not an active shooter situation. The mall is currently locked down and being searched and cleared.
WTHR
Police: "There Was No Shooting Inside The Mall"
Greenwood police said evidence techs are recovering shell casings from the scene, but no one was hurt. No suspects are in custody.
WTHR
Scene Of Possible Shooting At Greenwood Park Mall
Rich Nye is on scene with the latest updates. No victims were killed and no one was hurt, police sources tell 13News.
WLFI.com
LPD: Downtown bank robbery suspect in custody
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A downtown bank robbery suspect is in custody according to Lafayette Police Lt. Mike Brown. 48-year-old Terrell Lenoir of Lafayette is preliminarily charged with robbery, intimidation, and theft. According to police documents, Lenoir robbed First Merchants Bank, 250 Main St. in Lafayette, at about 2:30...
WISH-TV
Person found shot and killed on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at a Westlake Apartments. Police...
Suspect held in connection with Lafayette bank robbery
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County arrested a Lafayette man in connection with a bank robbery Thursday. According to a police department spokesperson, officers were called to the First Merchants Bank, located at 250 Man Street in Lafayette, around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Investigators learned a man demanded money from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
IMPD seeking wanted man after east Indianapolis pursuit, crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants who twice fled from officers on Wednesday. After the man fled from officers once, he was located again before fleeing in a vehicle. A brief vehicle pursuit was terminated by officers on the near east side of Indianapolis. A short time after the pursuit ended, the suspect crashed into two other vehicles at East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive.
WIBC.com
Shooting Outside of Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — You may have heard about another shooting in or around the Greenwood Park Mall Friday evening. The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed there was a shots fired call outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall. No injuries have been reported and the department says the area has been deemed safe.
Danville man sentenced to 18 years in 2021 deadly drunk driving crash
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Danville man will spend 18 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash in December 2021. Noah Wells pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or more. The...
WISH-TV
Police arrest man for robbing 6 businesses on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for holding up six businesses in less than two months. Since mid-October, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives have been investigating six armed robberies on the city's north side. Detectives identified Damon Smithson as a suspect...
WISH-TV
2 men, 17-year-old arrested in connection with armed robberies over 72 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested two men and a teen for a series of armed robberies in a 72-hour period. They are 19-year old Mark Solis-Lopez, 20-year old Juan Mendoza, and a 17-year old boy, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Police also recovered two handguns. The robberies...
Police arrest 3 in connection with series of 5 armed robberies
Police have three people in custody after they say the trio committed five robberies in the span of three days.
IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
WTHR
Kidnapped Ohio baby found alive in Indianapolis; woman charged with kidnapping him arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 5-month-old boy who was kidnapped along with his brother on Monday in the Short North was found alive on Thursday in Indianapolis, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Kason Thomas was found hours after the woman who allegedly abducted him, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was...
Deadly apartment fire in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — A deadly fire in Muncie is under investigation as ahead of the holiday weekend. Firefighters were called to an apartment in the 800 block of South Madison Street. Once there, firefighters pulled 76-year-old Carolyn Fisher from the apartment and rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, Fisher...
Woman dies after Friday afternoon apartment fire in Indianapolis
A 70-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment after a reported fire Friday afternoon. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Current Publishing
Man found dead in Carmel pond identified
A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided. The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
3 Indianapolis minors taken to hospital after police chase ends in crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three Indianapolis minors went to a Lafayette hospital Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash. Just after 3 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 65, near the State Road 26 exit in Lafayette.
IMPD arrests man accused of robbing 6 businesses while on work release
INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted armed robber is behind bars after police claim he robbed a half dozen businesses around Indianapolis while on work release. IMPD robbery detectives believe 53-year-old Damon Smithson robbed all six businesses over a two-month span before he was arrested last week. Based on their investigation, IMPD said Smithson is a suspect […]
WTHR
