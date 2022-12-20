Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film
Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daniel Craig Reflects on Wearing a "F-cking Stormtrooper" Suit for The Force Awakens
The release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens came with the reveal that Daniel Craig had an uncredited cameo as a stormtrooper, leading many audiences to wonder how he came to land such a role, with the actor recently recalling that he had scored the role merely by asking for it. As compared to his other experiences, filming the cameo wasn't entirely glamorous, as he was sporting an uncomfortable suit of armor, though he admitted he got off relatively easily as compared to stormtroopers who had to wear the garb in the deserts of Tunisia. Craig will next be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hits Netflix on December 23rd.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producer Compares Next Two Movies to Avengers: Endgame
After the release of its first full trailer earlier this month, fans are absolutely excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The animated sequel is expected to significantly up the ante of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — and based on all of the footage we've already seen of alternate versions of Spider-Man, that's definitely proving to be the case. The epic quality of Across the Spider-Verse, as well as its planned follow-up Across the Spider-Verse Part II, could apparently be felt among its crew members as well. In a recent interview with The Direct, senior character animator Ere Santos teased that the ambition of the original condensed version of the two sequels is on par with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's culmination, Avengers: Endgame.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
Diane McBain Dies: Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ Co-Star, ‘Surfside 6’ Actor Was 81
Diane McBain, whose quick rise to fame as a young Warner Bros. contract player in the early 1960s soon had her starring in the ABC series Surfside 6 and co-starring opposite Elvis Presley in 1966’s Spinout, died of liver cancer today at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. She was 81. Her death was announced by her friend Michael Gregg Michaud. McBain and Michaud co-authored her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. “It is with great sadness that I report actress Diane McBain lost her battle with liver cancer and passed away on December 21, 2022,” Michaud...
Vanessa Lachey on Juggling 3-Way NCIS Crossover, 2 Dating Shows: 'I Was Waking Up Wondering Where I Was!'
It was very much “the more, the merrier” when the casts of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i came together for the CBS franchise’s first-ever 3-way crossover, airing Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. “We were all truly there to mesh, to riff off of each other, and to have a good time,” Vanessa Lachey, who plays NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, tells TVLine in the Q&A below. “It was one of those moments where I’m like, ‘Gosh, I get to do this for a living?’ And it was also a learning opportunity.” Setting the all-night crossover in motion is the...
ComicBook
Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Has a Shocking Connection to a Powerful Avenger
Marvel has revealed that there is a seventh Infinity Stone out in the universe (now in Thanos' possession), but we're about to learn that this seventh "Black" Infinity Stone has a deep connection to a powerful Avengers hero. January will bring Thor #30 to comic book stands, and Thor will have a reunion with none other than King Bor to learn some deep secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Black Infinity Stone.
tvinsider.com
James J. Murakami Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Deadwood’ Art Director Was 91
James J. Murakami, an art director who received an Emmy award for his work on the HBO western drama Deadwood, has died. He was 91. As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Murakami passed away on Thursday, December 15, at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, as confirmed by his wife, Ginger.
ComicBook
Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Hints at Future Wakanda Stories in the MCU
Marvel Studios recently wrapped up their Phase Four slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it definitely was a great send-off. Wakanda Forever revealed that Shuri (Letitia Wright) succeeds T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Black Panther after the actor tragically passed away. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams / Iron Heart (Dominique Thorne) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) as the films main antagonist. The film ends in a way that could set up several different stories for the future of Wakanda and the Black Panther, but there haven't been any announcements about a third movie. Ryan Coogler hasn't said anything about doing a third film and he is developing a Wakanda-based series for Disney+, but now the director is hinting at future Wakanda stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview with the New York Times, Coogler revealed that he would love to continue doing these stories.
ETOnline.com
Harrison Ford Tried on 75 Hats Before Finding the Perfect One for His '1923' Role
Choosing Harrison Ford's most important accessory turned out to be quite a challenge. In an interview with Variety, Janie Bryant, 1923's costume designer, revealed that she tried approximately 75 hats on the actor as he suited up to play Jacob Dutton, the great-great uncle to John Dutton III (Kevin Costner), in the 1920s-set Yellowstone prequel series.
Gizmodo
Avatar: The Way of Water
While the ultimate success of Avatar: The Way of Water is still being determined, it’s already changed filmmaking as we know it. Long before the sequel hit theaters, director James Cameron invested so much time and Hollywood money into the franchise, it gave the team at Weta Digital the confidence and resources to upgrade the way they made not just Avatar, but all movies.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Fan Art Imagines Ryan Gosling as Sentry for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio has already released some amazing first looks at both projects, but it seems as if fans might be more excited for another Phase Five offering. Marvel will release a live-action adaptation of their classic Thunderbolts team, but it will feature a very different lineup than the comics. Just yesterday it was rumored that Sentry would be getting his own project, and the character has been rumored to appear in Thunderbolts for quite sometime. Now, one artist is imagining Ryan Gosling as the character who could possibly take on the Thunderbolts in the MCU.
ETOnline.com
James Gunn Speaks Out After Shaking Up 'Wonder Woman,' 'Black Adam' and 'Superman' Franchises
James Gunn is addressing the "disrespectful outcry" in wake of the many changes taking place in the DC Extended Universe, most notably that Henry Cavill is not returning as Superman and Black Adam 2 and Wonder Woman 3 are not moving forward. The famed director and co-chairman and chief executive...
Sorry, Cowboys: There Won’t Be An Original ‘Yellowstone’ Episode On Christmas Day
Nothing sounds sweeter than an hour-long visit with the Duttons on Christmas Day. Sadly, America’s favorite ranchers won’t be around: Paramount revealed today there is no original episode planned for Dec. 25. The eighth episode, which is called “A Knife And No Coin,” won’t air until New Years Day at 8 p.m. It’s also the midseason finale. In case anyone suffers from withdrawals, Paramount is airing a Dutton Family Holiday Marathon on Christmas Day starting at 10 a.m. ET/PT. The network will show episodes of Yellowstone, as well as the first episode of 1923 and episodes one and two of 1883....
ComicBook
Avatar 2 Riding Another Box Office Wave After Second Thursday in Theaters
Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed $600 million worldwide at the box office thanks to Wednesday showings, but it turns out that Thursday was a great day for James Cameron's Avatar sequel, as well. Reports are in that Avatar 2 earned another $37.1M internationally and $14.5 domestically from Thursday showings, bringing the film's cumulative total to $464M internationally and just shy of $200 million domestically, for a cumulative total of $661.4M, one week after The Way of Water started screening in theaters.
Hallmark Channel Announces First 2023 Christmas Movie, Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha to Star (EXCLUSIVE)
Hallmark Channel is planning ahead. Next month, the network will begin production on their first holiday movie of 2023. “A Biltmore Christmas,” led by Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, will film entirely on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, a national historic landmark known for its classic holiday traditions. Dustin Rikert serves as executive producer with Andrew Gernhard producing. John Putch directs the script, written by Marcy Holland. “Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” says Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of development and programming at Hallmark Media. “We know...
CNET
The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix
At first glance, Netflix's Christmas movie selection seems a little meager. There's no Elf (eating spaghetti with syrup over on HBO Max), Home Alone (rigging Disney Plus with booby traps) or Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie and it's streaming on Starz). Though Netflix may not be able to gift every movie you grew up watching, the streaming service has some really good holiday films that you won't want to miss, like Klaus and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
Outlander Dropped A Big Reveal About Claire In First Season 7 Footage, And I Already Have Questions
Outlander is coming back in 2023, and the first footage for Season 7 raises a big question about Claire and her fate.
ComicBook
World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company
A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.
