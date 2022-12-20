ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

FOX8 News

Christmas Eve Alert: Santa cleared to bring reindeer to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Santa Claus has been given permission to bring his reindeer to Virginia. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced today that a permit has been granted to allow Santa to bring his reindeer to the commonwealth on Christmas Eve. The announcement was […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

'Doll-Hay' Virginia farm creates unique tribute to Dolly Parton

A farm in Southwest Virginia is honoring Dolly Parton with a monument made out of hay. ‘Doll-Hay’ Virginia farm creates unique tribute to …. A farm in Southwest Virginia is honoring Dolly Parton with a monument made out of hay. All the Dirt: Raising backyard goats. "All the Dirt"...
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Foods to Eat in Virginia

Fried Pies are an old-fashioned Southern treat. Traditionally, these apple-based treats are stuffed in pockets, fried, and served in baskets. They are easy to make, sweet, and perfect for a picnic. For many, fried pie is the quintessential Southern treat. It can be found on diner menus, country markets, and on food trucks. They are often made with fruit and a biscuit-like crust, but there are more varieties. The traditional fried apple pie is crisp with a sweet filling. This delicious, deep-fried treat can last for several days in the refrigerator, making it a great midday snack.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 31,986 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 5,513. Franklin County: 4,969. Bedford County: 1,991. Montgomery County: 902. Botetourt...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
ROANOKE, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under a State of Emergency

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, continuing throughout the week and […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

LIFT Center will bring jobs, new opportunities to Southern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presented a $2 million check to help remodel a 55,000-square-foot space into a facility for renewable energy, workforce training and a commercial food site. The Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology (LIFT) Center will be at the current site...
CHARLESTON, WV
wsvaonline.com

Governor announces money for grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Biggest slice of Youngkin’s new tax relief proposal would benefit corporations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-The biggest slice of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new tax relief proposal would benefit corporations. It’s already proving to be one of the most controversial elements of his two-year budget plan, which is likely to face turbulence in a politically divided General Assembly. The plan will serve as a starting point for negotiations during the 2023 legislative session, which starts in January.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the […]
VIRGINIA STATE

