Fried Pies are an old-fashioned Southern treat. Traditionally, these apple-based treats are stuffed in pockets, fried, and served in baskets. They are easy to make, sweet, and perfect for a picnic. For many, fried pie is the quintessential Southern treat. It can be found on diner menus, country markets, and on food trucks. They are often made with fruit and a biscuit-like crust, but there are more varieties. The traditional fried apple pie is crisp with a sweet filling. This delicious, deep-fried treat can last for several days in the refrigerator, making it a great midday snack.

