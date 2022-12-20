Read full article on original website
Christmas Eve Alert: Santa cleared to bring reindeer to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Santa Claus has been given permission to bring his reindeer to Virginia. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced today that a permit has been granted to allow Santa to bring his reindeer to the commonwealth on Christmas Eve. The announcement was […]
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
'Doll-Hay' Virginia farm creates unique tribute to Dolly Parton
A farm in Southwest Virginia is honoring Dolly Parton with a monument made out of hay. ‘Doll-Hay’ Virginia farm creates unique tribute to …. A farm in Southwest Virginia is honoring Dolly Parton with a monument made out of hay. All the Dirt: Raising backyard goats. "All the Dirt"...
Best Foods to Eat in Virginia
Fried Pies are an old-fashioned Southern treat. Traditionally, these apple-based treats are stuffed in pockets, fried, and served in baskets. They are easy to make, sweet, and perfect for a picnic. For many, fried pie is the quintessential Southern treat. It can be found on diner menus, country markets, and on food trucks. They are often made with fruit and a biscuit-like crust, but there are more varieties. The traditional fried apple pie is crisp with a sweet filling. This delicious, deep-fried treat can last for several days in the refrigerator, making it a great midday snack.
Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia
Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 31,986 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 5,513. Franklin County: 4,969. Bedford County: 1,991. Montgomery County: 902. Botetourt...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced funding to expand childcare access in Southwest Virginia
More than one million dollars is headed to Southwest Virginia, to help provide more childcare options for working parents. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced funding to expand childcare …. More than one million dollars is headed to Southwest Virginia, to help provide more childcare options for working parents. Local organizations work...
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
West Virginia under a State of Emergency
Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, continuing throughout the week and […]
LIFT Center will bring jobs, new opportunities to Southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presented a $2 million check to help remodel a 55,000-square-foot space into a facility for renewable energy, workforce training and a commercial food site. The Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology (LIFT) Center will be at the current site...
Governor announces money for grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
Bundle up! Experts share tips on staying safe in extreme low temperatures
With temperatures dropping to extreme lows, it's important that people know what they need to do to stay safe from their homes to their families, and even their pets-- Experts say there are little things people can do to make a big difference. Bundle up! Experts share tips on staying...
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank seeks students for free culinary class
The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is seeking new students for its January culinary training class, which helps feed local kids in need.
Biggest slice of Youngkin’s new tax relief proposal would benefit corporations
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-The biggest slice of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new tax relief proposal would benefit corporations. It’s already proving to be one of the most controversial elements of his two-year budget plan, which is likely to face turbulence in a politically divided General Assembly. The plan will serve as a starting point for negotiations during the 2023 legislative session, which starts in January.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has officially ordered that the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be lowered to half-staff in memory of Brodnax Town Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr., who was killed in the line of duty.
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
West Virginia Attorney General gives tips to avoid ‘Grandparent Scams’ during the holidays
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is urging West Virginians to be wary of scam calls this holiday season, especially those targeting senior citizens. Often referred to as the “‘Grandparent Scam,” a commonly reported scam involves the scammers calling their targets, often senior citizens,...
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline
RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the […]
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
