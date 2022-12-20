Read full article on original website
Fiery Greensboro crash closes Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street; critical injuries reported, firefighters say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street is closed in Greensboro due to a crash with injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The Greensboro Fire Departments tells FOX8 critical injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire during the crash. The road is closed in both […]
Emergency official in hospital after crash on US 421 in Guilford County on the scene of a previous crash, troopers say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An emergency official was taken to the hospital after a volunteer fire department vehicle he was in was hit on Friday on US 421 by a driver who has been charged, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 9:41 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash […]
WXII 12
Update: Burlington missing teen found
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Burlington police said a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe and in good health. Qwanell Tinnen was reported missing but was later found, according to the Burlington Police Department.
Suspect arrested after Roxboro man found dead in street with multiple gunshot wounds
ROXBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting on the 800 block of Lyle Street in Roxboro. Roxboro Police responded to a suspicious activity call just after 5 p.m. on Thursday night. Police found Harold LeRoy Williams, 33, of Roxboro, dead in the street from multiple gunshot wounds.
WXII 12
Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
16-year-olds arrested, charged in connection to killing of 17-year-old boy on E. 29th St., Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem. Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Terrance Mason, dead in a grassy area off of East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that they believe that […]
Teens charged for death of Main Street Academy student in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two 16-year-old males were taken into custody for the death of a Main Street Academy student, according to police. Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department have continued to investigate the murder of 17-year-old Terrence Mason. On September 13 around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1200...
Alamance Co. employee arrested for stealing drugs at work, using for personal benefit, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A county employee was charged with stealing drugs from the job and using them for his personal benefit in Alamance County Thursday, according to deputies. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said after a month-long investigation into missing substances from the Alamance County EMS...
WDBJ7.com
Danville man killed in Halifax County crash
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash Tuesday in Halifax County. Charles D. Hendricks, 57, died at the scene. Virginia State Police responded at 7:16 a.m. December 20 to the crash on Route 58, just east of Piney Grove Road. Police say the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup was traveling east on Route 58 and saw Hendricks walking in the road. The driver couldn’t avoid hitting Hendricks, who was walking with traffic and not wearing reflective clothing, according to police.
cbs17
Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
Authorities offering $500 for information on a horse shot with arrow
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A horse was found shot in the back with a broadhead arrow in Reidsville, NC on Thursday, Dec. 15. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting. The money is coming from the...
wfmynews2.com
Lanes of US 29 reopen after crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. All southbound lanes of US 29 are shut down due to a car crash, Greensboro police say. All traffic is being diverted to Market Street at this time. Drivers are to find alternate routes if possible. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
3 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night. FOX8 is told the three patients were hospitalized with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating the crash that happened on NC 49 near Asheboro. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around […]
WXII 12
Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Man Arrested for Stealing School Bus
A Hurt man was arrested in Pittsylvania County this morning for stealing a school bus. At 6:41 deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Spring Road in Hurt in reference to a suspicious white male in the proximity of an unoccupied and parked Pittsylvania County school bus. As Deputies...
Woman charged after violating domestic violence order, attempting to take children from father, Alamance County deputies say
The victim told them that the mother of his children, Candice Rachelle Miles, came to the home to try and take his children.
Search underway for missing kayaker on Belews Lake in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are looking for a kayaker who went missing on a lake in Stokes County, according to Cpt. Don Johnson with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Johnson confirmed that teams have been searching Belews Lake in Stokes County for about five to six hours. The missing kayaker is […]
Injuries reported after Interstate 40 crash closes lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes were closed on Interstate 40 in Alamance County after a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143 near Exit 143 for Alamance Road/NC 62. The closure began at around 2:33 p.m., and maps showed around four miles […]
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of Janet Danahey, a Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago. Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring […]
cbs17
‘Thankful to be living to see another Christmas’: Durham family hopeful after escaping devastating fire set off by lamp
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A couple in Durham lost nearly everything after a house fire destroyed their home this week. Katie Clifton is thankful her husband Al woke her up before the smoke alarm even went off. The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at their home on Pennock Road.
