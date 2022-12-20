ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Fiery Greensboro crash closes Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street; critical injuries reported, firefighters say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street is closed in Greensboro due to a crash with injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The Greensboro Fire Departments tells FOX8 critical injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire during the crash. The road is closed in both […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Update: Burlington missing teen found

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Burlington police said a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe and in good health. Qwanell Tinnen was reported missing but was later found, according to the Burlington Police Department.
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

16-year-olds arrested, charged in connection to killing of 17-year-old boy on E. 29th St., Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem. Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Terrance Mason, dead in a grassy area off of East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that they believe that […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Danville man killed in Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash Tuesday in Halifax County. Charles D. Hendricks, 57, died at the scene. Virginia State Police responded at 7:16 a.m. December 20 to the crash on Route 58, just east of Piney Grove Road. Police say the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup was traveling east on Route 58 and saw Hendricks walking in the road. The driver couldn’t avoid hitting Hendricks, who was walking with traffic and not wearing reflective clothing, according to police.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
cbs17

Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Lanes of US 29 reopen after crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. All southbound lanes of US 29 are shut down due to a car crash, Greensboro police say. All traffic is being diverted to Market Street at this time. Drivers are to find alternate routes if possible. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

3 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night. FOX8 is told the three patients were hospitalized with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating the crash that happened on NC 49 near Asheboro. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Man Arrested for Stealing School Bus

A Hurt man was arrested in Pittsylvania County this morning for stealing a school bus. At 6:41 deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Spring Road in Hurt in reference to a suspicious white male in the proximity of an unoccupied and parked Pittsylvania County school bus. As Deputies...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy