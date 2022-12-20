ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily Times

At least 2 displaced after fire destroys Walker Township home, fire chief says

By Bret Pallotto
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

At least two people were displaced Tuesday after a fire destroyed their Walker Township home.

The residents were not injured in the fire that began about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Nittany Valley Drive, Walker Township Fire Company Chief Chris Roan said. The fire was controlled about 3 p.m.

The cause of the blaze that began in the rear of the single-story home was not immediately known. A state police fire marshal is investigating, Roan said.

One person was inside the home when the fire began. The building was “pretty well lit off” by the time dozens of firefighters arrived, Roan said. It was unclear where the displaced residents plan to stay.

State Route 64 was closed between Snydertown Road and Pike Road for several hours as firefighters remained at the home.

The Walker Township, Howard, Miles Township, Undine, Logan and Citizen’s fire companies are among those that were dispatched, in addition to several from Clinton County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nHeV_0jp6aZyN00
Firefighters respond to a fire at home on the 4000 block of Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9Fvr_0jp6aZyN00
Firefighters respond to a fire at home on the 4000 block of Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rj6Ts_0jp6aZyN00
Firefighters respond to a fire at home on the 4000 block of Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0MlM_0jp6aZyN00
Firefighters respond to a fire at home on the 4000 block of Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbN7v_0jp6aZyN00
Firefighters respond to a fire at home on the 4000 block of Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in crash that killed 2

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing homicide charges five months after a crash that killed two people. A magisterial district judge in Fayette County signed off on a warrant for 33-year-old James Coty Empoules of Masontown.On Tuesday, charges were filed again Empoules in connection to a double-fatal crash that happened in July on Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township.According to a criminal docket, the charges included two counts of homicide by vehicle and two counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence as well as careless driving causing unintentional death and two counts of endangering the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police

According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
6K+
Followers
196
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy