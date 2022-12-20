At least 2 displaced after fire destroys Walker Township home, fire chief says

At least two people were displaced Tuesday after a fire destroyed their Walker Township home.

The residents were not injured in the fire that began about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Nittany Valley Drive, Walker Township Fire Company Chief Chris Roan said. The fire was controlled about 3 p.m.

The cause of the blaze that began in the rear of the single-story home was not immediately known. A state police fire marshal is investigating, Roan said.

One person was inside the home when the fire began. The building was “pretty well lit off” by the time dozens of firefighters arrived, Roan said. It was unclear where the displaced residents plan to stay.

State Route 64 was closed between Snydertown Road and Pike Road for several hours as firefighters remained at the home.

The Walker Township, Howard, Miles Township, Undine, Logan and Citizen’s fire companies are among those that were dispatched, in addition to several from Clinton County.

Firefighters respond to a fire at home on the 4000 block of Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

