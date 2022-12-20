Read full article on original website
Kazoo
3d ago
Shove your masks where the sun don’t shine
Reply
12
Related
COVID-19: Cases Rising In Suffolk County, Wastewater Testing Reveals
State leaders are urging people to take precautions ahead of holiday gatherings as new data shows COVID-19 cases are rising on Long Island. Wastewater testing shows that COVID-19 cases are climbing in Suffolk County, the county’s health department revealed Thursday, Dec. 22. Testing found “substantial to high” levels of...
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In These NY Counties In Brand-New Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in nine New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:…
otdowntown.com
Bypassing the Bivalent Booster
If the Great City were granted one holiday wish it should probably be this: All we want for Christmas is for everyone to get the bivalent COVID booster. Unfortunately, New Yorkers, and Americans in general, are bypassing this obvious stocking stuffer in droves, just as holiday gatherings energize the tripledemic of flu, RSV and the new variants of COVID-19.
Thousands of NYC nurses threaten strike amid unsafe staffing and tripledemic
Members of the New York State Nurses Association rally adjacent to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Nov. 17, 2021 Nursing unions confirmed the strike vote on Thursday. The strike could involve some 17,000 nurses. [ more › ]
Suffolk cyberattack began months earlier than previously disclosed; full extent of data exposure still unknown, officials say
Criminal actors used a software vulnerability to gain access to the Suffolk County clerk’s computer network in December 2021, months earlier than previously disclosed by county officials, an ongoing independent digital forensics investigation has found. The attackers used the incursion into the clerk’s system to steal files and system...
17,000 NYC nurses authorized to strike if union contract negotations are not reached with hospitals
New York City hospitals are not immune from the crush of inflation and nurses authorized a strike for the new year if contract negotiations are not finalized.
longisland.com
NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
Nassau County bill aims to keep pols honest amid Santos scandal
MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island lawmaker on Friday proposed a “Campaign Honesty Bill” that would make it illegal for political candidates and elected officials to lie about certain aspects of their backgrounds. The proposal, put forth by Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury), was explicitly tied in a news release to recent allegations […]
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
NBC New York
COVID, Flu & RSV Hit NYC – Here's What Top Doctors Say on ‘Tridemic' Woes
A triple threat of overlapping illnesses -- COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza -- is overwhelming healthcare systems and leaving Americans sick this holiday season. Medical experts say the so-called "tridemic" is partially fueled by the early flu season, while COVID variants continue circulating. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,...
County Executive Bruce Blakeman gives update conditions in Nassau County
County officials also urged residents to stay off the roads if they can.
fox5ny.com
Suffolk County cyberattackers demanded $2.5M in ransom
LONG ISLAND - Officials in Suffolk County are on the hunt for the criminals behind a massive cyberattack that compromised sensitive data and forced some County government services offline for weeks this fall. "The criminal actors first infiltrated the County Clerk’s I.T. environment one year ago this month," Suffolk County...
longisland.com
Suffolk County SPCA: Tips to Protect Your Pets From Extreme Cold
The Suffolk County Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (SPCA) notes that the National Weather Service has issued a warning of heavy rain with gusty winds and then frigid temperatures through the weekend. During this extreme cold, animals feel the same harsh winds, and freezing temperatures as we...
Suffolk County employee placed on paid leave in wake of cyberattack
NEW YORK -- There is new information on a cyberattack that had the personal information of thousands at stake.Peter Schlussler, an IT director for the Suffolk County clerk's office, was placed on paid leave after hackers gained access to the private information of half a million people.READ MORE: Realtors say Suffolk County cyberattack impacting title process, delaying closings: "Definitely creating a level of frustration"County Executive Steve Bellone said Wednesday cyber criminals first breached servers in the clerk's office back in December of 2021."Clerk IT director refused the offer to implement the existing security technology, and importantly as of this date, still has not implemented the $700,000 in security upgrades that were authorized by the IT steering committee," Bellone said.Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers could be in the hands of cyber criminals.
Herald Community Newspapers
Tractor-trailer strikes overpass on Southern State
A tractor-trailer smashed into the Southern State Parkway overpass at Exit 18 last week — yet another reminder of the dangers of driving on the parkway. The truck, headed west and driven by Jose De La Rosa-Martinez, struck the overpass at Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead at 3:48 a.m. on Dec. 14, according to Nassau County police. The crash caused traffic delays throughout the day between exits 18 and 19. All lanes reopened by 5 p.m.
ABA Journal
Lawyer is convicted in staged slip-and-fall scheme that involved unnecessary surgeries
A New York lawyer was convicted Friday in a scheme to recruit people to participate in staged slip-and-fall accidents and then to undergo unnecessary surgeries to increase the value of their claims. Lawyer George Constantine, 60, of Plainview, New York, earned more than $5 million in settlement fees from nearly...
Herald Community Newspapers
Flood waters on the rise in Seaford
The holiday-weekend storm that brought heavy rain and gale force winds has made landfall in Seaford. Parts of Seaford Harbor are now experiencing flooding as of early Friday morning. Piers are underwater, and the flooding now threatens cars and houses located alongside Seaford Harbor. Both Wantagh and Seaford have been...
longisland.com
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County Awarded $4 Million to Lead Long Island Regional Clean Energy Hub
Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $4 million in funding for Cornell Cooperative Extension Nassau County (CCE) to establish a Regional Clean Energy Hub (Hub) in the Long Island region as part of an initiative to connect local communities with clean energy resources. The Hub will unify the region’s clean...
Freeport mayor gives update on flooding conditions
Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy speaks to News 12 about flooding concerns in the village.
Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights
A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday.
Comments / 5