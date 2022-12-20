ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Teen Tried to Kill His Mother Because He Was ‘Tired’ of Her ‘Constantly Harping’ About Cleaning His Room: Police

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Kathy J.
3d ago

I don't understand why these young kids feel like they are privileged.....

Reply(1)
6
Related
Law & Crime

Arkansas 5-Year-Old Found Buried Beneath Home Was Allegedly Drowned in Toilet by Mother’s Boyfriend as ‘Punishment’ for Biting Man’s Finger

Grisly new details have emerged in the case of a 5-year-old boy in Arkansas whose body was discovered decomposing beneath the hallway floorboards of his mother’s home for nearly three months. The child’s mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, allegedly told police that her live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, drowned her son, Blu Rolland, in the toilet bowl, before cutting a hole in the floor and burying his remains, court documents show.
LEE COUNTY, AR
Law & Crime

Minnesota Mom Who Said She Cut Her 3-Month-Old Son ‘Across the Throat’ and Threw His Body in a Dumpster Is Competent for Trial, Doctor Says

A 28-year-old Minnesota mother who allegedly told the authorities she slit the throat of a three-month-old baby then stuffed his body in a garbage bag and tossed it into a dumpster outside of her apartment building has been found competent to stand trial for the horrific slaying by her doctor. In a letter to Stearns County District Court Judge Sarah Hennesy, a forensic psychologist deemed that Fardoussa Abdillahi had “the requisite skills and abilities for trial competency,” according to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
UPMATTERS

2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Law & Crime

At What Age Can Minors Be Tried as Adults in Georgia?

Children committing crimes in Georgia are typically tried under the juvenile system. This body is designed to rehabilitate underage criminals and counsel them to prevent them from becoming repeat offenders. In some cases, youths and children can be tried as adults in Georgia based on several factors. In Georgia, any...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Boston

Police use drone to find two-year-old in the woods after stabbing

FREETOWN -- Police in Freetown used a thermal camera drone to find a two-year-old who went missing after their mother was arrested for a stabbing. Angel-Leah Duarte, 25, was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old in the face. Police said they were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m. when the victim showed up at a neighbor's house. When officers arrived, Duarte took her child and ran away. After a brief search, Duarte was found and arrested but the toddler was still missing. The child was found in the woods by a drone with a thermal camera just before 11 p.m., police said. Along with the drone, a K9, and search and rescue teams from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were involved in the search. Neighbors were notified with a reverse 911 call.Duarte was taken to the hospital and then booked at the Freetown police station. She was charged with attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.  Her bail was set at $50,000. She is expected to be arraigned at the Fall River Justice Center on Monday. The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time. 
FREETOWN, MA
Law & Crime

Federal Appeals Court Sides with Anti-Abortion Activists in ‘Sidewalk Counseling’ Case, Reverses Ruling in Favor of Kentucky’s Only Abortion Clinic

An all-male panel of federal appeals court judges ruled against an ordinance creating a 10-foot “buffer zone” at Kentucky’s only abortion clinic Wednesday, reasoning that an anti-abortion group was simply offering “compassionate, if sometimes unwelcome, speech to women entering abortion clinics.”. Anti-abortion activist group Sisters for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Law & Crime

State Farm Hit With Massive Racial Discrimination Lawsuit over Automated System That Allegedly Treats Black Homeowners with Extra Suspicion

Jacqueline Huskey is a Black homeowner in Illinois who is suing State Farm for racial discrimination in its claims decisions. Huskey filed a class action lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Illinois. She says State Farm’s own data shows that the company processed claims slower, paid out claims less frequently, and subjected claims to greater scrutiny when the claimants were Black.
ILLINOIS STATE
Law & Crime

Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Tells Judge Court ‘Should Not Indulge’ Losing Candidate Kari Lake’s ‘Absurd’ Lawsuit ‘a Minute Longer’

Arizona’s Secretary of State turned Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) told a judge that the court “should not indulge” losing candidate Kari Lake’s (R) lawsuit asking to reverse her “insurmountable” 17,117-vote defeat “a minute longer than it takes to dismiss it.”. “Lake’s contest fails...
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

Conservative Lawyer Who Saved Madison Cawthorn from ‘Insurrection’ Challenge of Candidacy Sues Client for Not Paying Legal Bills

Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), the embattled incumbent pro-Trump North Carolina congressman, is now facing a new legal challenge, courtesy of some of his fiercest defenders. Cawthorn’s own lawyers sued him in federal court on Dec. 1 for $193,296.85 in unpaid legal fees and costs. The plaintiff, the Bopp Law Firm, represented Cawthorn in a lawsuit that challenged his candidacy based on Cawthorn’s involvement in the “Stop the Steal” rally that immediately preceded the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
12K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy