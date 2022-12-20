Florida Teen Tried to Kill His Mother Because He Was ‘Tired’ of Her ‘Constantly Harping’ About Cleaning His Room: Police

Read full article on original website
Kathy J.
3d ago
I don't understand why these young kids feel like they are privileged.....
Arkansas 5-Year-Old Found Buried Beneath Home Was Allegedly Drowned in Toilet by Mother’s Boyfriend as ‘Punishment’ for Biting Man’s Finger
Grisly new details have emerged in the case of a 5-year-old boy in Arkansas whose body was discovered decomposing beneath the hallway floorboards of his mother’s home for nearly three months. The child’s mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, allegedly told police that her live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, drowned her son, Blu Rolland, in the toilet bowl, before cutting a hole in the floor and burying his remains, court documents show.
Minnesota Mom Who Said She Cut Her 3-Month-Old Son ‘Across the Throat’ and Threw His Body in a Dumpster Is Competent for Trial, Doctor Says
A 28-year-old Minnesota mother who allegedly told the authorities she slit the throat of a three-month-old baby then stuffed his body in a garbage bag and tossed it into a dumpster outside of her apartment building has been found competent to stand trial for the horrific slaying by her doctor. In a letter to Stearns County District Court Judge Sarah Hennesy, a forensic psychologist deemed that Fardoussa Abdillahi had “the requisite skills and abilities for trial competency,” according to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime.
Alabama Inmate Charged in Death of Guard Who Helped Him Escape Has New Trial Dates in Two Murder Cases
Alabama inmate Casey Cole White, who received national attention and more criminal exposure after a guard who helped him escape from jail took her own life, will stand trial in two separate murder cases next year. At the time of his attempted escape earlier this year, White already had been...
Texas Mother Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison After Boyfriend Beat Her Infant Son to Death
A Texas woman was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Thursday for failing to intervene in her boyfriend physically abusing both her infant son and the boy’s elder sister. Christy Wedgeworth, 25, was convicted of two counts of injuring a child through “omission,” by not stopping her abusive boyfriend.
UPMATTERS
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
Deputies looking for suspect after organized theft at St. Augustine Premium Outlets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says it's actively investigating an organized retail theft at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets. Deputies say four subjects stole items worth over $1,000 from the Nike store and left in a vehicle driving recklessly through the parking lot. SJSO...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Richland Police Department responded to a shooting on Dec. 21 at approximately 5:45 p.m., at the Walmart on Market Place. When officers arrived, they found one person dead, according to a media release. MBI...
At What Age Can Minors Be Tried as Adults in Georgia?
Children committing crimes in Georgia are typically tried under the juvenile system. This body is designed to rehabilitate underage criminals and counsel them to prevent them from becoming repeat offenders. In some cases, youths and children can be tried as adults in Georgia based on several factors. In Georgia, any...
Police use drone to find two-year-old in the woods after stabbing
FREETOWN -- Police in Freetown used a thermal camera drone to find a two-year-old who went missing after their mother was arrested for a stabbing. Angel-Leah Duarte, 25, was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old in the face. Police said they were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m. when the victim showed up at a neighbor's house. When officers arrived, Duarte took her child and ran away. After a brief search, Duarte was found and arrested but the toddler was still missing. The child was found in the woods by a drone with a thermal camera just before 11 p.m., police said. Along with the drone, a K9, and search and rescue teams from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were involved in the search. Neighbors were notified with a reverse 911 call.Duarte was taken to the hospital and then booked at the Freetown police station. She was charged with attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Her bail was set at $50,000. She is expected to be arraigned at the Fall River Justice Center on Monday. The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time.
Florida Students and Parents Tell Federal Judge ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Subjected Them to ‘Censorship’ and ‘Discrimination’
The Florida students and parents who sued the Sunshine State’s board of education over enforcement of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” statute told a federal judge that they have endured “substantial, concrete and particularized harms” over the law. In 63-page legal brief,...
candgnews.com
Shelby Township Police looking for customers who ‘dined and dashed’ on their bill
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Shelby Township Police Department is looking for a group of people who did not pay their food bill Nov. 30 at a local restaurant. The Police Department said, in a post on crimewatch.net, that it needs “to get ahold of them to make sure the restaurant gets their money after feeding them.”
Three Members of the Wolverine Watchmen Sentenced to Lengthy Prison Terms for Kidnapping Plot Against Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms after being convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), a politician turned into a lightning rod for rage from the political right in Michigan. The trio, Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico, counted themselves...
Federal Appeals Court Sides with Anti-Abortion Activists in ‘Sidewalk Counseling’ Case, Reverses Ruling in Favor of Kentucky’s Only Abortion Clinic
An all-male panel of federal appeals court judges ruled against an ordinance creating a 10-foot “buffer zone” at Kentucky’s only abortion clinic Wednesday, reasoning that an anti-abortion group was simply offering “compassionate, if sometimes unwelcome, speech to women entering abortion clinics.”. Anti-abortion activist group Sisters for...
State Farm Hit With Massive Racial Discrimination Lawsuit over Automated System That Allegedly Treats Black Homeowners with Extra Suspicion
Jacqueline Huskey is a Black homeowner in Illinois who is suing State Farm for racial discrimination in its claims decisions. Huskey filed a class action lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Illinois. She says State Farm’s own data shows that the company processed claims slower, paid out claims less frequently, and subjected claims to greater scrutiny when the claimants were Black.
Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Tells Judge Court ‘Should Not Indulge’ Losing Candidate Kari Lake’s ‘Absurd’ Lawsuit ‘a Minute Longer’
Arizona’s Secretary of State turned Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) told a judge that the court “should not indulge” losing candidate Kari Lake’s (R) lawsuit asking to reverse her “insurmountable” 17,117-vote defeat “a minute longer than it takes to dismiss it.”. “Lake’s contest fails...
New York Attorney General Asks Federal Judge in Florida to Dismiss Donald Trump’s Attempt to ‘End-Run’ New York Fraud Suit
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a federal judge in Florida to reject former President Donald Trump’s second attempt to “end-run” her fraud lawsuit against him in Manhattan. “This action is Mr. Trump’s second improper attempt to collaterally attack and end-run around rulings that have been...
Conservative Lawyer Who Saved Madison Cawthorn from ‘Insurrection’ Challenge of Candidacy Sues Client for Not Paying Legal Bills
Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), the embattled incumbent pro-Trump North Carolina congressman, is now facing a new legal challenge, courtesy of some of his fiercest defenders. Cawthorn’s own lawyers sued him in federal court on Dec. 1 for $193,296.85 in unpaid legal fees and costs. The plaintiff, the Bopp Law Firm, represented Cawthorn in a lawsuit that challenged his candidacy based on Cawthorn’s involvement in the “Stop the Steal” rally that immediately preceded the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
A Texas father is raising money after his ex-girlfriend burned his house down because she was upset another woman answered his phone
"I never would have imagined me being a victim of such crimes, as we had only been in a relationship for a month," Tommy Garay wrote on GoFundMe.
