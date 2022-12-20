Read full article on original website
Battle of the Bells continues
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good. The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa, and Producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne. Cody Boyer, Jesse Wiederhold, and Digital Content Manager MK DiVirgilio represented the Evening News Team Wednesday.
MediaBrew Communications collects Christmas presents for Jacobetti veterans
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - MediaBrew sent Christmas cheer to the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans on Wednesday. This is year 20 of the annual “Christmas is for Veterans” project. Each year, the station broadcasts a list of items for the veterans at the Jacobetti Home. Listeners then purchase the items during their Christmas shopping and deliver them to the station.
Marquette Food Co-op close to fundraising goal for ‘Round Up at the Register’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op has almost reached its goal for its ‘Round Up at the Register’ fundraiser. Shoppers can round up their total to the nearest dollar at the register to donate to United Way of Marquette County. So far the Co-op has nearly...
Room at the Inn sings Christmas carols around Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette homeless shelter is spreading holiday cheer. Room at the Inn offers food, shelter and other assistance to Marquette’s unhoused neighbors. Members of the shelter’s staff and board of directors sang Christmas carols around town Wednesday. The group went up and down Washington Street stopping at businesses like the Marquette Food Co-op and Fire Station Cannabis.
Little Agate to change locations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette clothing store is changing locations. Little Agate is a children’s consignment boutique that opened in the Westwood Mall this summer. It offers gently used children’s clothing and gear, as well as resources to help parents get the support they need. The new store is located at 1015 N. Third St. where the Stitch Witch used to be located.
UP beer, wine distributor celebrates 85 years of business
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employees at Upper Peninsula-based Pike Distributors, Inc. celebrated 85 years in business this year – a true testament to Michigan’s beer and wine distributors’ deep roots in their communities. “My brother Jack and I are proud to be third-generation owners after growing up...
Earl E. Byrds celebrates 1st anniversary
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - In the heart of downtown Munising at 202 E. Superior St., Earl E. Byrds diner has been serving breakfast for one year, as of Wednesday. To celebrate the first anniversary, staff served free pancakes and coffee to customers. “When we held our grand opening a year...
Sister Stockings bring joy to women this Christmas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sister Stockings began in 2016 as an opportunity to nominate women who are having a particularly difficult year. Monet Borione started it when she realized her stocking would be empty on Christmas morning. Battling through recently losing her voice, Borione says she wanted to give back.
Gov. Whitmer appoints 2 to MTU Board of Trustees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reappointed a Marquette man to the Michigan Technological University Board of Trustees Thursday and appointed a Lower Michigan woman to serve her first term on the board. Matthew D. Johnson, of Marquette, is a manager of External Relations at Eagle Mine in Marquette...
What to know about recycling and reusing holiday gift items
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Recycle 906′s Brad Austin showcased the items to not put into the recycling bin this holiday. Christmas lights, plastic bulbs, and fake pine tree limbs are not accepted. Once you take the wrapping paper off a gift, there are some items that can be reused,...
No injuries reported in Escanaba house fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a house fire in Escanaba Friday. Escanaba Public Safety (EPS) says it responded to 226 N 18th Street in Escanaba around 10:24 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Officers arrived and saw flames coming out of an upstairs window and heavy smoke. Officers deployed attack lines and eventually extinguished the fire.
Video: Wind, waves, and snow arrive in the Upper Peninsula
As much of the Upper Peninsula is under a Blizzard Warning on Friday, strong winds have begun to pick up along the coast of Lake Superior.
Blizzard to impact parts of Upper Michigan Thursday night-Saturday evening
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Alger, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic and Luce Counties from tonight through Saturday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Iron and Menominee Counties from tonight through Saturday evening and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Florence and Marinette counties through Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations could reach or exceed two feet for higher elevations. 55 mph wind gusts are also possible, which will create blowing and drifting snow, impacting the Friday morning and Friday evening commutes with reduced visibilities and slippery roads. Downed tree branches and power lines are also possible. If you are in the Blizzard Warning, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. Wind chills as low as -20 could also create hazards if you are exposed to the cold for too long.
‘Project Lifesaver’ to come to Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A safety program for high-risk individuals that tend to wander will come to Dickinson County this winter. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of “Project Lifesaver.” The department received a large donation from the group called 100+ Women Who Care of Dickinson County to start the program.
Negaunee at Westwood Basketball; Year in Review Part One with UP Winter Olympians
This is a recording of the TV6 Late News. Kingsford downs Westwood, Rapid River ends Big Bay De Noc's undefeated season in Boys Basketball. Kingsford downs Westwood, Rapid River ends Big Bay De Not;s undefeated season in Boys Basketball. NMU Men's basketball sets record against Finlandia, Marquette Triangular Swim Meet.
Hancock at Calumet Hockey; UP Sports Year in Review Part Two
Negaunee at Westwood Basketball; Year in Review Part One with UP Winter Olympians. Nick Baumgartner and his dog, {Oakley, enjoy the Welcome Home Parade in Iron River after winning a gold medal in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Mid Peninsula hoops at Big Bay de Noc; Manistique at Negaunee...
Heavy smoke prompts evacuation of Escanaba adult foster home
ESCANABA, MI— No injuries were reported in a fire at Saint Jude’s Adult Foster Home in Escanaba Wednesday. Escanaba Public Safety was dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to 509 South 22nd Street on a report black smoke and flames were coming from the building. When officers arrived, staff were...
Automotive experts share tips for cold weather ahead of winter storm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the winter storm bearing down and temperatures falling, car experts are sharing some tips to make sure your vehicle makes it through. From properly inflated seasonal tires to a fully charged battery, experts say much of the winter maintenance on your vehicle is preventative. They also recommend keeping an emergency kit in your car in case you get stranded.
Wells Township shed fire extinguished overnight
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety put out a utility shed fire late Wednesday night in Wells Township. According to public safety, the fire was reported around 11:05 p.m. at 5305 J.5 Rd. Dispatch advised that a utility shed was on fire with other structures nearby. Arriving officers...
Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement participate in ‘Shop with a Cop’
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement helped children shop for those in need Wednesday night. Seven law enforcement agencies from Michigan and Wisconsin took 25 third-grade students shopping. The seven agencies were the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin Division of Forestry, Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Police Department, and Kingsford Public Safety.
