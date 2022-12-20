Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
WLUC
Michigan State Police: No major crashes in Upper Michigan Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is reminding those traveling Christmas weekend to use extra caution. The MSP said that road conditions for Saturday could remain icy, so slow down. To make sure that drivers abide by laws troopers will be giving tickets to anyone they feel is driving too fast for the conditions. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said luckily none of the crash troopers have seen so far in the U.P. have been serious.
WLUC
Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement participate in ‘Shop with a Cop’
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement helped children shop for those in need Wednesday night. Seven law enforcement agencies from Michigan and Wisconsin took 25 third-grade students shopping. The seven agencies were the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin Division of Forestry, Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Police Department, and Kingsford Public Safety.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at 1 p.m. Friday to respond to hazardous weather conditions, resulting from a statewide winter storm. The State of Michigan had been coordinating with local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility...
WLUC
1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was found dead in a house that caught fire in Calumet Township Tuesday night. At around 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a house fire on Agent Street in Calumet Township, according to a press release from the Sheriff Wednesday.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer appoints 2 to MTU Board of Trustees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reappointed a Marquette man to the Michigan Technological University Board of Trustees Thursday and appointed a Lower Michigan woman to serve her first term on the board. Matthew D. Johnson, of Marquette, is a manager of External Relations at Eagle Mine in Marquette...
WLUC
Experts provide safety tips, travel outlook for Christmas
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the large snowstorm in the forecast for later this week, many are preparing to visit family for Christmas. “AAA is forecasting 3.5 million Michiganders are planning to travel for the year-end holidays,” AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. “Of that 3.5 million we expect about 3.2 million of those folks to be hitting the road for trips.”
WLUC
MSP encourages preparedness ahead of winter storm
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With winter weather upon us, and the potential for dangerously cold and hazardous weather this week and holiday weekend, the Michigan State Police (MSP) is encouraging residents to be flexible with travel plans and take necessary preparedness measures to help ensure their safety. According to a...
WLUC
UP beer, wine distributor celebrates 85 years of business
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employees at Upper Peninsula-based Pike Distributors, Inc. celebrated 85 years in business this year – a true testament to Michigan’s beer and wine distributors’ deep roots in their communities. “My brother Jack and I are proud to be third-generation owners after growing up...
WLUC
Blizzard to impact parts of Upper Michigan Thursday night-Saturday evening
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Alger, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic and Luce Counties from tonight through Saturday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Iron and Menominee Counties from tonight through Saturday evening and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Florence and Marinette counties through Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations could reach or exceed two feet for higher elevations. 55 mph wind gusts are also possible, which will create blowing and drifting snow, impacting the Friday morning and Friday evening commutes with reduced visibilities and slippery roads. Downed tree branches and power lines are also possible. If you are in the Blizzard Warning, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. Wind chills as low as -20 could also create hazards if you are exposed to the cold for too long.
WLUC
Tracking potential UP power outages during pre-Christmas blizzard
(WLUC) - As winds intensify Friday, power outages are expected to be reported in parts of Upper Michigan. As a reminder, do not attempt to clear any tree or branches that are near or in contact with a utility line. A tree or branch can be energized and not show any signs. Report all trees or branches to 911 or your local utility.
WLUC
Blizzard Updates: Winds intensify and heavy lake effect last throughout tomorrow
Blizzard warnings continue to stay in effect for many of the counties near Lake Superior with winds intensifying throughout today. Wind gusts will range from 45-55 miles per hour with those in the northern portions will experience 60 mph at times. Due to the heavy lake effect along the N and NW wind belts and the high wind gusts travel will be near impossible with whiteout conditions. Snow is shaping up to last throughout this evening into Christmas Eve, the snow tomorrow will slowly taper off by the late evening. Once Sunday rolls around expect some snowy conditions in our northern counties but will become mostly cloudy by the end of Christmas Day.
WLUC
Negaunee at Westwood Basketball; Year in Review Part One with UP Winter Olympians
This is a recording of the TV6 Late News. Kingsford downs Westwood, Rapid River ends Big Bay De Noc's undefeated season in Boys Basketball. Kingsford downs Westwood, Rapid River ends Big Bay De Not;s undefeated season in Boys Basketball. NMU Men's basketball sets record against Finlandia, Marquette Triangular Swim Meet.
WLUC
Blizzards, banjos, and games to play at your holiday gathering
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... a blizzard is bringing hazardous travel conditions across the region. Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez breaks down the weather through the weekend. Bluegrass band Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand’s Adam Carpenter and Jake Kuhlman revisit Upper Michigan Today to share an update...
