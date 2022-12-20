Read full article on original website
ABC 4
How to get out of the ‘friend zone’
On Good Things Utah this morning – If you find yourself asking the question, “Am I in the friend zone?” then you probably are. While it’s notoriously hard to get out of this zone, it is possible to start dating the girl you really like. The #1 reason why most women are content with staying friends with a man is that he took too long to make a move, or he never tried for a romantic dating relationship with her. Since she wants you to chase her, passively sitting there hoping that she’ll suddenly fall for you is a waste of time. Instead, do something about it! To become your love interest’s desire it’s important that you take a good, hard look at your current relationship with her and make the following changes where necessary. Here are easy ways to immediately get yourself out of the friend zone:
ABC 4
Here’s an interesting Christmas tradition: only opening one present per hour
On Good Things Utah this morning – Everyone has different gift giving methods, but one mom says she only allows her kids to open one present an hour on Christmas. “My wife likes to ration presents for the kids and have them open one every hour or two,” he wrote. When I was a kid, my siblings and I would run downstairs, stand in awe at the presents surrounding the tree, and promptly lost our minds as we opened one after the other. The pure euphoria that came over us on Christmas morning is still unmatched to this day. What is better than ripping open every present, shreds of wrapping paper and ribbon flying around, while your mom and dad, bleary-eyed, watch in amazement at just how fast we could open all the gifts? For one mom, the exact opposite of that kind of moment is what she would prefer on Christmas morning – much to the rest of her family’s chagrin.
