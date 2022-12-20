On Good Things Utah this morning – If you find yourself asking the question, “Am I in the friend zone?” then you probably are. While it’s notoriously hard to get out of this zone, it is possible to start dating the girl you really like. The #1 reason why most women are content with staying friends with a man is that he took too long to make a move, or he never tried for a romantic dating relationship with her. Since she wants you to chase her, passively sitting there hoping that she’ll suddenly fall for you is a waste of time. Instead, do something about it! To become your love interest’s desire it’s important that you take a good, hard look at your current relationship with her and make the following changes where necessary. Here are easy ways to immediately get yourself out of the friend zone:

