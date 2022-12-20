ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kchanews.com

Check Your Cords and Plug-Ins for Winter, Holiday Fire Safety

The holidays can be a time for good cheer and….for fire hazards. If you have a real Christmas tree, New Hampton Fire Chief Toby Schwickerath says make sure it gets plenty of water to keep it from drying out. And, whether your tree is real or artificial, don’t overload it with too many lights.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
kchanews.com

Charles City Residents Can Help Aid City Crews with Snow Removal

Charles City residents can help City crews clear snow more efficiently by moving their vehicles in a timely manner. City Administrator Steve Diers says those utilizing City parking lots are asked to be prepared to relocate vehicles. Diers adds that sidewalks in front of your property should also be cleared...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City issues severe winter weather safety reminders for residents

MASON CITY, Iowa - The City of Mason City is issuing a list of safety precautions and general information to help residents deal with extreme winter weather. Citizens are encouraged to stay indoors if possible. If you must be outside, wear several layers of warm clothing and limit your time outside. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia – they can occur in just a few minutes. Keep all skin, including ears and face, covered.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain

Because visibility is declining throughout the county, Freeborn county plows will be out until 2pm today. After that, there will be no plows on county roads due to visiability and exterme cold safety concerns. MITCHELL COUNTY. Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Blizzard ongoing in open areas. Set to wind down Saturday as arctic temps hold on.

Winds have recently begun to pick up in a big way with consistent wind gusts in the 35-40mph range, and several even stronger. A 54mph wind gust was recorded in Mason City just after 10am. A 51mph gust was reported in Lyle, MN. This has lead to many open and rural areas seeing reduced visibilities as snow is lofted in the air. Gusts are expected to peak in the 45-50mph range this afternoon, blizzard or near-blizzard conditions are expected to continue in these open areas. Those within city limits will not see these same impacts. Travel in open areas is not advised, and there has been some confirmation of snow drifts.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

I-35 to stay closed until Saturday morning

Between US 30 (1 mile south of Ames) and Exit 194 (Clear Lake). The road is closed due to a winter storm. It is expected to be closed until Saturday morning. Southbound Interstate 35 at Albert Lea closed at 4 p.m., because whiteout conditions have forced the Iowa Department of Transportation to close the highway in north Iowa, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls home destroyed in fire fueled by blizzard winds

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters say blizzard winds fueled a fire that destroyed a home in Cedar Falls Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the home at 2020 Cottage Row Road at about 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews said the home was already fully engulfed in fire. The...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kchanews.com

Ambulances Ready to Battle North Iowa Weather to Serve Patients

With the extreme weather battering north Iowa, travel is not advised unless it’s an emergency. For ambulances, most of their travel is based on emergencies. Joel Knutson is the new director of the new Chickasaw County EMS Department and its County-run ambulance service, which is set to start January 1st. He says the weather can dictate how quickly they can respond and, on occasion, how emergency responders get there.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

New Parking Restrictions Coming to Downtown Charles City

New parking restrictions are coming to downtown Charles City. The City Council Monday night approved a resolution to limit parking to 90-minutes at a time for the two-block section of Main Street between Riverside Drive and Kelly Street. The resolution will also eliminate the “no parking” restriction from 2 to 6 a.m. on Main Street.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Don’t Confuse Sheriff’s Squad Cars in North Iowa with Santa’s Sleigh

Several northeast Iowa sheriff’s offices are reminding the public not to confuse their squad cars with Santa’s Sleigh. In similar Facebook posts by the Floyd, Chickasaw and Mitchell County sheriff’s offices, with each including a picture of one of their patrol vehicles, a **PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ** reads, “This IS NOT Santa’s sleigh!! Yes they have bright lights and loud sirens, however they are not magical. Yes, some of our Deputies have 4 wheel drive or all wheel drive but they can not get through everything, especially if we can’t see. If in the next 24-72 hours you find yourself stranded, we will do what we can to get you, however we cannot guarantee you that we’ll be able to. Please plan accordingly. If you have to be out and about make sure you have an emergency kit, food, water, blankets, shovel, phone charger, full tank of gas, winter jacket, gloves, hat, scarf, snow boots, and let someone know where you are going. If at all possible we would ask that you stay put! If you have an emergency, we will do everything possible to get services out to you to assist you.”
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Charles City Public Library Offers Holiday Break Youth Programs

The Charles City Public Library is offering a variety of activities for kids of various ages during the holiday break. Patron Services Librarian Kamryn Kronschnabel says first up next week (12.27) is Legos! Legos! Legos!. Kronschnabel says the fun continues Wednesday (12.28). Kronschnabel says the library will also host a...
CHARLES CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

Mason City’s city administrator says future of Mohawk Square grim

MASON CITY — Mason City’s city administrator says efforts to save the former Mason City High School building in the downtown area appear to be grim. The city back in March approved an option to purchase the Mohawk Square building for just over $300,000, allowing an opportunity to provide a preservation opportunity for the city to have the building surveyed to see if it can be salvaged and developed. The building suffered a catastrophic roof failure after a heavy storm in May 2019, with the building then being declared unsafe and all the businesses and agencies located there having to be forced to find new quarters.
MASON CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Calling Off NIACC Classes Due to Weather Not an Easy Call

The NIACC Campus in Mason City will be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather. NIACC President Steve Schultz says calling off classes at the community college is not an easy call to make. As a former school superintendent himself, Schultz says he still takes an “old school” approach to...
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy