Chickasaw County, IA

Calling Off NIACC Classes Due to Weather Not an Easy Call

The NIACC Campus in Mason City will be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather. NIACC President Steve Schultz says calling off classes at the community college is not an easy call to make. As a former school superintendent himself, Schultz says he still takes an “old school” approach to...
MASON CITY, IA
Ambulances Ready to Battle North Iowa Weather to Serve Patients

With the extreme weather battering north Iowa, travel is not advised unless it’s an emergency. For ambulances, most of their travel is based on emergencies. Joel Knutson is the new director of the new Chickasaw County EMS Department and its County-run ambulance service, which is set to start January 1st. He says the weather can dictate how quickly they can respond and, on occasion, how emergency responders get there.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
Charles City Public Library Offers Holiday Break Youth Programs

The Charles City Public Library is offering a variety of activities for kids of various ages during the holiday break. Patron Services Librarian Kamryn Kronschnabel says first up next week (12.27) is Legos! Legos! Legos!. Kronschnabel says the fun continues Wednesday (12.28). Kronschnabel says the library will also host a...
CHARLES CITY, IA
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads

MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
IOWA STATE
New Jobs in Charles City Plentiful, Housing Not So Much

Future expansion and creation of new jobs at Zoetis and Cambrex, combined with Pure Prairie Farms hoping to employ up to 250 people, will shed more light on the housing shortage in Charles City. Mayor Dean Andrews says adding more housing will be a focus of the City as they...
Check Your Cords and Plug-Ins for Winter, Holiday Fire Safety

The holidays can be a time for good cheer and….for fire hazards. If you have a real Christmas tree, New Hampton Fire Chief Toby Schwickerath says make sure it gets plenty of water to keep it from drying out. And, whether your tree is real or artificial, don’t overload it with too many lights.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Mason City issues severe winter weather safety reminders for residents

MASON CITY, Iowa - The City of Mason City is issuing a list of safety precautions and general information to help residents deal with extreme winter weather. Citizens are encouraged to stay indoors if possible. If you must be outside, wear several layers of warm clothing and limit your time outside. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia – they can occur in just a few minutes. Keep all skin, including ears and face, covered.
MASON CITY, IA
'Above and Beyond' at Spahn & Rose

The Iowa prodealer recognizes employees who have been problem solvers while putting forth their best effort for the company and customers. Iowa-based prodealer Spahn & Rose shines the spotlight on employees who demonstrate dedication. Lynn Lueken, an inside sales representative at the dealer’s Edgewood, Iowa location, and Dave Roche, accounting...
EDGEWOOD, IA
Charles City Residents Can Help Aid City Crews with Snow Removal

Charles City residents can help City crews clear snow more efficiently by moving their vehicles in a timely manner. City Administrator Steve Diers says those utilizing City parking lots are asked to be prepared to relocate vehicles. Diers adds that sidewalks in front of your property should also be cleared...
CHARLES CITY, IA
A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
SPRING GROVE, MN
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Power of attorney for woman with dementia sold her Iowa home and gambled, feds say; Tony Freeman, Rose Law Group senior counsel who handles asset protection and estate planning, comments

The power of attorney for a woman with dementia stole the Iowa woman’s money and used it to gamble and buy her own house, according to federal authorities. Shanan Smith, 56, from Waterloo, Iowa, was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison, authorities said in a Dec. 16 news release. She was also ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the woman’s relatives.
WATERLOO, IA
New Parking Restrictions Coming to Downtown Charles City

New parking restrictions are coming to downtown Charles City. The City Council Monday night approved a resolution to limit parking to 90-minutes at a time for the two-block section of Main Street between Riverside Drive and Kelly Street. The resolution will also eliminate the “no parking” restriction from 2 to 6 a.m. on Main Street.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Cedar Falls home destroyed in fire fueled by blizzard winds

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters say blizzard winds fueled a fire that destroyed a home in Cedar Falls Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the home at 2020 Cottage Row Road at about 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews said the home was already fully engulfed in fire. The...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

