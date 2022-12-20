Read full article on original website
Calling Off NIACC Classes Due to Weather Not an Easy Call
The NIACC Campus in Mason City will be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather. NIACC President Steve Schultz says calling off classes at the community college is not an easy call to make. As a former school superintendent himself, Schultz says he still takes an “old school” approach to...
Ambulances Ready to Battle North Iowa Weather to Serve Patients
With the extreme weather battering north Iowa, travel is not advised unless it’s an emergency. For ambulances, most of their travel is based on emergencies. Joel Knutson is the new director of the new Chickasaw County EMS Department and its County-run ambulance service, which is set to start January 1st. He says the weather can dictate how quickly they can respond and, on occasion, how emergency responders get there.
Charles City Public Library Offers Holiday Break Youth Programs
The Charles City Public Library is offering a variety of activities for kids of various ages during the holiday break. Patron Services Librarian Kamryn Kronschnabel says first up next week (12.27) is Legos! Legos! Legos!. Kronschnabel says the fun continues Wednesday (12.28). Kronschnabel says the library will also host a...
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
New Jobs in Charles City Plentiful, Housing Not So Much
Future expansion and creation of new jobs at Zoetis and Cambrex, combined with Pure Prairie Farms hoping to employ up to 250 people, will shed more light on the housing shortage in Charles City. Mayor Dean Andrews says adding more housing will be a focus of the City as they...
Check Your Cords and Plug-Ins for Winter, Holiday Fire Safety
The holidays can be a time for good cheer and….for fire hazards. If you have a real Christmas tree, New Hampton Fire Chief Toby Schwickerath says make sure it gets plenty of water to keep it from drying out. And, whether your tree is real or artificial, don’t overload it with too many lights.
BREAKING: Iowa DOT Closes Portion of I-35 South of Clear Lake, Pulls Plows in Northern Iowa
AMES, Iowa – Dec. 23, 2022: 3 p.m. – Road conditions have become extremely hazardous in northern portions of the state making travel in some areas impossible. Closure of a portion of I-35 near Ames to Clear Lake. The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa...
C.C. Schools Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist talks Blizzard, Holiday Break and Cost Saving Recommendations
KCHA welcomed Charles City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist to talk about the current weather situation, the process involved in delaying or cancelling school. She also about the holiday break, when students will return and updated us on the recommendations regarding cost cutting measures. For more information on the...
Mason City issues severe winter weather safety reminders for residents
MASON CITY, Iowa - The City of Mason City is issuing a list of safety precautions and general information to help residents deal with extreme winter weather. Citizens are encouraged to stay indoors if possible. If you must be outside, wear several layers of warm clothing and limit your time outside. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia – they can occur in just a few minutes. Keep all skin, including ears and face, covered.
'Above and Beyond' at Spahn & Rose
The Iowa prodealer recognizes employees who have been problem solvers while putting forth their best effort for the company and customers. Iowa-based prodealer Spahn & Rose shines the spotlight on employees who demonstrate dedication. Lynn Lueken, an inside sales representative at the dealer’s Edgewood, Iowa location, and Dave Roche, accounting...
Charles City Residents Can Help Aid City Crews with Snow Removal
Charles City residents can help City crews clear snow more efficiently by moving their vehicles in a timely manner. City Administrator Steve Diers says those utilizing City parking lots are asked to be prepared to relocate vehicles. Diers adds that sidewalks in front of your property should also be cleared...
A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
Paws Pet of the Week – Clyde; other shelter updates, holiday adoption hours and more
PAWS Humane Society’s Jacie Peichel brought Clyde as this week’s pet of the week. Clyde is a tuxedo & domestic short hair mix who is friendly, affectionate, playful and athletic. To read more about Clyde or to fill out an adoption application, go to PawsCharlesCity.com. Chris was born...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
North Iowa law enforcement braces for major winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – A major winter storm is on its way and law enforcement is preparing to be on standby for drivers attempting to brave driving conditions. But officials say to be careful, and consider a plan B in the upcoming days. Many are doing their best to...
Power of attorney for woman with dementia sold her Iowa home and gambled, feds say; Tony Freeman, Rose Law Group senior counsel who handles asset protection and estate planning, comments
The power of attorney for a woman with dementia stole the Iowa woman’s money and used it to gamble and buy her own house, according to federal authorities. Shanan Smith, 56, from Waterloo, Iowa, was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison, authorities said in a Dec. 16 news release. She was also ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the woman’s relatives.
C.C. City Admin Steve Diers: New City Engineer & Code Enforcement Officer; Downtown Parking Changes; Zoetis & Cambrex Expansions & More
Charles City City Administrator Steve Diers stopped by the morning show to introduce a new City Engineer. He also spoke about the hiring of a new code enforcement officer, downtown parking changes, Zoetis and Cambrex expansions and more. For all things Charles City, go to CityofCharlesCity.org.
New Parking Restrictions Coming to Downtown Charles City
New parking restrictions are coming to downtown Charles City. The City Council Monday night approved a resolution to limit parking to 90-minutes at a time for the two-block section of Main Street between Riverside Drive and Kelly Street. The resolution will also eliminate the “no parking” restriction from 2 to 6 a.m. on Main Street.
Interstate 35 shutting down due to severe weather, hazardous travel
According to the Iowa DOT I-35 will be shut down due to the weather creating hazardous traveling conditions Friday afternoon.
Cedar Falls home destroyed in fire fueled by blizzard winds
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters say blizzard winds fueled a fire that destroyed a home in Cedar Falls Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the home at 2020 Cottage Row Road at about 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews said the home was already fully engulfed in fire. The...
