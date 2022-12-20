ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

MTA announces weekend services, plan ahead of winter storm

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA announced its plan to handle the heavy rain, strong winds and potential snow and flooding that will hit the New York City area Thursday and Friday. The MTA announced that bridges and tunnels would be shut down for empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks starting at 8 p.m. Thursday through […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rtands.com

NYMTA: $2.5B to Enhance Resiliency, Expand Accessibility

Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced Dec. 19 that $2.5 billion through 19 procurements will be invested to "combat climate change, expand accessibility and improve service," following MTA Board approval. The procurements will be awarded in multiple pivotal projects from Bridges &...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The MTA will cut service to these seven subway lines starting this summer

We apologize in advance for being the ones to deliver bad news but the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just proposed service changes that will greatly affect your commuting habits starting next summer. Specifically, transit officials are hoping to cut service on seven subway lines—the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

MTA Board Postpones Fare Hike Hearings: What That Means for Your Wallet

Happy New Year from the MTA! You've got a few more months before they ask you for more cash. The transit agency's board opted Wednesday to postpone fare hike hearings until at least late February, meaning the soonest MTA subway and bus fares, along with bridge tolls, could rise would be June.
longisland.com

NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say

The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

MTA worker shoots man during dispute at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An on-duty MTA worker shot a man who threatened him and his coworker during a dispute at a subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police said. The shooting happened at the Union Street station in Park Slope around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 39-year-old man allegedly approached two […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Waiting List Launches for Waterside Plaza in Kips Bay, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery waiting list has launched for Waterside Plaza, a complex with five mixed-use buildings at 10, 20, 25, 30, and 40 Waterside Plaza in Kips Bay, Manhattan. Owned by Brookfield Asset Management as of 2021, the structure yields 1,470 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 and 160 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $86,606 to $264,800. New tenants get one month rent free.
MANHATTAN, NY
multihousingnews.com

Record Office-to-Multifamily Project Lands $536M in NYC

Newmark arranged financing for the largest adaptive reuse of its kind. GFP Real Estate, Metro Loft Management and Rockwood Capital have gained $535.8 million in acquisition and redevelopment financing for the largest ever office-to-residential conversion in the U.S. The 22-story, 1.1 million-square-foot 25 Water Street in New York City’s financial district will be the site of the record-setting project. The financing was arranged by Newmark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 2 men critically hurt after separate hit-and-runs in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a pair of hit-and-run incidents overnight in Queens. Both drivers are still at large. Police said a 62-year-old man was struck by a U-Haul truck around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 21st Street and Borden Avenue in Long Island City. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.  "The gentleman was trying to cross the street and he got hit by the U-Haul truck, and the U-Haul truck kept going. They had to, I guess, let the U-Haul truck get away so that they can tend to the veteran," witness Leroy Spigner told CBS2. Spigner told...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps

NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
actionnews5.com

Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind

NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%

Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man at JFK Airport tried to hide gun in jars of peanut butter, TSA says

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at JFK Airport experienced a sticky situation on Thursday. A man from Rhode Island was stopped after passing through an X-ray unit at Terminal 8. The reason? He was carrying two jars of peanut butter, each containing parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun, TSA officials said […]
