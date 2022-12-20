Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
MTA announces weekend services, plan ahead of winter storm
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA announced its plan to handle the heavy rain, strong winds and potential snow and flooding that will hit the New York City area Thursday and Friday. The MTA announced that bridges and tunnels would be shut down for empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks starting at 8 p.m. Thursday through […]
Car used by chair of NYC’s transportation committee sped through school zones 17 times this year
New York City Hall in Lower Manhattan. Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers’ family vehicle has racked up enough speeding tickets that the car's owner is required by city law to take a safety course. [ more › ]
rtands.com
NYMTA: $2.5B to Enhance Resiliency, Expand Accessibility
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced Dec. 19 that $2.5 billion through 19 procurements will be invested to "combat climate change, expand accessibility and improve service," following MTA Board approval. The procurements will be awarded in multiple pivotal projects from Bridges &...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The MTA will cut service to these seven subway lines starting this summer
We apologize in advance for being the ones to deliver bad news but the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just proposed service changes that will greatly affect your commuting habits starting next summer. Specifically, transit officials are hoping to cut service on seven subway lines—the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F...
NBC New York
MTA Board Postpones Fare Hike Hearings: What That Means for Your Wallet
Happy New Year from the MTA! You've got a few more months before they ask you for more cash. The transit agency's board opted Wednesday to postpone fare hike hearings until at least late February, meaning the soonest MTA subway and bus fares, along with bridge tolls, could rise would be June.
MTA board approves 2023 budget which calls for fare, toll hikes as agency faces massive deficits
MTA's board voted on a budget that calls for fare increases of up to 5.5% on the subways and the buses, as well as tolls on bridges, and tunnels.
longisland.com
NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say
The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
MTA worker shoots man during dispute at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An on-duty MTA worker shot a man who threatened him and his coworker during a dispute at a subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police said. The shooting happened at the Union Street station in Park Slope around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 39-year-old man allegedly approached two […]
Mayor Adams’ whereabouts unknown as NYC experiences severe weather and flooding
First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo at the podium briefing New Yorkers on the city's handling of the winter storm. Grillo stepped in for Mayor Eric Adams, who was not available. The mayor is expected to return on Saturday, according to a spokesperson. [ more › ]
NYPD: MTA guard shot unarmed man during confrontation in Park Slope station
Police and transit officials brief reporters on a Tuesday night shooting The man who was shot is in critical condition. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 67 apartments in the Melrose section of the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 67 newly constructed apartments at 341 East 162nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Eligible applicants must earn no more than $132,000, depending on the size of the household. The building is intended to provide housing to some of New York City's...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Waiting List Launches for Waterside Plaza in Kips Bay, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery waiting list has launched for Waterside Plaza, a complex with five mixed-use buildings at 10, 20, 25, 30, and 40 Waterside Plaza in Kips Bay, Manhattan. Owned by Brookfield Asset Management as of 2021, the structure yields 1,470 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 and 160 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $86,606 to $264,800. New tenants get one month rent free.
multihousingnews.com
Record Office-to-Multifamily Project Lands $536M in NYC
Newmark arranged financing for the largest adaptive reuse of its kind. GFP Real Estate, Metro Loft Management and Rockwood Capital have gained $535.8 million in acquisition and redevelopment financing for the largest ever office-to-residential conversion in the U.S. The 22-story, 1.1 million-square-foot 25 Water Street in New York City’s financial district will be the site of the record-setting project. The financing was arranged by Newmark.
NYPD: 2 men critically hurt after separate hit-and-runs in Queens
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a pair of hit-and-run incidents overnight in Queens. Both drivers are still at large. Police said a 62-year-old man was struck by a U-Haul truck around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 21st Street and Borden Avenue in Long Island City. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. "The gentleman was trying to cross the street and he got hit by the U-Haul truck, and the U-Haul truck kept going. They had to, I guess, let the U-Haul truck get away so that they can tend to the veteran," witness Leroy Spigner told CBS2. Spigner told...
Trio assaults Brooklyn store worker, robs him of $30 sunglasses
The NYPD released photos of three suspects who assaulted then robbed a worker at a Brooklyn store earlier this month, authorities said.
New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps
NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
actionnews5.com
Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind
NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
Thrillist
This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%
Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
Man at JFK Airport tried to hide gun in jars of peanut butter, TSA says
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at JFK Airport experienced a sticky situation on Thursday. A man from Rhode Island was stopped after passing through an X-ray unit at Terminal 8. The reason? He was carrying two jars of peanut butter, each containing parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun, TSA officials said […]
