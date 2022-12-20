Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Hamptons builder Joe Farrell sued for $36M in tree-chopping dispute
Money may not grow on trees, but chopping them down could cost one developer millions. A Bridgehampton homeowner sued Joe Farrell this week, accusing the luxury home builder of trespassing on her property and cutting down 120 trees without her permission. Susan Burnside wants a Suffolk County court to award...
27east.com
East Hampton Village Proposed Sewer Project Faces Many Hurdles
The State Department of Environmental Conservation has not been particularly receptive to East Hampton Village’s pitch for a municipal sewer system with a sewage treatment system buried beneath a municipal... more. As the blight of southern pine beetles sprawls across the pitch pine forests of Napeague, ... by Michael...
longisland.com
Mixed-Bag For Long Island Real Estate Prices in November
A company that tracks data on closed median sale prices on residential homes in New York reported that price changes on Long Island were a mixed bag between October and November 2022. OneKey® MLS, a real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan,...
eastendbeacon.com
Winners of $10 Million Riverhead Downtown Revitalization Grants Announced
Pictured Above: The site where Riverhead plans to build a new town square, across Main Street from the Suffolk Theater. New York State announced Dec. 20 the projects to be funded under Riverhead’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Grant, which include $3.24 million for the new Town Square project; $2.75 million for a mixed-use development on Griffing Avenue; $2 million for the expansion of the Suffolk Theater; $750,000 for pedestrian enhancements on Main Street; $245,000 for an adaptive playground on the riverfront; $250,000 each for public art and rowing programs and $215,000 for a new entrance and welcome center at the Riverhead Library.
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Senior Gavin Vander Schaaf Courageous on and off the Court
Gavin Vander Schaaf was 7 years old when he woke up one morning and couldn’t get out of bed. He knew he’d rise with the usual headache, soreness, the pins... more. At the end of last season, at his team’s award dinner, after just missing out ... 9 Nov 2022 by Drew Budd.
27east.com
Sag Harbor ZBA Hears Schiavoni Building Permit Case
Only the presence of a police officer in the back of the nearly empty meeting room provided any hint that fireworks had been anticipated when the Sag Harbor Zoning Board... more. Throughout 2022, The Express News Group has presented a monthly series on climate change, The ... 22 Dec 2022...
27east.com
Ponquogue Bridge, Dune Road Closed Due to Flooding
Ponquogue Bridge and Dune Road are currently closed due to flooding, but are expected to reopen once the tide goes out, according to Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle. “It’s... more. Throughout 2022, The Express News Group has presented a monthly series on climate change, The ... 22...
27east.com
Southampton Village Board Troubled by Concern Housing Project and SCWA Reversal on Sewage
In a 1995 letter, the Suffolk County Water Authority cautioned the builders of the sewage treatment plant at the then-Payton Lane Nursing Home against expanding or adding any beds, due... more. Throughout 2022, The Express News Group has presented a monthly series on climate change, The ... 22 Dec 2022...
therealdeal.com
Condos by a castle? Huntington developer airs third Oheka proposal
Oheka Castle seems to be cursed — not by ghosts, but by failed development dreams. The property’s owner is taking another shot at building there, though. Gary Melius, the owner of the West Hill property, applied for an additional use permit that would enable construction of a four-story condominium on the castle’s grounds, Newsday reported. The condo project would include 95 units and have its own sewage treatment plant.
therealdeal.com
Newly built Southampton home faces foreclosure
A new Southampton home on the market for $15 million has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, 10,000 square feet and two foreclosure actions against it. Cayman Islands company Blue Sky Ltd initiated a UCC sale for the equity interests in the home at 145 Wickapogue Road, legal filings show. Blue Sky...
northforker.com
Coolest Stories 2022: Boutique bookstore opens in downtown Riverhead
Jocelyn Maningo Kaleita opened A Book Place on East Main Street in Riverhead. Photo by Tara Smith. East Moriches resident Jocelyn Maningo Kaleita opened A Book Place on East Main Street in Riverhead earlier this summer in the former Taste the East End boutique next to Jerry and The Mermaid.
Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
Thrillist
9 Reasons to Drive to Bellport, Long Island
One of the perks of being a New Yorker is the convenient proximity between fast-paced urban living and nearby escapes offering some fresh air within picturesque scenery. And for LGBTQIA+ people especially, NYC living not only provides a sense of safety and community unlike anywhere else in the world, but the region also boasts a number of well-known queer enclaves with idyllic landscapes just hours away.
Powerful Pre-Christmas Storm Causes Flooding In Fairfield
A pre-holiday storm system bringing heavy winds and rainfall is causing roads to flood throughout the Connecticut shoreline. Flooding has been reported by officials throughout the shoreline in municipalities in both Fairfield and New Haven counties. In the town of Fairfield, fire officials are warning people to avoid the area...
Tractor-Trailer Spills Fuel Onto Hampton Bays Road, Prompting Closure
A Long Island road was temporarily closed after a tractor-trailer struck a manhole cover and ruptured its fuel tank. The incident happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, in Hampton Bays, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. A tractor-trailer was backing into a private driveway on Canoe Place...
COVID-19: Cases Rising In Suffolk County, Wastewater Testing Reveals
State leaders are urging people to take precautions ahead of holiday gatherings as new data shows COVID-19 cases are rising on Long Island. Wastewater testing shows that COVID-19 cases are climbing in Suffolk County, the county’s health department revealed Thursday, Dec. 22. Testing found “substantial to high” levels of...
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Reports for the Week of December 22
Gregg S. Weinstein, 57, of Montauk was arrested by Town Police on December 17 at 8:17 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, at 7:51 p.m.,... more. Michael Perezmedina, 23, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on December 7 at 8:09 p.m....
First-Prize Take 5 Ticket Sold In Town Of Florida
Two first-prize-winning Take 5 lottery tickets valued at more than $18,000 were sold at New York stores. New York Lottery announced that two people won Take 5 prizes valued at $18,679.50 from the drawing on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 21. One of the winning tickets was sold on Long...
northforker.com
Coolest Stories 2022: Veteran restaurateurs open Southold Social
Southold Social by Francois Payard, which is now open on Main Road in the space formerly occupied by Caci, is a collaboration of several North Fork culinary staples. Photo by David Benthal. Southold Social by François Payard, which opened earlier this year on Main Road in the space formerly occupied...
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
