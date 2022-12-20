Lindsay Lohan Stuns in Dreamy Selfie Flashing Lavender Feather Jacket

James Devaney/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan got the memo about Barbiecore and promptly tossed it out for a cooler winter tone: lavender.

The Falling for Christmas star shared a behind-the-scenes selfie from a recent photo shoot on social media and she's absolutely glowing.

The new Instagram photo showed the Mean Girls star subtly smirking for the camera, wearing bright pink lipstick, shimmery eye makeup and a feathery pale lavender jacket. She kept the caption simple, capturing her emotion with a purple heart emoji.

Actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was among the many fans complimenting the selfie, writing, "Beautiful ❤️."

Lohan's youngest sibling, her brother Dakota, also gushed over his sister, "Soo rad. You the coooolest 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼," as did her younger sister, Aliana, who wrote "Sweet Baby Jesus ❤️."

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott later exclaimed, "GOOOOJUZZ GIRL !!! 😍."

Lohan, 36, also tagged those responsible for the glamorous look in the photo she took, including the hairstylist Evanie Frausto and makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, who re-shared the picture and offered a little more information about its origins.

According to Buckle's caption, the actress snapped this selfie sometime during her photo shoot for Interview magazine last month.

The limited-edition zine, Lindsay Lohan Stars in 'Miami,' debuted exclusively at Art Basel Miami Beach on Nov. 30 and featured the former Parent Trap movie star as the lead of the storybook, modeling many eccentric looks.

So fetch!