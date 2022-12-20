ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Outgoing commissioner refused to complete ballot to fill port's Group 2 seat

By Carol Rose, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHwyV_0jp6XyEb00

Despite verbal instructions before voting began and detailed directions on the ballot on how to vote, outgoing Port of Palm Beach Commissioner Joseph Anderson refused to follow the guidelines to fill an empty seat on the commission, which delayed declaring a winner.

Instead, he selected only one candidate instead of three, thus scuttling the board's vote to select a replacement for the Group 2 seat vacated by Katherine Waldron, who was elected to the Florida House in November.

Under the rules for completing ballots, each commissioner was supposed to select three candidates who would be assigned scores of one, two and three. The top-ranked candidate would receive a score of three; second-ranked, two; and third-ranked, one.

Anderson did not immediately respond to requests for comments about his action.

More: Botched ballot delays announcement of who will fill port commission seat

The botched ballot process has prompted the board to call an emergency meeting for Thursday. A special meeting had been scheduled for Dec. 28, but port spokesperson Yaremi Farinas told the Daily News Tuesday that it had been cancelled and that Port Commission Chairman Blair Ciklin had instead scheduled the emergency meeting to discuss the selection process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cZX0_0jp6XyEb00

The meeting will be held at Maritime Office Complex Boardroom at 1 E. 11th Street Suite 600, Riviera Beach and is open to the public.

An examination of the ballots cast by the remaining four members showed Anderson selected only Varisa Dass and gave her the maximum three points. Dass, an attorney, was defeated during the August Democratic primary in her bid for the Group 5 seat on the panel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMZNT_0jp6XyEb00

Anderson's failure to fill out the ballot as required resulted in the commission delaying an official announcement of the winner though Dass was declared the winner after all the ballots were counted. Of the 10 candidates, the top three vote-getters were Dass, eight; Peyton McArthur, six; and former Palm Beach Mayor Gail Coniglio, four.

McArthur is a former port commissioner who failed in his primary bid to unseat Katherine Waldron from Group 2 in 2020.

Coniglio served 10 years as mayor before stepping down in April 2021, and now chairs the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission.

Anderson, who joined the board in January 2019, did not seek re-election for his Group 5 seat, which was won by Deandre Pool in the November elections.

His refusal to complete the ballot came despite being told that his action could result in a challenge to the outcome, Farinas, the port's public information officer and communications specialist, said.

In a statement Saturday, she said, "At the meeting while the commissioners were voting on the item, port counsel was made aware that one commissioner refused to fill in three names once the ballot process had begun.

"Port counsel spoke with the commissioner and told the commissioner not filling in three names could result in a challenge to the process."

More: Former Palm Beach Mayor Coniglio vying for vacant Port of Palm Beach Commission seat

The other commissioners voted as follows:

Wayne Richards - Coniglio, 3; Dass, 2; and McArthur, 1;

Jean Enright - McArthur, 3; Taniel Koushakjian, 2; and Coniglio, 1;

Blair Ciklin - Dass, 3; McArthur, 2; and James Bronstien, 1.

Koushakjian is the senior vice president at Potomac International Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based government relations and international business consulting firm; and Bronstien is the owner of Marine Business Advisors/US Marina Group, according to their applications.

Word of problems with the ballot came Friday morning. In a statement to the Daily News, Farinas said after the discrepancy was discovered, the board originally decided to hold the Dec. 28 meeting, "to ensure an open, fair, and transparent process" and complete the process to fill the vacant seat.

The successful Group 2 candidate will be sworn in and take office Jan. 5.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Outgoing commissioner refused to complete ballot to fill port's Group 2 seat

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewestsidegazette.com

City Of Tamarac Names Vice Mayor, City Attorney and City Manager Appointee

TAMARAC, FL — During the Regular City Commission Meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the city of Tamarac’s Vice Mayor, City Attorney and incoming City Manager were named. Tamarac’s District 1 Commissioner, Marlon D. Bolton, was named Vice Mayor, following a vote by the City Commission. Bolton will serve in this capacity for a one-year term, while continuing his duties as Commissioner of District 1. Bolton was first elected to the Tamarac City Commission in November 2016. He was elected for a second term as District 1 Commissioner in November 2020.
TAMARAC, FL
hometownnewstc.com

PSL extends City Electric tax exemption

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City Council here voted unanimously Dec. 12 to approve the second amendment its ad valorem tax exemption agreement with City Electric Supply due to the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic while warning the company that no further extension would be offered for meeting minimum hiring quotas.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Governor Appoints Four New Members, and Re-Appoints Two Current Members to the Indian River State College District Board of Trustees

Fort Pierce - Thursday December 22, 2022: Governor DeSantis has appointed four new members, and re-appointed two current members to the Indian River State College District Board of Trustees. The four new board appointees are Vicki Davis, Christa Luna, Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, and Joseph “Brantley” Schirard Jr. to the Indian...
FORT PIERCE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Broward County School Board Approves 2023/24 School Calendar

The First Day of School is Monday, August 21, 2023. Mark your calendar! The School Board of Broward County, Florida approved the 2023/24 school calendar at its Tuesday, December 13, 2022, School Board meeting. The first day of school for the 2023/24 school year is Monday, August 21, 2023. The last day of school is Monday, June 10, 2024.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Historic homes get the heave-ho for new construction

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Palm Beach County real estate is more than just Palm Beach ... or is it? Yes, it is. Sorry Palm Beach, The Dirt knows you are accustomed to being the center of attention but how about letting the mainlanders get some glory now and then. Sheesh.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Claims bill would clear $296K to survivor of 2010 mass shooting in Riviera Beach

‘The (Department of Children and Families) clearly was not doing its job in an effective manner, which led to this tragedy.’. More than a decade after a state investigator’s negligence failed to prevent a mass shooting in Palm Beach County that left six dead, the father of one of the survivors is on track to collect more than $296,000 on his son’s behalf.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy