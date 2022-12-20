ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Laura Ridley
2d ago

two types of people, I hope will rot in the Hell thay've created for others.. the one's who hurt our children and those who hurt our elderly..

KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Beaumont PD arrest aggravated robbery suspect

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police arrested Eric Garrett at his home in Beaumont. Garrett is responsible for two aggravated robberies at Fuel Depot and one aggravated robbery at Shop N Save. Garrett is being held at Jefferson County Jail. Judge Collins set bail at 600k. The Beaumont Police Department is...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

One Shot On Hemlock

On Dec. 22 at about 2:27 a.m., Orange Police Officers were dispatched to 3751 Hemlock in reference to a. disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a black male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and the Orange Police Department Detective Division is actively investigating the circumstances to this case.
ORANGE, TX
KTLA.com

22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County

A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KFDM-TV

Multiple vehicle crash in Lake Charles leaves one man dead

Lake Charles – On December 22, 2022, shortly after 5:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a serious injury crash involving three vehicles on the I-210 Bridge in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Michael Lee Soileau Jr. of Vinton. The initial...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Man Shot In Orange

Orange Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Pacific St. Tuesday evening around 5:30pm with the report of a man being shot. Police found one man, 30 year old Rodrick Williams of Orange, shot in the leg but they found multiple shell casings on the street. The victim said he was in the front yard when he was shot. Witnesses said it was someone in a maroon SUV.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Grand Jury meets and hands down indictments

The Jasper County Grand Jury met on Tuesday and after hearing evidence as submitted by District Attorney Anne Pickle and her staff, handed down indictments charging individuals with various crimes. Jimmy Earl Lewis, Jr., 36, of Bronson was charged with four counts of Theft of Property and three counts of...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Missing 83-year-old Beaumont man found cold, but safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — A missing 83-year-old Beaumont man who police had been searching for since Sunday afternoon is safe. Beaumont Police had asked help in locating the missing man who was reported to be "in the early stages of dementia." Landry Duriso was found late Sunday night and other...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
ktalnews.com

Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go

Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton …. Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go ERCOT leader expects power grid to handle frigid …. As Texans brace for a freezing holiday weekend, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is confident your Christmas lights will stay on. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/ercot-board-of-directors-to-meet-ahead-of-frigid-cold-front/
DAYTON, TX
kjas.com

Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
WOODVILLE, TX
