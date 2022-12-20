Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Simple holiday science experiments
Scientist Rick Crosslin joined us today for some fun and festive science projects! The projects demonstrated the center of mass and center of gravity. For more information click here.
WISH-TV
Kid-ing with Kayla: The toy aisle meltdown
Kid-ing with Kayla: Most parents can relate to a time their kid threw a fit inside of a store. It’s a big reason Kayla Sullivan said she usually gets mobile grocery orders. However, sometimes, it is unavoidable. Here is Kayla’s report on the time her son didn’t want to leave the toy aisle.
WISH-TV
Three ways to spice up your gingerbread houses this holiday
It’s not too late to decorate gingerbread houses for the holidays. Building them is a great way to start a family tradition and spend quality time together, creating family connections. You can mix it up and try these versions that will put a twist on the process. Melissa Jones, Founder of Girls Positivity Club, joined us today to discuss.
Comments / 0