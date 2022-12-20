Read full article on original website
Related
wmar2news
US couple in Uganda face charges that carry possible death penalty
A couple from the United States face multiple charges in Uganda related to the abuse of a minor, with at least one of the charges carrying a possible death sentence penalty. Reuters reported that the 32-year-olds, Nicholas Spencer and his wife Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer, were charged in the country's Buganda road court in Kampala with torturing a 10-year-old.
wmar2news
Congress races against the clock to pass budget, avoid shutdown
WASHINGTON — U.S. Congress put the finishing touches on a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill to fund the U.S. government through September. Government funding runs out on Dec. 23 and the expectation was that it would pass both chambers in time to avoid a shutdown. However, in Congress, nothing...
Comments / 0