Woman bound over in Flint shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
FLINT, MI – The woman charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in August 2021 has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. Genesee County District Judge David G. Guinn, on Thursday, Dec. 22, ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause against Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher.
Flint mother charged after son shoots himself in hand with unsecured gun
FLINT, MI – The mother of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun earlier this year has been charged with child abuse. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, on Dec. 3 was arraigned on single counts of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
Michigan Supreme Court denies Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office appeal in murder case
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s office, which sought to have reversed a prior ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals ordering that statements made by an Owosso murder suspect while she was hospitalized and on multiple pain medications not be entered as evidence at a potential trial.
Family of Jessica Phelps holds 30th birthday party decades after her kidnapping, murder
FLINT, MI – The house at 1621 Maryland Avenue sits unassumingly amid a stretch of residences on what was once a quiet street on Flint’s east side. Many of the people living in the neighborhood have moved there within the last 25 years, unaware of the tragic past familiar to those who have stuck it out longer.
fox2detroit.com
2 charged with murder 4 years after Michigan hunter found shot to death
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than four years after a hunter was found dead in Bath Township, two people are facing charges. Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, were arrested late Wednesday. They are both charged with felony murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of Chong Yang.
Detroit News
Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother
Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
The Oakland Press
Case against man accused in 4 bank robberies heads to circuit court
Two local district judges have advanced cases against a Troy man accused of robbing four banks in Oakland County. The bindovers happened at the conclusion of preliminary exams in 44th District Court on Dec. 19 and 52-4 District Court on Dec. 22 for Eddie Flint, 29, charged with four counts each of armed robbery and bank robbery.
5 dogs rescued from Flint abuser recovering in foster homes, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Five dogs seized from a Flint home where a man had left them in deplorable conditions are now in foster homes, recovering from injuries sustained prior to their rescue, according to the Genesee County Sheriff. The five dogs in homes were among seven taken from the...
abc12.com
Police: Man arrested in Saginaw Township shooting
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police said a man was in custody after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called out around 12:15 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at the Poplar Apartments on State Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound laying...
Two men arrested Wednesday night in connection to an unsolved homicide in Bath
Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc and Robert Rodway of St. Johns were arrested by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team for the 2018 cold case homicide of Chong Yang.
Troy Police investigating after resident sent $3,100 check, threatened by scammer
Police are investigating after a Troy resident was targeted and then threatened by a scammer. The incident involved emails, phone calls and a check sent in the mail.
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
WNEM
Saginaw man in critical condition after shooting
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw Township early Friday morning. Officers from the Saginaw Township Police Department were called to the address of 4444 State St., building E to respond to a report of gunfire around 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 23. Responding officers...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for breaking into Westland Family Dollar store
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect broke into a Westland Family Dollar store and took several items early Wednesday. Police said the suspect broke the front door of the store at 6006 N Wayne Rd. just after 1 a.m. He was inside for several minutes and fled with stolen items.
Masked suspects rob delivery driver at gunpoint on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are working to find two alleged thieves who held up a delivery driver on the city’s west side on Wednesday afternoon. The robbers wore ski masks and fled in an SUV.
WNEM
Genesee Co. man convicted of killing, torturing dogs
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A Genesee County man has been convicted and charged for killing and torturing animals. Anthony Polite, 55, was taken to prison at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 after being convicted of animal torture and abuse causing death, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
fox2detroit.com
Two men found shot to death in Inkster, MSP investigating
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said it is investigating a double homicide in Inkster on Wednesday. According to MSP, detectives were called to a home on Williams Street just west of Inkster Road around 1:30 Wednesday. Authorities said they've only just started the investigation and no...
wkzo.com
Mid-Michigan porch pirate arrested
BATH, MI — Bath Township police have arrested a man for several porch pirate thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties. An officer recognized his car while on patrol this week and stopped him, finding some of the stolen goods in the vehicle. The man was taken into custody at that time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Balloon release honors 14-year-old who lost his life to gun violence on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Friends and family gathered to honor the life of 14-year-old Ryan Parker, who lost his life to gun violence. Parker was killed Monday (Dec. 19) night on Ferguson Street on Detroit’s west side. He was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. “It’s...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
