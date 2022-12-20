ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan Supreme Court denies Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office appeal in murder case

LANSING, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s office, which sought to have reversed a prior ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals ordering that statements made by an Owosso murder suspect while she was hospitalized and on multiple pain medications not be entered as evidence at a potential trial.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 charged with murder 4 years after Michigan hunter found shot to death

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than four years after a hunter was found dead in Bath Township, two people are facing charges. Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, were arrested late Wednesday. They are both charged with felony murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of Chong Yang.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother

Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against man accused in 4 bank robberies heads to circuit court

Two local district judges have advanced cases against a Troy man accused of robbing four banks in Oakland County. The bindovers happened at the conclusion of preliminary exams in 44th District Court on Dec. 19 and 52-4 District Court on Dec. 22 for Eddie Flint, 29, charged with four counts each of armed robbery and bank robbery.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police: Man arrested in Saginaw Township shooting

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police said a man was in custody after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called out around 12:15 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at the Poplar Apartments on State Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound laying...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police requesting information about missing Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw man in critical condition after shooting

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw Township early Friday morning. Officers from the Saginaw Township Police Department were called to the address of 4444 State St., building E to respond to a report of gunfire around 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 23. Responding officers...
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for breaking into Westland Family Dollar store

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect broke into a Westland Family Dollar store and took several items early Wednesday. Police said the suspect broke the front door of the store at 6006 N Wayne Rd. just after 1 a.m. He was inside for several minutes and fled with stolen items.
WESTLAND, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. man convicted of killing, torturing dogs

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A Genesee County man has been convicted and charged for killing and torturing animals. Anthony Polite, 55, was taken to prison at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 after being convicted of animal torture and abuse causing death, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two men found shot to death in Inkster, MSP investigating

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said it is investigating a double homicide in Inkster on Wednesday. According to MSP, detectives were called to a home on Williams Street just west of Inkster Road around 1:30 Wednesday. Authorities said they've only just started the investigation and no...
INKSTER, MI
wkzo.com

Mid-Michigan porch pirate arrested

BATH, MI — Bath Township police have arrested a man for several porch pirate thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties. An officer recognized his car while on patrol this week and stopped him, finding some of the stolen goods in the vehicle. The man was taken into custody at that time.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
