Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach Wilson reacts to Jets fans booing him before benching vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened. “I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife...
Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash
The Miami Dolphins have multiple injury concerns heading into their Week 16 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, including with Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins released their final injury report for Week 16 on Friday, and they listed Wilson as questionable due to his hip injury. Wilson suffered the hip ailment during the second […] The post Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Joe Burrow loses critical weapon in Week 16 battle vs. Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has been downgraded to “out” with a calf injury, leaving quarterback Joe Burrow without a critical target before they face the New England Patriots in Week 16, according to a Friday tweet from the Bengals. The former Baltimore Raven and Atlanta Falcon ranks fourth on the team’s receiving list, […] The post Joe Burrow loses critical weapon in Week 16 battle vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets
Don’t look now, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming alive at the right time. It seemed like all hope was lost after their 2-6 start. “Another top-10 pick in the books”, everyone said. Now, they are 7-8 and are nearing a playoff berth after their win against the New York Jets (assisting […] The post Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
What Brock Purdy’s hot stretch means for Trey Lance’s 49ers future
The 2022 season has been strange to say the least for the San Francisco 49ers. This was supposed to be the season where the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance, broke out and emerged as the team’s long-term starter. Instead, the team suddenly finds their playoff hopes in the hands of […] The post What Brock Purdy’s hot stretch means for Trey Lance’s 49ers future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll drops ‘miraculous’ take on Tyler Lockett’s injury
The Seattle Seahawks will be shorthanded when they travel to Kansas City Saturday for their Week 16 game, as leading receiver Tyler Lockett (hand) will not be able to play. However, head coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t think Lockett would be able to play the following week when the Seahawks host the New York Jets. He said it would be “miraculous” if Lockett can play in that game following surgery on his injured hand.
5 greatest Michigan football players of all time, ranked
Few teams in the history of college football can match the University of Michigan for overall achievement, excitement and talent. Brilliant players like Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard and Anthony Carter have become legends for the winningest team in the sport. The Wolverines will be facing off with TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal game […] The post 5 greatest Michigan football players of all time, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NY receivers coach Miles Austin joins Calvin Ridley on suspended list for gambling
Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has joined Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley on the NFL’s suspended list for gambling, according to a tweet from ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. There are no indications that Austin has bet on NFL games, but league rules prevent personnel from gambling on other sports. The NFL would […] The post NY receivers coach Miles Austin joins Calvin Ridley on suspended list for gambling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ key playmakers Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson injury downgrades will fire up Raiders fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their slim playoff hopes alive last week with a win over the Carolina Panthers. The Steelers likely need to win out and get help to have any shot at reaching the postseason. It was revealed that rookie QB Kenny Pickett is likely to start this weekend. But not all of the news is good. On Wednesday, the odds of that happening took a hit amid the latest injury news.
Nick Foles to get unwelcome Derwin James Christmas present
Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James has been sidelined with a quad injury since Week 14. James seems set for a return with the Chargers set to take on Nick Foles and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. On Friday, Derwin Janes announced that he would take the field according to Los Angeles Times […] The post Nick Foles to get unwelcome Derwin James Christmas present appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carson Wentz breaks silence after return to Commanders from IR
The Washington Commanders activated Carson Wentz from IR ahead of their Week 16 clash against the San Francisco 49ers, and while he’s expected to remain behind Taylor Heinicke on the depth chart, the veteran QB was in great spirits. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Wentz was optimistic and even shared some positives from his trip to the IR, including that his body is feeling better than it typically would in December, via Nicki Jhabvala.
Jets’ Miles Austin releases statement amid NFL suspension for violating Gambling Policy
Former NFL wide receiver and current New York Jets receiver coach Miles Austin had a statement released on his behalf from his attorney after being suspended for violating the NFL’s Gambling Policy, per Mike Garafolo. “The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports. Miles […] The post Jets’ Miles Austin releases statement amid NFL suspension for violating Gambling Policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL evaluators roast New England’s ‘stale’ Mac Jones-led offense
The brain trust of the New England Patriots could be headed for a showdown when owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick have a meeting of the minds at the end of the regular season. Kraft and Belichick have formed a brilliant partnership over the years, as the two have built a team that […] The post NFL evaluators roast New England’s ‘stale’ Mac Jones-led offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Diontae Johnson’s $10,000 fine from ‘No Fun League’ draws hilarious reaction from Steelers star
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson took a hilarious shot at the NFL after the “No Fun League” fined him for his unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. For those who missed it, Johnson was called for the violation midway through the third quarter of the contest when he celebrated his drive, […] The post Diontae Johnson’s $10,000 fine from ‘No Fun League’ draws hilarious reaction from Steelers star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen could shatter this unreal Dan Marino record in Bills’ Week 16 clash vs. Bears
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is on the doorstep of shattering a notable NFL record. Allen has tallied an astounding 133 passing touchdowns and 37 rushing touchdowns over his ongoing run with the Bills. The versatile passer is just coming off of a keen performance in the Bills’ Week 15 home win against the Miami […] The post Josh Allen could shatter this unreal Dan Marino record in Bills’ Week 16 clash vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season is a big deal for many teams throughout the league still in playoff contention, but it’s also a big deal for fantasy football managers who find themselves embroiled in tightly contested playoff series. Fantasy managers need to be set at every position heading into this crucial week of action, including the tight end position, which makes our Week 16 tight end start ’em sit ’em list a very important read.
