The Seattle Seahawks will be shorthanded when they travel to Kansas City Saturday for their Week 16 game, as leading receiver Tyler Lockett (hand) will not be able to play. However, head coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t think Lockett would be able to play the following week when the Seahawks host the New York Jets. He said it would be “miraculous” if Lockett can play in that game following surgery on his injured hand.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO