Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed
It’s an arms race in New York. With the New York Mets spending an unfathomable amount of money in free agency to bolster their squad, the New York Yankees aim not to be outdone. While they have already fulfilled their most important bit of business in re-signing Aaron Judge and signing Carlos Rodon, the Yankees […] The post RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees fans won’t love NY Post’s Aaron Judge decision after Mets’ Carlos Correa blockbuster
The New York Mets are starting to steal the show in the Big Apple. Although the New York Yankees are still very good and one of the most well-known teams in the world, the Mets are looking to upstage them and become the MLB’s best team. Their sudden signing of Carlos Correa shows they are willing to go all out for a championship.
Dansby Swanson reveals heartwarming reason he signed with Cubs
Speculation has been swirling in reference to Dansby Swanson’s motivation to sign with the Chicago Cubs in free agency. Many believe the fact that his wife Mallory Pugh plays soccer in Chicago drew him to the team. He also received a lucrative 7-year, $177 million deal from the Cubs. However, Swanson revealed the heartwarming reason he […] The post Dansby Swanson reveals heartwarming reason he signed with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer 324-game suspension shockingly reduced
The MLB has announced that Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer’s suspension has been reduced from 324-games to 194-games. Bauer was immediately reinstated and will be suspended for the first 50 games of the 2023 season. Bauer was originally suspended due to sexual assault allegations. After being given a two-year suspension, Bauer will now be […] The post Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer 324-game suspension shockingly reduced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run
Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros recently came to terms on a contract. The star outfielder was linked to a number of different teams in free agency but ultimately re-signed in Houston. Brantley provided an update on his health after missing the Astros’ 2022 World Series run due to injury, per MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. “I’m […] The post Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone reveals plan for Giancarlo Stanton with Aaron Judge back in fold
New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.
Justin Turner gets truth bomb from a former Dodgers GM after signing with Red Sox
Former Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti got brutally honest on Justin Turner’s departure to the Boston Red Sox, per DodgersBeat. “He’s somebody that is historic in my opinion,” Colletti said. “You look at the big hits he had, how he embraced the community, how he embraced the team. And the team’s success and his own personal success. That to me is historic in nature. And that’s not an overstatement.”
Craig Kimbrel, Philadelphia agree to 1-year, $10M contract
Much-traveled and once-feared reliever Craig Kimbrel and Philadelphia Phillies have agreed on a 1-year, $10 million contract, per MLB insiders Jeff Passan and Ken Rosenthal. The 34-year-old right-hander was with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year and had and up-and-down season. He had 22 saves last season, a 6-7 won-lost record while pitching 60.0 innings. […] The post Craig Kimbrel, Philadelphia agree to 1-year, $10M contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Cohen breaks silence on giving Carlos Correa $315 million after Giants deal fell apart
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen took to the New York Post to boast about signing shortstop Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million deal from the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency. “We needed one more thing, and this is it,” Cohen told New York Post baseball columnist...
Rumor: Phillies eyeing ex-Yankees reliever to bolster bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies might not be done improving a roster that made it to the World Series this past season. After bringing in shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and reliever Matt Strahm, the club is again looking to improve the bullpen, eyeing this ex-New York Yankees reliever. The Phillies “have long liked” free agent left-hander Zack Britton, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency
New York Yankees’ free-agent acquisition Carlos Rodon was introduced to the media on Thursday in his first press conference donning the pinstripes. During his media address, Rodon opened up on what it meant to sign with a team like the Yankees, admitting that he’s fulfilling a childhood dream by making the move to the Bronx. […] The post ‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer ultimatum date, revealed
When free from injury and controversy, Trevor Bauer can be one of the most dominant pitchers in the entire MLB. Still, despite his considerable talent on the field, it’s difficult to overlook what he was deemed guilty of. And now that Bauer’s suspension has been reduced down to 194 games, much to the anger of fans everywhere, the Los Angeles Dodgers now have a tough decision to make regarding Bauer’s status on their official roster.
Grading Blue Jays-Diamondbacks Daulton Varsho trade
The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks struck a deal on Friday. The centerpiece of the trade is C/OF Daulton Varsho, who heads from Arizona to Toronto. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks receive top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and INF/OF Lourdes Gurriel. The trade certainly isn’t the most notable move of the...
MLB Power Rankings after Mets swoop in to steal Carlos Correa in free agency
With MLB free agency winding down, the league is beginning to take shape. Some teams have drastically improved their chances of competing in 2023 based on swift offseason moves. The New York Mets just pulled off a stunner to land Carlos Correa after the shortstop had previously agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Other teams such as the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies have improved their rosters as well. But where will they land in our first look at the 2023 MLB Power Rankings?
James McCann traded after Mets drops $315 million bag at Carlos Correa
The New York Mets have made their first move after flipping Carlos Correa from the San Francisco Giants. The Mets have long sought to make a James McCann trade, and have finally struck a deal. McCann has been traded from the Mets to the Baltimore Orioles, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The return to New York […] The post James McCann traded after Mets drops $315 million bag at Carlos Correa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge press conference gets Derek Jeter surprise
The New York Yankees have officially achieved their primary goal of re-signing star outfielder Aaron Judge this offseason. With the press conference to announce his signing underway, there’s no way that he can back out at the last second in a similar manner to what Carlos Correa just pulled on the San Francisco Giants. The […] The post Aaron Judge press conference gets Derek Jeter surprise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Adley Rutschman reason Orioles swung for James McCann trade
The Baltimore Orioles, after years of terrible baseball, appear to be turning things around, thanks in no small part to top prospect Adley Rutschman’s successful breakthrough into the majors. In only 113 games and 470 plate appearances since his call-up on May 21, Rutschman put up 5.3 WAR (per Fangraphs), on the back of elite hitting for a catcher and elite defense behind the plate.
