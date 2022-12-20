Read full article on original website
14 hot Houston New Year's Eve parties and celebrations to ring in 2023
We still can hardly believe 2023 is approaching — but that's no reason not to celebrate. With that in mind, we've rounded up a few favorite spots that are ringing in the new year. From fab feasts to posh parties, these destinations will usher in the new year with special menus, flamboyant bashes, and more.Stay safe and enjoy the celebrations. Here are 14 fun New Year's picks for every taste (listed by event start time).Backstreet Cafe, the River Oaks favorite celebrates with a four-course menu for $85 per person. Guests can enjoy live music and a complimentary sparkling cocktail toast...
Where to eat on Christmas Day: 14 restaurants showcase Houston's diverse dining
Most people will spend Christmas Day at home with their families. To them we say, Merry Christmas!On the other hand, not everyone wants to spend a Sunday fussing over pots and pans. For those people, a select group of Houston restaurants will be open for at least part of the day. Diners who do venture out should be mindful that a restaurant’s staff has given up their holidays to feed customers. Show some appreciation with generous tipping.Of course, this list isn’t comprehensive. Many restaurants that serve cuisines from different parts of East Asia will be open on Christmas, particularly those...
Bosscat's boss dishes on his new sushi restaurant-bar, plus Houston's hottest food news
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss his two restaurants, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar. Reed and his business partner Leslie Nguyen recently brought Ten Sushi to Houston and have plans to open a Woodlands location of Bosscat in early 2023. After a quick review of Bosscat’s almost six years in Houston, the conversation turned to Ten, which opened across the street for its sister concept in November. Sandler asks Reed about the purpose of Ten’s broad menu, which includes...
houstononthecheap.com
10 best Houston drive through Christmas Lights for 2022
In H-town, we are blessed to have great weather for most of the winter months. However, there are times every now and then when it feels like Houston has suddenly moved next to the North Pole or sometimes it rains so hard that we start thinking that Houston got moved to the rain forests of the Amazon.
Here's how Houston can draw up support for artists who lost everything in the Winter Street fire
When a fire on Tuesday December 20 fire tore through Winter Street Studios, it obliterated the warehouses and studios of several Houston artists. Tools, supplies, works in progress were destroyed, leaving their creators, many of whom lack insurance, with lost income and without the brushes, canvases, awls, lathes and other tools of the trade to begin again. Now, a local nonprofit is imploring Houstonians to help the members of our community who bring so much beauty and originality to our city. The Houston Arts Alliance, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and helping local artists, has activated its Emergency Relief...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location
Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
Buzzy South Korean bakery with croissants, cakes, and more rises with first Houston-area location
A popular South Korean bakery has opened in the Houston area. Paris Baguette has opened in the Katy Asian Town development (23119 Colonial Pkwy). Founded in 1988 by Korean businessman Hur Young-in, Paris Baguette is known for its cakes, pastries, croissants, and breads. They also sell doughnuts, cronuts, cream puffs, and other cream-filled pastries.Flavors consist of a mix of both traditional French classics such as a ham and cheese sandwich on a baguette and chocolate croissants and some Asian-influenced items such as a green tea-blueberry chiffon cake and peppermint mochi doughnut. Doughs are made in South Korean, flash frozen, and...
Houston's legendary Frenchy's Chicken opens sizzling new flagship locale in Third Ward
Houston fried chicken institution Frenchy’s Chicken has opened its new flagship location in the heart of the Third Ward. Diners can now order their Campus combos and five wing boxes at at 3602 Scott St. Opening the new location completes a process that began in late 2018 when the restaurant left its original location at 3919 Scott St. to make way for the expansion of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. Since then, it has occupied a temporary location at 4646 Scott St., but those days have come to an end.The new location is a 5,500-square-foot, two-story restaurant with seating for approximately...
Here are the top 12 things to do in Houston this Christmas weekend
Editor's note: By now, most in the Greater Houston area are ready to hunker down as the arctic freeze approaches. While we've listed events on Thursday (when the freeze hits) and Friday (another frigid day), many or all are expected to be canceled due to weather. Check social and event pages for updates.As the weekend warms, holiday offerings abound, including movie fun and a visit from Cirque du Soleil before and on Christmas Eve and some quintessential H-Town events on Christmas Day. Above all, we urge you to stay safe and warm. Whether you're staying in or venturing out, we...
papercitymag.com
Music Stars With Houston Ties Come Home For Museum of African American Culture’s Special Event
Music guest Sam Thousand at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson) Where: The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) PC Moment: The event, founded by John Guess Jr. in 2001, featured two uber successful Houston performing artists. Houston High School...
Houston Chronicle
Houston Zoo's longest living resident dies days after celebrating 45th birthday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rudi Valentino, North America's oldest male orangutan and the Houston Zoo's longest-term resident, died just days after celebrating his 45th birthday on Dec. 8, zoo officials announced Wednesday morning. Despite surpassing the expected lifespan of roughly 30 to 40 years for great apes in the wild, the elder primate suffered from advanced heart disease, a common problem in adult male orangutans.
Creative Houston ice cream shop closes Upper Kirby location and scoops up new Museum District spot
Acclaimed Houston ice cream shop Cloud 10 Creamery is mixing things up. The company’s Shepherd location will close December 30 as part of a plan to relocate to the Parc Binz mixed-use development in the Museum District in late 2023. Led by pastry chef Chris Leung, Cloud 10 currently operates ice cream shops in Midtown, the Heights, and Katy. Each ice cream flavor features a different base, and chef Leung makes any mix-ins in house. Its roster of 20 year round flavors and seasonal specials includes Cafe Sua Da, Nutella with Marshmallows, Fresh Mint Chocolate Chip, and Brown Sugar Cookies...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston
When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
These are our favorite new Houston restaurants of 2022
This year has been an exciting time for new restaurants. From homegrown talent to intriguing out-of-towners, the sheer volume of openings has been tough to keep up with, even for someone who’s made a career out of doing so.Ultimately, that quantity is why this article is titled “favorite” new restaurants rather than “best.” Simply put, really evaluating each restaurant’s quality against its peers requires multiple visits, and I simply didn’t have time to get back to as many places as I would have liked to. Frankly, some establishments might have earned spots on this list if I had the time...
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
Deadly crash reported on S. Gessner Road in southwest Houston, police say
Houston police said the crash was not weather-related but did not give out additional information.
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
fox26houston.com
Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday
Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing
With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
