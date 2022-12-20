ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WMUR.com

Who makes the best Chinese food in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for tasty Chinese food. Maybe some orange chicken or kung pao shrimp. Definitely some dumplings. But where can you find the best Chinese food in New...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are 15 of the Best Places to Get Cookies in New Hampshire

There’s nothing like getting the kids all nestled in bed and baking some nice, homemade cookies for Santa Claus to snack on when he visits on Christmas Eve. Well guess what: some of us our busy. Many of us are tired. And if there’s raw cookie dough in the area, chances are we’re just gonna mow it down as-is rather than try to bake something on Christmas freakin’ Eve.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best diner in New Hampshire

Whether you go there for the hearty main courses, the atmosphere or the tasty desserts, there's a lot to love about New Hampshire's diners. See which ones were chosen by our viewers!. 5. Suzie's Diner in Hudson. Viewers boasted about the great food and service at Suzie's, including one fan...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

See latest National Weather Service alerts for New Hampshire for Friday storm

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Multiple National Weather Service watches and warnings are in place for New Hampshire. Visit this link to see an updated list and refresh that page often for updates. The alerts are catered to your ZIP code. To adjust your ZIP code, visit our weather page and click "Change" to enter your ZIP code. App users can also adjust this by hitting "Change" on the weather screen.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Powerful Storm Approaching NH

A powerful storm will hit New Hampshire tonight with snow, heavy rain and strong winds. There could be three-to-six inches of accumulation in the White Mountains and North Country before a change to rain tomorrow. A flood watch has been issued for most of the state as up to three-inches of rain could cause localized flooding and along the coast there’s the threat of minor to moderate flooding at high tide tomorrow morning. There’s also a high wind watch for gusts to 55-miles-per-hour which is likely to cause some power outages.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Christmas to be very cold in New Hampshire, across US

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's going to be a very chilly Christmas for New Hampshire and most of the country. Forecasters say more than 80 percent of the US will experience temperatures below freezing on Sunday. An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

