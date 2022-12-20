Read full article on original website
WSAZ
JJ Roberts returns home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Cabell Midland star JJ Roberts will be playing much closer to home for his final two years of collegiate football. He announced earlier this week that he committed to play for Marshall after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The 2019 state football player of the year spoke with WSAZ Sports on Thursday.
wchstv.com
Charleston neighborhood waits for power
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As of 6:30 on Friday, 48,000 Appalachian Power customers experienced electric power outages. Kanawha county had the most outages in the state with 1,915 customers without power. And with wind chills in the negatives, some residents were worried about staying warm. Tim Sheldon in the...
Girls Basketball Roundup: Greenbrier West gets key sectional win; Greenbrier East rocks Oak Hill
Charmco – Greenbrier West won for the second night in a row knocking off sectional rival Meadow Bridge 53-34 inside John C. Estep Gymnasium. The Cavaliers outscored the Wildcats by 12 points in the second quarter to take control of the game and never looked back. Maddie Fields led...
Boys Basketball Roundup: Webster outlasts Greenbrier West despite Boone’s 34-point effort
Charmco – Webster County placed four in double figures, picking up a key 73-69 sectional victory at Greenbrier West Thursday night. Riley Clevenger led the Highlanders with 26 points while Logan Leichliter added 13. Dale Boone led all scorers, caning six 3 and pouring in 34 points for Greenbrier...
Metro News
Eight additions highlight Marshall’s first day of early signing period
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s football program followed up Monday’s win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl win by adding to its future roster with a small recruiting class on the first day the early signing period. One of the eight signees in the early signing period already has...
WSAZ
Church on fire in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A church is on fire in Sissonville, according to a Metro 911 supervisor. Crossroads Community Church is located at 1638 Martins Branch Road in Sissonville. Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the fully involved fire. We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep clicking...
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 19, 1794: A 40-acre tract of George Clendenin’s land was selected as the site of Charlestown, later renamed Charleston. Clendenin, born in Augusta County, Virginia, in 1746, was one of the first settlers in the Kanawha Valley. Through Clendenin’s influence the Virginia Assembly authorized the formation of Kanawha County from parts of Greenbrier and Montgomery counties in 1789.
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
wchsnetwork.com
WesBanco invests in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WesBanco Bank says it’s made a significant investment into downtown Charleston with its new financial center at 900 Lee Street. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday afternoon. WesBanco said the center “a perfect combination of the historic elements of the half-century old building and...
wchstv.com
Huntington firefighters battle structure fire in Guyandotte
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington firefighters responded to a structure fire Friday morning in Guyandotte. The fire on Buffington Street was reported about 3:45 a.m., according to a post on the Huntington Fire Department’s Facebook page. Firefighters faced icy conditions and wind while they battled the smoke and...
wchstv.com
Warming centers announced in region with bitter cold temperatures expected
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With dangerous cold temperatures and wind chills predicted for this weekend, warming centers are being set up in the region. A warming center will be open at the Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Ave in Charleston from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25, according to a news release from the United Way of Central West Virginia.
wchsnetwork.com
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
beltmag.com
Wild and Wonderful Folklore of West Virginia
“I’m going back to West Virginia when this is over. There’s something ancient and deeply rooted in my soul. I like to think that I’ve left my ghost up one of those hollows and I’ll never be able to leave for good until I find it – and I don’t want to look for it because I might find it and have to leave.”
WTAP
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker killed while restoring power from winter storm
RIO GRANDE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to its Facebook page, a lineman working for the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative died while working to restore power following the winter storm. The name of the person killed has not been released, and no other details are being released at this time to...
Metro News
High wind gusts force ski resorts to adjust lift operations
GHENT, W.Va. — West Virginia’s ski industry is being impacted by the high winds associated with the Christmas weekend polar vortex storm. Ski lift operations are being monitored with wind gusts in some cases Friday exceeding 50 mph. Canaan Valley in Tucker County closed on-slope operations as of...
wchstv.com
Line worker dies following electrical contact incident in Lawrence County, Ohio
PEDRO, Ohio — An apprentice line worker died Friday morning in Lawrence County, Ohio while working to restore power outages, cooperative officials report. Blake Rogers, 22, was killed following an electrical contact incident in Pedro, Ohio, according to a news release from Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative. The incident was...
Kanawha County Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 23
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County Schools announced on Thursday that they would observe a snow day on Friday, Dec. 23. The school system says this closure is due to predicted severe winter weather. They say this is a true snow day, and students will not need to log into Schoology. They also say that All […]
James Gritt, beloved West Virginia gardener and entrepreneur, dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved, former Putnam County gardener and Capitol Market vendor has passed away, Gritt’s Midway Greenhouse said on Tuesday. According to the obituary, James (Jim) Gritt, 80, of Lake Mary, Florida, died from lung cancer on Sunday. Gritt graduated from Buffalo High School in West Virginia, his obituary says. He was […]
wchstv.com
Missing man sought in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Michael Jeremy Crouse, 33, was last seen between March and May 2021 in the 20th Street area of Huntington, according to a post Thursday on the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. He may have been Las Vegas in June 2022.
