Charleston, WV

WSAZ

JJ Roberts returns home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Cabell Midland star JJ Roberts will be playing much closer to home for his final two years of collegiate football. He announced earlier this week that he committed to play for Marshall after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The 2019 state football player of the year spoke with WSAZ Sports on Thursday.
ONA, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston neighborhood waits for power

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As of 6:30 on Friday, 48,000 Appalachian Power customers experienced electric power outages. Kanawha county had the most outages in the state with 1,915 customers without power. And with wind chills in the negatives, some residents were worried about staying warm. Tim Sheldon in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Church on fire in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A church is on fire in Sissonville, according to a Metro 911 supervisor. Crossroads Community Church is located at 1638 Martins Branch Road in Sissonville. Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the fully involved fire. We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep clicking...
SISSONVILLE, WV
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 19, 1794: A 40-acre tract of George Clendenin’s land was selected as the site of Charlestown, later renamed Charleston. Clendenin, born in Augusta County, Virginia, in 1746, was one of the first settlers in the Kanawha Valley. Through Clendenin’s influence the Virginia Assembly authorized the formation of Kanawha County from parts of Greenbrier and Montgomery counties in 1789.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

WesBanco invests in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WesBanco Bank says it’s made a significant investment into downtown Charleston with its new financial center at 900 Lee Street. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday afternoon. WesBanco said the center “a perfect combination of the historic elements of the half-century old building and...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Huntington firefighters battle structure fire in Guyandotte

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington firefighters responded to a structure fire Friday morning in Guyandotte. The fire on Buffington Street was reported about 3:45 a.m., according to a post on the Huntington Fire Department’s Facebook page. Firefighters faced icy conditions and wind while they battled the smoke and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Warming centers announced in region with bitter cold temperatures expected

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With dangerous cold temperatures and wind chills predicted for this weekend, warming centers are being set up in the region. A warming center will be open at the Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Ave in Charleston from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25, according to a news release from the United Way of Central West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
beltmag.com

Wild and Wonderful Folklore of West Virginia

“I’m going back to West Virginia when this is over. There’s something ancient and deeply rooted in my soul. I like to think that I’ve left my ghost up one of those hollows and I’ll never be able to leave for good until I find it – and I don’t want to look for it because I might find it and have to leave.”
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Metro News

High wind gusts force ski resorts to adjust lift operations

GHENT, W.Va. — West Virginia’s ski industry is being impacted by the high winds associated with the Christmas weekend polar vortex storm. Ski lift operations are being monitored with wind gusts in some cases Friday exceeding 50 mph. Canaan Valley in Tucker County closed on-slope operations as of...
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 23

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County Schools announced on Thursday that they would observe a snow day on Friday, Dec. 23. The school system says this closure is due to predicted severe winter weather. They say this is a true snow day, and students will not need to log into Schoology. They also say that All […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Missing man sought in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Michael Jeremy Crouse, 33, was last seen between March and May 2021 in the 20th Street area of Huntington, according to a post Thursday on the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. He may have been Las Vegas in June 2022.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

Community Policy