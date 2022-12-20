ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Wilkins has put together an impressive season that's not going unnoticed

By Mike Masala
 5 days ago
Through the first 15 weeks of the 2022 campaign, Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins has cobbled together a season that should leave others envious.

Playing in all 14 games, Wilkins has amassed 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections and one fumble recovery. However, his production has been more than just stats. He’s moving around offensive linemen with ease, impacting the run game and pressuring quarterbacks at an impressive rate.

Wilkins’ performance in his fourth season has caught the eye of those watching, but he’s also getting credit from those he takes the field with everyday, including Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead.

“Elite technique,” Armstead said during his Monday media availability. “Elite effort. He has a great feel for the game. He’s tough to deal with. He’s relentless. I think his biggest attribute may be the plays he doesn’t make initially, like when he’s chasing the ball down the field. I think that is an extreme asset to the team. Other teams have to keep that in mind when they’re trying to get extra yards, so you see guys slow down and ball up before the guy in front of them gets to them and that’s because they feel that pressure from behind from Christian and JP (Jaelan Phillips). That’s a really big advantage for us.”

For an elite player on the other side of the ball to compliment an interior defensive lineman, a position that’s not always the most heralded, it says something about Wilkins’ game. However, it’s not just Armstead, a young member of his defensive unit sees what’s going on in front of him.

“I’d say as a player first, Christian is probably the most schedule-based and process-based individual we have on the team,” Jevon Holland said. “You see him doing the same thing day in and day out, week in and week out. He continues to organize himself accordingly so he’s always ready for game day. And even on game day, he does the same thing over and over again. So I always know he’s going to be locked in. I always know he’s going to be prepared to go out there and play at 100 percent, at 110 percent. As a person, Christian is by far one of my favorite people in the building. He’s always bringing you a positive attitude. He’s always ready to attack the day and joke around when you need to joke around. He’s a hell of a competitor but a better person.”

Wilkins is set to enter his fifth season in 2023, playing on the fifth-year option worth $10.75 million. That number is a bit of a step up from the $4.91 million he cost on the cap this year, but it still looks like a steal if he continues playing like this.

