Kingston, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Treacherous Flooding Conditions Expected in Ulster County, NY

Dangerous conditions are expected all day and residents should be mindful while driving. The weather this season has been completely all over the place, one day it's 70 degrees and the next we're getting a storm and it's freezing. However, the weather today could cause some serious flooding conditions and one city in the Hudson Valley has already put up a warning about it.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Who has the best soup in Ulster County?

Long gone are the warm summer days of refreshing lite fair, dining al fresco, and enjoying summer nights. ’Tis the cold-weather season when hearty, heavy comfort meals that warm our bodies and souls. These cold winter days bring back nostalgic memories of playing in the snow and coming inside...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Anti-capitalist community space” and cafe opens in Kingston area

The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
KINGSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Flooding leaves roads closed in Hudson

The city of Hudson announces State Route 9G and South 3rd Street leaving the city, will be closed until further notice due to tidal flooding. For traveling south, the city advises to utilize State Route 9 and Worth Avenue or 23B to State Route 9H.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Affordable Housing-What Are You Afraid Of Rockland County?

We Can’t Keep Going This Way: Affordable Housing Is A Critical Building Block for Economic Development. Rockland, the Hudson Valley, and New York State are in an acute housing crisis. The rents are too damn high – and why? Because not enough affordable housing is being built in the region.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Meet the top tour guide at Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz

Eddie Moran, 24, has just been named the new Tour and Interpretation manager at Historic Huguenot Street. What does this mean? That Moran, born and raised on a family farm in Wallkill, will now be in charge of the tours that are given weekly, daily, even several times a day during the busy season along Huguenot Street: the oldest incorporated street in America, preserved and protected in the Village of New Paltz.
NEW PALTZ, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Orange County Planning Commissioner points out warehouse pros and cons

The town of Chester is buzzing with development, as several warehouse projects are currently being planned, reviewed, and constructed. Orange County Planning Commissioner Alan Sorensen provided insight into the origins, benefits, and challenges that stem from the area’s industrial growth. The town established its industrial parks a decade ago,...
CBS New York

Winter storm takes downs trees, power lines in Westchester

WESTCHESTER COUNTY , N.Y. -- The winter storm is causing numerous problems in Westchester County.Trees and powerlines came down, and first responders had to suit up to rescue at least one driver. The Arriagas of New Rochelle felt the house shake when wind toppled a massive tree early Friday morning, causing epic damage to two work vehicles and a pair of family cars. First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for Christmas"The wind was really, really rough, and we heard a loud noise," said Tanyi Arriaga. "It's just crazy. My daughter's car just got destroyed....
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City of Newburgh’s Annual Tree Lighting is Growing

NEWBURGH – Everywhere you looked, there seemed to be joy last Tuesday night at the Corner of Broadway and Grand Street in the City of Newburgh. Whether it was a local Councilman distributing candy to excited children, a Department of Public Works employee explaining the details of the authentic, handcrafted sleigh he helped construct, Church at the Bridge members handing out hot chocolate to warm up guests amidst the chilly temperatures, or people dancing and swaying to the ensemble of holiday carols filling the outdoor airwaves, community members were being pleasantly overcome by the imminent holiday spirit.
NEWBURGH, NY

