Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave
When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
nwahomepage.com
RB Emmanuel Crawford chooses Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Beginning in 2023, Sam Pittman won’t be the only Grove (Okla.) alum with the Arkansas program. On Wednesday, Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford, 5-10, 170, announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. “I chose it for a lot of reasons,” Crawford said....
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas signs USF linebacker to Class of 2023
FAYETTEVILLE — It didn’t take long for Travis Williams, Arkansas’ new defensive coordinator, to start making an impact on the recruiting trail. The University of South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier, 6-1, 223, was committed Williams at UCF after entering the transfer portal. But when Williams left to come to Arkansas and offered Grier a scholarship he took it.
nwahomepage.com
3 new starters for bowl game Hogs need to be outstanding
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have several new starters for the bowl game who haven’t been a regular starter previously. Between opt outs, injuries and players entering the transfer portal Arkansas has been forced to add some new starters to face Kansas. Three starters declared for the 2023 NFL...
Arkansas Basketball: Inside the Numbers
No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) is off to its best start since the 2019-20 season, and the Hoop Hogs will hit the Christmas holiday in as strong of a position from a resume standpoint as the program has been in since Eric Musselman took over at the helm. Although there is...
nwahomepage.com
Ashton Ngo chooses Arkansas following visit
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College to secure a commitment from long snapper Ashton Ngo. Ngo, 6-0, 225, committed to the Hogs on Thursday when he tweeted out the pledge. On Thursday night, Ngo talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. “I think...
baseballnews.com
The Remarkable Story Of Hogs’ Dave Van Horn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas Head Coach Dave Van Horn is a remarkable story. His teams at Arkansas and Nebraska qualified for nine College World Series, the most among all active head coaches, and won six outright conference championships. In his 34-year college head coaching career, he has...
Andover native joining SEC football program
As high school athletes across the country sign letters of intent to join college programs, one JUCO special teams player is set to join an SEC program.
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman talks John Morgan III decision
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas’ recruiting went as expected until former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III moved up his timeline and signed with the Razorbacks. Morgan, 6-2, 265, is the fourth recruit, first on defense, from the transfer portal to sign with the Hogs. Sam Pittman admitted it was great, unexpected news they got Morgan when they did.
nwahomepage.com
DE John Morgan III signs with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pitt defensive end transfer John Morgan III has signed with Arkansas. Morgan, 6-2, 265, was here this past weekend and said at time he would sign after the national championship game. He had visited Missouri prior to Arkansas and talked about maybe seeing Tennessee and Colorado before making a decision.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas adds four from portal, more coming
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas added four recruits from the transfer portal. Sam Pittman talked about the class afterward. Also, he said the new rule that allows portal recruits to visit Jan. 4-8 will be something the Razorbacks definitely take advantage of. “The 4th through the 8th, I’m going...
Eric Musselman gives latest on Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr.
No. 10 Arkansas had no issues cruising past UNC Asheville with an 85-51 blowout victory in Fayetteville (Ark) Wednesday, but the night was far from drama free as the news came out prior to tipoff that star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. would be unavailable. "Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. Out Indefinitely
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., will be out of the lineup indefinitely for right knee management. Arkansas announcing the news minutes before tipoff of the Hogs game with UNC-Ashville.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Home of the Razorbacks Recognized as 2022 College Football Field of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Home of the Razorbacks – Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and Frank Broyles Field – was recently recognized as the 2022 College Football Field of the Year by Sports Field Management (SFMA). SFMA is the professional organization for 2,700 members who manage sports...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Sam Pittman recaps signing day
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – National Signing Day is in the books for 2023, and Sam Pittman sits down with the media to recap the Razorbacks’ class. Pittman speaks to the nineteen high school kids who signed, but also the four transfers coming out of the portal.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Irwin & Alyssa Orange look at the MBB season so far.
We are 12 games into the season for the men’s basketball team, and already we’ve seen any guy can take over a game when the Hogs need it. Against UNC-Asheville it was Jalen Graham and Joseph Pinion. It’s been Jordan Walsh. It’s been Ricky Council. It’s been Anthony Black.
Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas request limiting electricity usage
In a statement, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are asking customers to immediately limit the usage of electricity for the next 24 hours to ensure that they receive at least a minimum amount of service.
Winter road conditions at 2 p.m. Friday: Roads in central Arkansas clearing and manageable
The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Snow Thursday with dangerously cold temps
We've been keeping a very close eye on Thursday's arctic storm for several days. Now that it is only a couple of days away we are getting a good idea of its impacts.
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
