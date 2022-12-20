ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave

When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

RB Emmanuel Crawford chooses Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Beginning in 2023, Sam Pittman won’t be the only Grove (Okla.) alum with the Arkansas program. On Wednesday, Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford, 5-10, 170, announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. “I chose it for a lot of reasons,” Crawford said....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas signs USF linebacker to Class of 2023

FAYETTEVILLE — It didn’t take long for Travis Williams, Arkansas’ new defensive coordinator, to start making an impact on the recruiting trail. The University of South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier, 6-1, 223, was committed Williams at UCF after entering the transfer portal. But when Williams left to come to Arkansas and offered Grier a scholarship he took it.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

3 new starters for bowl game Hogs need to be outstanding

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have several new starters for the bowl game who haven’t been a regular starter previously. Between opt outs, injuries and players entering the transfer portal Arkansas has been forced to add some new starters to face Kansas. Three starters declared for the 2023 NFL...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas Basketball: Inside the Numbers

No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) is off to its best start since the 2019-20 season, and the Hoop Hogs will hit the Christmas holiday in as strong of a position from a resume standpoint as the program has been in since Eric Musselman took over at the helm. Although there is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Ashton Ngo chooses Arkansas following visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College to secure a commitment from long snapper Ashton Ngo. Ngo, 6-0, 225, committed to the Hogs on Thursday when he tweeted out the pledge. On Thursday night, Ngo talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. “I think...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
baseballnews.com

The Remarkable Story Of Hogs’ Dave Van Horn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas Head Coach Dave Van Horn is a remarkable story. His teams at Arkansas and Nebraska qualified for nine College World Series, the most among all active head coaches, and won six outright conference championships. In his 34-year college head coaching career, he has...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman talks John Morgan III decision

FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas’ recruiting went as expected until former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III moved up his timeline and signed with the Razorbacks. Morgan, 6-2, 265, is the fourth recruit, first on defense, from the transfer portal to sign with the Hogs. Sam Pittman admitted it was great, unexpected news they got Morgan when they did.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

DE John Morgan III signs with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Pitt defensive end transfer John Morgan III has signed with Arkansas. Morgan, 6-2, 265, was here this past weekend and said at time he would sign after the national championship game. He had visited Missouri prior to Arkansas and talked about maybe seeing Tennessee and Colorado before making a decision.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas adds four from portal, more coming

FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas added four recruits from the transfer portal. Sam Pittman talked about the class afterward. Also, he said the new rule that allows portal recruits to visit Jan. 4-8 will be something the Razorbacks definitely take advantage of. “The 4th through the 8th, I’m going...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. Out Indefinitely

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., will be out of the lineup indefinitely for right knee management. Arkansas announcing the news minutes before tipoff of the Hogs game with UNC-Ashville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Sam Pittman recaps signing day

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – National Signing Day is in the books for 2023, and Sam Pittman sits down with the media to recap the Razorbacks’ class. Pittman speaks to the nineteen high school kids who signed, but also the four transfers coming out of the portal.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Mike Irwin & Alyssa Orange look at the MBB season so far.

We are 12 games into the season for the men’s basketball team, and already we’ve seen any guy can take over a game when the Hogs need it. Against UNC-Asheville it was Jalen Graham and Joseph Pinion. It’s been Jordan Walsh. It’s been Ricky Council. It’s been Anthony Black.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

