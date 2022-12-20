ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical.
Kyle Kuzma scores 32 points, Wizards beat Kings 125-111

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 125-111 on Friday night to end a six-game trip. The Wizards had lost 10 of their last 11. They snapped a 10-game losing streak with a victory at Phoenix on Tuesday night, then fall at Utah on Thursday night.
D-backs trade Varsho to Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel Jr.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired highly regarded catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on Friday, sending slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno is one of the game's top prospects. He made the majors last year with the Blue...
