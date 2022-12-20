SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — If you're planning to stay in town for Christmas, there are several festive events happening across Spokane. Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow this season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast, so take precautions and wear adequate gear.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO