ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene City Council to consider raising wages

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It's been more than five years since members of the Coeur d'Alene City Council received a raise. Tuesday, they're scheduled to discuss whether it's time for another one, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Council members, who are part time, currently receive...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Santa visits Ukrainian refugee children living in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a known holiday fact. Santa Clause knows everything because he's making a list and checking it twice. He also knows where to find the children at the Thrive Center in Spokane, who are experiencing a Christmas different from the ones they've known. That's because all...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Madison Ranch approved for development

HAYDEN, Idaho — The development of Madison Ranch in Hayden can move forward, provided the plans meet standards set Tuesday by the Hayden City Council, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Council members approved a zone development agreement outlining conditions for Madison Capital, LLC to develop a parcel near the...
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Schools seeks support for school levies

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber President and CEO Linda Coppess on Tuesday called on members to support the Coeur d’Alene School District’s two upcoming levies, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It’s about investing in teachers and students, which in turn...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Events happening on Christmas Eve in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — If you're planning to stay in town for Christmas, there are several festive events happening across Spokane. Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow this season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast, so take precautions and wear adequate gear.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Missing endangered man found safe, SPD says

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: Hill has been located and is safe. Spokane police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Spokane on Thursday afternoon. 43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday and was last seen in the 1700 block of West Mallon Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy