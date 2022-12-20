Read full article on original website
Students rallying for the reinstatement of North Idaho College president Nick Swayne
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College students and other community members plan to rally tonight to demand that trustees reinstate NIC President Nick Swayne, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Students will gather at 5 p.m. outside the Schuler Performing Arts Center on the...
Former Coeur d’Alene city attorney files lawsuit against North Idaho College
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mike Gridley, who retired in...
Coeur d'Alene City Council to consider raising wages
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It's been more than five years since members of the Coeur d'Alene City Council received a raise. Tuesday, they're scheduled to discuss whether it's time for another one, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Council members, who are part time, currently receive...
North Idaho College President files lawsuit asking to be reinstated
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After trustees placed him on administrative leave last week, NIC President Nick Swayne is suing the college and asking to be reinstated, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The lawsuit, filed in Kootenai County late Friday, contends that the...
North Idaho College's future is uncertain if accreditation is lost
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — If North Idaho College loses accreditation, two things are certain: credits earned won’t be transferable and students won’t be eligible for federal financial aid, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Beyond that, the path is foggy. “This is uncharted territory,” said Mike Keckler, chief...
"It’s us speaking as one voice": North Idaho College employees vote no confidence in board
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College faculty and staff issued resolutions of no confidence in the board of trustees this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Separate resolutions passed by both the Faculty Assembly and the Staff Assembly contend the board is failing...
Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
Santa visits Ukrainian refugee children living in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a known holiday fact. Santa Clause knows everything because he's making a list and checking it twice. He also knows where to find the children at the Thrive Center in Spokane, who are experiencing a Christmas different from the ones they've known. That's because all...
Thrive International holds holiday celebration for Ukrainian refugees
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a known holiday fact. Santa Clause knows everything because he's making a list and checking it twice. He also knows where to find the children at the Thrive Center in Spokane, who are experiencing a Christmas different from ones they've known. That's because all them...
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Volkswagen AG, Group of America found responsible for mesothelioma death of Spokane man
SPOKANE, Wash. — Volkswagen AG of Germany and Volkswagen Group of America were found liable for exposing a Spokane mechanic to carcinogenic asbestos that ultimately lead to his death. The ruling from a King County jury awarded the now-deceased mechanic and his son $5.75 million in damages. Thomas Sorrentino...
Madison Ranch approved for development
HAYDEN, Idaho — The development of Madison Ranch in Hayden can move forward, provided the plans meet standards set Tuesday by the Hayden City Council, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Council members approved a zone development agreement outlining conditions for Madison Capital, LLC to develop a parcel near the...
Coeur d'Alene Schools seeks support for school levies
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber President and CEO Linda Coppess on Tuesday called on members to support the Coeur d’Alene School District’s two upcoming levies, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It’s about investing in teachers and students, which in turn...
inlander.com
The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker
Across three chaotic North Idaho College board meetings last week, Todd Banducci — the controversial college trustee — proclaimed that a new age was upon us. With November's election having delivered one more trustee in his hard-rightwing camp, it was time for a reckoning. "There's a new board......
Events happening on Christmas Eve in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — If you're planning to stay in town for Christmas, there are several festive events happening across Spokane. Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow this season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast, so take precautions and wear adequate gear.
Boots Bakery asked to vacate current Main Ave. location after 10 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Boots Bakery, a vegan bakery in Spokane, announced Tuesday they will be moving locations after 10 years at their Main Avenue location. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the bakery owners said they were being forced to move from their current location, sharing a letter from their landlord.
Spokane City Council releases 2023 budget plan and forgives utility bills
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday night the Spokane City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Annual Budget for the City of Spokane in 2023. The council's Budget Working Group discussed the budget priorities for 2023. They eliminated a $2.6 million budget deficit and budget surplus in 2023. They added...
KREM
Suspect in Spokane homeless advocate attack appears in court
Chad Counts is charged with one count of first-degree assault. He remains in the Spokane County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Missing endangered man found safe, SPD says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: Hill has been located and is safe. Spokane police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Spokane on Thursday afternoon. 43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday and was last seen in the 1700 block of West Mallon Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
