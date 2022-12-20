Marshall, UConn fans flock to Grand Strand for Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dedicated Marshall and UConn fans flocked to the Grand Strand Monday for the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Don Piomino, a former UConn Huskies football player, flew in from Dallas. He said his family tries to catch a UConn road game at least once a year. It was his first time visiting the Grand Strand, but he was most excited to watch his program continue to grow.

“It’s fantastic, it’s totally fantastic,” Piombino said. “It’s a way different program than when I played. We were playing in the old Division 1 double, which is really FCS now. To see them playing FBS level in an FBS bowl is really, really exciting to me.”

Piombino said he’s talking with his family about booking their summer vacation to the Grand Strand to enjoy the beach.

Some Huskies fans rented a van and drove 13 hours to attend the game. The group lives about 20 minutes away from the UConn stadium and has been going to home games for 19 years.

After UConn beat Liberty to become bowl eligible, it didn’t take long for the group to decide they were making the trip to Myrtle Beach.

“As soon as they were awarded a bowl we got together and just, you know, we’re coming,” Rosemarie Nyborg said.

One Thundering Herd fan has been supporting the team since 1992. He traveled about 5.5 hours on Saturday. On Sunday, he played golf and then attended the bowl game on Monday. He said he was determined to go to the game no matter where it was played.

“I said, where’s the bowl at? I went down last year, I was down in New Orleans,” Adam Ray said. “This is actually my fifth Marshall bowl game.”

“It’s a beautiful area,” Ray said. “Easy drive and a beautiful stadium too. I mean, it’s a perfect stadium for a bowl game.”

Marshall defeated UConn 28-14.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.