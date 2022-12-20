Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Mini horse named 'Butterfly' brings joy to nursing home residents in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Butterfly the 2-year-old miniature horse and emotional support animal is visiting those who need some extra cheer this season. Nothing says “Happy Holidays” quite like a miniature horse wearing antlers. Her owner, Angela Sprague, says they decided to get her during the...
WSVN-TV
South Florida prepares for cold temperatures during Christmas weekend; 3 shelters open in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While people won’t be making snow angels in South Florida, residents are advised to expect a colder-than-usual Christmas. From pets, plants and people, officials urge residents to prepare for the cold. Soon the temperature could drop to below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and the sudden...
Whisper Walk Boca Raton Says Happy Holidays By Threatening Lien Over $5,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Nothing says Happy Holidays like a foreclosure lawsuit filed by your Homeowners Association. That’s the gift an attorney for Whisper Walk in West Boca Raton is bestowing upon a homeowner who is apparently behind on mandatory payments by roughly […]
WPBF News 25
Multi-unit fire displaces 12 people, including 6 kids, in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. Twelve people, including six kids, have been displaced from their West Palm Beach homes because of a fire Thursday morning. It happened on 11th Street in the Progressive North West neighborhood, according to American Red...
WSVN-TV
Salvation Army of Broward County donates gifts to children
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army of Broward County played the part of Santa Claus thanks to the generosity of others. The agency opened it’s toy shop this morning and hosted a drive-thru distribution at their community center in Fort Lauderdale. Presents were given to families who...
WPBF News 25
Santa teams up with Port St. Lucie police to deliver gifts to kids with medical conditions
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Santa and his elves for the day arrived at Patches Medical Daycare in a caravan sleigh. "I love working with the men and women in blue," Santa said of the Port St. Lucie Police and motorcade unloading that sleigh with gifts for deserving Patches patients.
$60K in Holiday Hug Grants Awarded to 15 HIV Groups in Florida
In this most wonderful time of the year, 15 HIV nonprofits in Florida each received a $4,000 Holiday Hug grant from The Campbell Foundation, an organization based in Fort Lauderdale known for supporting HIV research. What’s more, AIDS Healthcare Foundation is providing matching grants for five of the awards.
WSVN-TV
Farm Share food giveaway spreads holiday cheer at Jesus People Ministries in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With the holidays around the corner, South Florida organizations gathered for a giveaway to feed the homeless community. Families in Miami Gardens picked up fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods as they drove through the parking lot of Jesus People Ministries near Northwest 42nd Avenue and 183rd Street.
miamionthecheap.com
Free live jazz in Riviera Beach
Entry is free for live jazz in Riviera Beach. Jazz at The Beach events in 2022 include 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. December 29 at Ocean Walk dining and shopping plaza, 2401 N. Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach. Bring your own blankets or other seating. Or watch from a table at a restaurant or pub. Parking is free. Jessie Jones Quartet is featured.
CBS News
Christmas! What's Open & Closed
MIAMI - Plenty of businesses and agencies will be shut down for the Christmas holiday. Here's a quick look at what is open and closed on Christmas Day. Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed. BUSINESS. Banks: Closed. Postal service: Closed, no deliveries.
WPBF News 25
Martin County prepares to help vulnerable population as temperatures drop
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County is preparing to help its most vulnerable population stay warm and safe during thenear-freezing temperatures forecast for this weekend. Temperatures in Martin County are expected to drop to or below 40 degrees for at least four hours on Friday and Saturday overnight. Holiday...
Man Who Found 'Baby June' In Boynton Inlet Speaks Out
Chris Lemieux is a firefighter who happened upon the newborn girl while boating back in June of 2018. The infant's mother was arrested last week on a first degree murder charge.
west-palm-beach-news.com
New Kosher Restaurant in West Palm Seashore: “Kosher Chobee” • YeahThatsKosher
West Palm Beach lacks many of its own kosher establishments but makes up for it by being nearby kosher restaurant hub, Boca Raton, about 30 minutes south. Leading a new era for West Palm Beach is Kosher Chobee, a new meat restaurant, the city’s first. The restaurant is a ten-minute drive from PBI airport.
Snow Day on Las Olas
Scope out some cheerful and festive photo opps that are fun for the whole family The post Snow Day on Las Olas appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
WPBF News 25
Deputies find man reported missing from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines and weather from WPBF 25 News. A man reported missing from Palm Beach County has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office located Jean Patrick Dorisca Friday, Dec. 23. He was last seen in the Lake Worth...
With frigid air on tap, South Florida officials open shelters, prep cold weather response plans
MIAMI - It's going to get cold this weekend by South Florida standards. Sun-loving South Floridians who enjoy the heat will have to deal with Saturday morning temperatures around 50 degrees with wind chills making it feel like it is in the 40s. NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren said the chilly breeze will last all weekend, keeping highs in the upper 50s with lows each day in the upper 40s. As a result, the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust has opened its shelters for the homeless population and activated its Cold Weather Emergency Plan.In Broward, dozens of new blankets and...
Embezzlement scheme impacts Treasure Coast roofing customers
Customers of a Stuart roofing company are sharing their frustrations after a former employee allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars from the company, leaving them with stalled projects.
18-month Boca Raton boy found safe after Missing Child Alert
Several hours after a Missing Child Alert was issued for a missing 18-month Boca Raton boy, city police said the child was located in good condition and the father was arrested in a custody case.
WPBF News 25
Suspect in West Palm Beach murder-suicide identified
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Previous information about the incident. The suspect in a West Palm Beach murder-suicide was identified Thursday. Deputies said Mark Lee, 58, shot a woman and another man before he killed himself. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block...
WPBF News 25
Full List: Cold weather shelters open in South Florida
Video above: Martin County prepares to help vulnerable population as temperatures drop. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be the coldest temperatures South Florida has seen so far this season. WPBF has called a First Warning Weather Day for Saturday because temperatures are expected to get dangerously cold with wind...
Comments / 0