Palm Beach County, FL

WSVN-TV

Salvation Army of Broward County donates gifts to children

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army of Broward County played the part of Santa Claus thanks to the generosity of others. The agency opened it’s toy shop this morning and hosted a drive-thru distribution at their community center in Fort Lauderdale. Presents were given to families who...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free live jazz in Riviera Beach

Entry is free for live jazz in Riviera Beach. Jazz at The Beach events in 2022 include 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. December 29 at Ocean Walk dining and shopping plaza, 2401 N. Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach. Bring your own blankets or other seating. Or watch from a table at a restaurant or pub. Parking is free. Jessie Jones Quartet is featured.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
CBS News

Christmas! What's Open & Closed

MIAMI - Plenty of businesses and agencies will be shut down for the Christmas holiday. Here's a quick look at what is open and closed on Christmas Day. Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed. BUSINESS. Banks: Closed. Postal service: Closed, no deliveries.
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Deputies find man reported missing from Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines and weather from WPBF 25 News. A man reported missing from Palm Beach County has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office located Jean Patrick Dorisca Friday, Dec. 23. He was last seen in the Lake Worth...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

With frigid air on tap, South Florida officials open shelters, prep cold weather response plans

MIAMI - It's going to get cold this weekend by South Florida standards. Sun-loving South Floridians who enjoy the heat will have to deal with Saturday morning temperatures around 50 degrees with wind chills making it feel like it is in the 40s. NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren said the chilly breeze will last all weekend, keeping highs in the upper 50s with lows each day in the upper 40s. As a result, the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust has opened its shelters for the homeless population and activated its Cold Weather Emergency Plan.In Broward, dozens of new blankets and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Suspect in West Palm Beach murder-suicide identified

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Previous information about the incident. The suspect in a West Palm Beach murder-suicide was identified Thursday. Deputies said Mark Lee, 58, shot a woman and another man before he killed himself. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Full List: Cold weather shelters open in South Florida

Video above: Martin County prepares to help vulnerable population as temperatures drop. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be the coldest temperatures South Florida has seen so far this season. WPBF has called a First Warning Weather Day for Saturday because temperatures are expected to get dangerously cold with wind...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

