Panama City, FL

Empty Stocking Fund closer to Christmas fundraising goal

By Cortney Evans, Kelsey Peck
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pDuW_0jp6Tyf700

PANAMA CITY , Fla. (WMBB) — This year’s Empty Stocking Fund is growing closer to the $200,000 goal.

Organizers and supporters of the 39th Salvation Army Empty Stocking Fund continue to receive donations that make a major impact in our local community. Currently, the total is $141,965.45.

The money goes into our local community to buy toys for children, feeding programs for the hungry, emergency shelters, and disaster relief.

You can drop a check by the deposit box in the Bill Cramer Chevrolet showroom or mail them directly to the Salvation Army at 1824 West 15th Street in Panama City. Please write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo section.

You can click here to make a donation.

WMBB

Empty Stocking Fund reaches $200,000 goal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This year’s Empty Stocking Fund has officially reached its $200,000 goal! It’s the 39th year for the Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund, one of their most impactful fundraisers of the year. The money goes into our local community to buy toys for children, feeding programs for the hungry, emergency shelters, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Where there’s a need, there’s a Knight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are several local organizations doing their part to make sure anyone needing food this Christmas will have it. For over 35 years now Panama City Beach’s Knights of Columbus organization has been a part of making this difference in the community. Christmas Eve morning they will be preparing meals […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County organizations prepare to open warming shelters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures expected over the weekend, local agencies are working together to make sure every homeless person is provided for. “So many of us are just so blessed to have a warm place to sleep and a warm place to eat and to be able to celebrate the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant donates money to local non-profit

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On Wednesday, Beach Care Services received a large donation from Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant. Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant donated $12,031 to Beach Care Services. Sharky’s gave 100 percent of their sales from one full day of business. Beach Care Services helps anyone who lives or works in Panama City Beach. The […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

VFW Post 8205 prepares Christmas meals for veterans

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — In the spirit of Christmas, Bay County veterans are lending a hand to their fellow brothers and sisters.  Every year, members of various veteran organizations come together to provide holiday meals to veterans in need. The veterans receive a box, specifically designed to cater to the size of their family.   The […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Christmas eve shopping with the Panama City Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you out for the last market before Christmas. For those still looking to buy last minute gifts, the market offers a wide range of local products. “We’re going to have some handmade jewelry makers out here, soap makers,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Candy Land is coming to the 30A Farmer’s Market

WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 30A Farmer’s Market is hosting a huge Christmas event that is sure to be fun for the whole family. The Candy Land Christmas Market is back at the Watersound Town Center Pavilion. Just slightly different than the classical board game, this version of Candy...
WATERSOUND, FL
WMBB

Emergency warming shelters opening in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are teaming up with local non-profits to provide cold weather shelter for those who need it. Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are working in conjunction with Bay County Emergency Management and the city of Panama City to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday evening. It […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Marianna woman spreads love across Northwest Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people are able to eat this holiday season thanks to a Marianna businesswoman. Pamela Shack is the owner of Kaboodles Boutique on Orange Street. But every third Wednesday of the month she’s at Madison Street Park giving away whatever it is she has. A partnership with Farm Share Food […]
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Recovery continues for the Shuman family; new beginnings

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An empty lot and charred screen enclosure are all that remain where the home of Laurie and Paul Shuman once stood. “Hard, it’s hard,” Laurie said. The massive wildfire in March 2022 destroyed almost everything they owned. “We walked out with just the...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are falling, families are gathering, and a sea of lights is glistening across Lake DeFuniak. Every December, the City of DeFuniak Springs flips the switch on its crown jewel event. Its Christmas Reflections light display has lit up the perimeter of Lake Defuniak in Chipley Park since the late 1990s. Each year, the event grows bigger and better, drawing thousands of visitors.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Bear Creek Feline Center prepares for cold weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bear Creek Feline Center volunteers are bracing for the coldest temperatures the Panhandle has seen in many years.  “There’s going to be probably some wind associated with the passes,” Animal Handler Jim Broaddus said. “Passage of the front.” Officials began covering sides of cat habitats with plastic tarps Thursday. Bricks […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City shelter remains open due to cold weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open. The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach police deliver toys and meals to families

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are making sure no child goes without presents under the tree and a home-cooked meal this Christmas. Officers partnered with Florida Watersports, who spent the month of December outside Walmart collecting toys from members of the community.  Each family also received either a ham or […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes. Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PC volunteers feed the homeless and provide gifts for kids

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Volunteers gave away gifts for kids and food to the hungry of Panama City Saturday afternoon at the Marie Motel. Volunteers wrapped dozens of toys for kids. The toys included dolls for girls and toy cars for boys. There were also sleeping bags, blankets, and socks for the homeless and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
