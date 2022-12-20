Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
King Charles brings back music tradition loved by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles seems set to wake every day to the strains of a bagpiper beloved by his late mother. There has been a piper to Britain’s monarch as part of a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria, with their job to play for 15 minutes daily at 9am outside the royal’s window.
Black Hills Pioneer
Damian Lewis stranded in Iceland as he battled to get home for Christmas
Damian Lewis was stranded in an Iceland airport due to severe weather as he battled to get home for Christmas. The 51-year-old ‘Billions’ actor was seen stuck with thousands of others by fans at the Keflavík International Airport after the area was hit with horrific gales and ice.
Comments / 0