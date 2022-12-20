BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Arctic air rolled out the red carpet for the Jolly Ol’ Elf this year as we are fully into the coldest air to reach the Brazos Valley since February 2021. For some, this is a welcomed festive chill for the holiday season, while others were saying “ho, ho...oh, no!” as temperatures tumbled behind Thursday’s cold front. Now that we are in the freezer, grab your hot chocolate as we put this cold air into perspective and compare it to Christmases of past.

BRYAN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO