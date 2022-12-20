Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. Hullabaloo Diner set to hit the big screen next year. Behind-the-scenes photos of filming. Brazos County Medical Examiners presentation by the SmithGroup. Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:41 PM UTC. Brazos County Medical Examiners...
kwhi.com
COLLEGE STATION WOMAN WINS ‘STUFF YOUR STOCKING’ GRAND PRIZE OF $1,000
A College Station woman now has an extra $1,000 for the holidays after getting her stocking stuffed by KWHI and KTEX-106. Karol Patrick’s name was drawn from everyone who signed up for the “Stuff Your Stocking” contest. Patrick registered at A Little Piece of Mexico in Brenham, one of many participating businesses around the area.
'It's God's plan,' a local church is delivering blessings throughout the BCS
BRYAN, Texas — While people are trying to stay warm in the BCS area, a local church is warming the bellies and hearts of residents with a food pantry. As many people are gearing up to travel this Christmas holiday, Kingdom Focus Ministries in Bryan is traveling around the Brazos Valley to deliver groceries.
Twin City Mission is opening their doors for the homeless this winter
BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan is working with local organizations to provide a list of warming centers and shelters available this winter. As temperatures drop below freezing, homeless individuals will need places to turn to. Twin City Community Relations Director Ron Crozier laid out the non-profit's plan...
myaggienation.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found in Austin
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Friday, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking lot Thursday afternoon. The vehicle — a 2009 silver Lexus ES350 four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737 — was found unoccupied with no sign of Hoang. State and local law enforcement officials are investigating and will be processing the car.
KBTX.com
Ghosts of Christmas Past: Putting this year’s cold snap into perspective
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Arctic air rolled out the red carpet for the Jolly Ol’ Elf this year as we are fully into the coldest air to reach the Brazos Valley since February 2021. For some, this is a welcomed festive chill for the holiday season, while others were saying “ho, ho...oh, no!” as temperatures tumbled behind Thursday’s cold front. Now that we are in the freezer, grab your hot chocolate as we put this cold air into perspective and compare it to Christmases of past.
KBTX.com
BCS residents showing Christmas spirit with stellar light displays
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A highlight for many families is riding through various neighborhoods to see Christmas lights during the holiday season. Elaborate light displays are easy to find in the Bryan-College Station area with the help of the Best Lights of the Brazos list. The list features numerous homes that were nominated for having show-stopping displays.
KBTX.com
Food Truck Fridays: Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of our last Food Truck Fridays segment for the month of December, we headed over to Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque. Owner Justin Payton says once you try his dishes you’ll “love it and crave it” just like his slogan says.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Announces 2023 Early Signing Class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team inked 16 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, head coach Jimbo Fisher announced at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast HS) Coached by Eric Clark at Northeast High School. 247 Sports: 3 star, No. 77 OT, No. 22 in Pennsylvania.
Brazos community shows solidarity in finding missing Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thousands of people are coming together in hopes of trying to find missing Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang. Shortly after the 22-year-old was reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 18 by College Station Police, community members, including Hoang's family and friends, started a Facebook group to help with their mission.
Over 100 Hours: Search for Tanner Hoang continues
CALDWELL, Texas — As the search for Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang, passes the 100-hour mark since he's been reported missing, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KAGS that it is stepping in to try and help locate the 22-year-old. Hoang went missing on Friday, Dec. 16...
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
KBTX.com
Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Questions remain following the abrupt closure of a gym in Bryan. Customers at D1 Training on University Drive arrived to find locked doors and a sign advising them of the closure. The reason for the sudden closure was not shared with customers. Gym-goers, many of which prepaid...
Brazos Valley Blessings prepares for third annual community Christmas giveaway
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local non-profit is starting Christmas early with gifting several Brazos County families presents. Founder of the non-profit organization Brazos Valley Blessings, Amber Robertson has been hard at work preparing for the organization's third annual Community Christmas giveaway. With the help of the community contributing to the BVB fundraiser to fund Christmas gifts for families that signed up who were struggling this holiday season.
kwhi.com
AREA PLAYERS TAKE PART IN SIGNING DAY
Nine local high school players and five members of the Blinn Buccaneers took part in the early signing day. From La Grange High School, DL Jaren Woods is going to Baylor, while CB Bravion Rogers heads to Texas A&M. For A&M Consolidated High School, WR Wesley Watson signed with Kansas...
City of College Station announces holiday schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
TxDOT to conduct maintenance on Navasota River Bridge starting Dec. 22
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota River Bridge is set to have maintenance done starting on Monday, Dec. 26, according to a press release from the city of Navasota. The work is set to be done in two phases. Phase one will close the outside (left) lane on State Highway 6 Northbound and the Business 6 entrance ramp to State Highway 6. Traffic headed northbound on the Business 6 entrance ramp will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass, according to the press release.
Woman arrested for stabbing man while wrapping Christmas presents in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman was arrested for stabbing a man while wrapping presents, according to a report from the College Station Police Department. According to police, Shania Ross stabbed a man following an argument that took place at her residence. Authorities say, Ross and the...
Bryan ISD schools close for winter break
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card. Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together. Watkins used the card multiple...
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0