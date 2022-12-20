Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
John Cleese turned down chance to write ABBA musical
ABBA star Benny Andersson says John Cleese turned down the chance to write a book and musical with the pop group. The 76-year-old singer and his songwriting partner Bjorn Ulvaeus met Cleese whilst on a trip to Barbados in the late 1970s and approached him about collaborating on a stage show based around New Year's Eve celebrations.
Black Hills Pioneer
King Charles brings back music tradition loved by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles seems set to wake every day to the strains of a bagpiper beloved by his late mother. There has been a piper to Britain’s monarch as part of a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria, with their job to play for 15 minutes daily at 9am outside the royal’s window.
Black Hills Pioneer
Charmaine Bingwa spoke with American accent for seven months to lose Aussie twang
Charmaine Bingwa spent seven months speaking with an American accent in a bid to lose her Australian twang for work. The 37-year-old ‘Emancipation’ actress has revealed she was determined to perfect her speaking voice for US roles after moving to Los Angeles in 2018 so she adopted the accent permanently and didn’t even revert back to her native Aussie brogue when her mother called from Down Under.
Black Hills Pioneer
Tom Cruise ‘has never tried his famous white Christmas cake gift’
Tom Cruise is said to have never tried the famous white chocolate cake he sends hundreds of his friends every Christmas. The ‘Vanilla Sky’ actor, 60, is renowned for adding people to his ever-growing list of recipients of the $50 (£38) White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, each December.
Black Hills Pioneer
Nicolas Cage hopes to star in a musical
Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical. The 58-year-old actor has enjoyed an eclectic movie career but is keen to take on a musical as it is an acting avenue that he is yet to explore, even though he is "not much of a singer".
