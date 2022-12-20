Charmaine Bingwa spent seven months speaking with an American accent in a bid to lose her Australian twang for work. The 37-year-old ‘Emancipation’ actress has revealed she was determined to perfect her speaking voice for US roles after moving to Los Angeles in 2018 so she adopted the accent permanently and didn’t even revert back to her native Aussie brogue when her mother called from Down Under.

