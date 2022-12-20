Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mainepublic.org
Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing
Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
mainebiz.biz
Pre-Christmas storm wreaks havoc on travel and business in Maine
Heavy winds and rain raged across Maine Friday in a pre-Christmas storm that was sparking some flight cancellations at the state's two biggest airports as well as power outages. On Portland's East End, waves crashed over piers and breakwaters, with winds gusting over 50 mph. All state offices are closed...
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
Rosemont Market and Wine Bar to Close Permanently at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine
If you've visited Thompson's Point in Portland any time recently, you know there has been a lot going on in that little nook of the city. Thompson's Point has seen some construction projects with the Children's Museum of Maine being built and the Rink at Thompson's Point currently undergoing renovations. While the property continues to build, it'll move forward without one notable business, as Rosemont Market and Wine Bar has announced on Instagram that they will be closing their Thompson's Point location permanently.
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
themainewire.com
Portland Career Advancement Program Excludes People With Wrong Skin Color: Superintendent
The school system in Maine’s largest city has been operating a résumé coaching program that is only available to people with the right color skin. Portland Schools System Superintendent Xavier E. Botana, who announced last week that he’s resigning earlier than he’d previously planned due to the school’s inability to pay hourly employees correctly, confirmed in an email that the school provides expert assistance to help employees advance in their careers — but only if they are not white.
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
mainebiz.biz
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant
Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
PHOTO: Maine police captain carries person from flooded road
WELLS, Maine - A police captain waded into floodwaters and carried a person to safety in Wells, Maine Friday morning.The coastal town's police department shared a photo of Capt. Kevin Chabot with someone in his arms, not far from a car surrounded by water.It happened on Mile Road, which connects Route 1 to the beach. Earlier, police posted a photo of the road closed because it was flooded out."Please avoid the coastal roads right now," police said at 9 a.m.
Traffic stop in Portland leads to teen firearm arrest
PORTLAND, Maine — A traffic stop performed by police Thursday night in Portland resulted in an arrest of a teenager. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., an officer with the Portland Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 295 for a vehicle with suspended registration plates, a release from the department said Friday.
I Can’t Believe I Never Noticed Maine Walmarts Had These Before
I have always thought of myself as being a pretty smart guy. However, sometimes, I am amazed at the basic things I fail to notice. The other day, I was talking to a guy outside Walmart in Augusta. He mentioned that he wasn't sure where he parked. I told him...
WMTW
Homeless advocates say situation continues to worsen as "Longest Night" approaches
Advocates for the homeless say the housing and homelessness situation throughout Maine continues to worsen as the beginning of winter approaches. Erin Reed, the Executive Director of the Trinity Jubilee Center which runs a day shelter, says current economic circumstances have seen the number of homeless in the Lewiston-Auburn area grow.
Lewiston passes restrictions on where unhoused people can stay overnight
LEWISTON, Maine — On Tuesday evening, the city of Lewiston decided to implement further restrictions on where people experiencing homelessness can stay overnight in the city. The new ordinance bans camping, sleeping, or being on the grounds of any municipal building or property between the hours of 9 p.m....
Union nurses at Maine Medical Center stripped of paid-leave benefits
PORTLAND, Maine — In a holiday-themed showing of disapproval, nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland compared hospital president Jeff Sanders and other management officials to "Scrooges" on Wednesday. Outside the south entrance of the hospital, nurses held a press conference, speaking out against their employer after their paid-leave...
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
themainewire.com
Maine Mom Filing Human Rights Complaint Against School That Secretly Coached Daughter Into Gender Change
The mother of a Damariscotta 13-year-old who public school officials encouraged to undertake a gender transition is filing a complaint against the school with the Maine Human Rights Commission. Amber Lavigne, of Newcastle, discovered that Great Salt Bay Community School employees had started to socially transition her daughter into a...
WMTW
Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain
MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
WMTW
Wicked winds, heavy rain leaves wake of extensive damage across Maine
MAINE — Wicked winds and heavy rains battered the state of Maine as a powerful storm moved through and left behind a wake of damage ahead of Christmas. At the height of the storm, winds were between 60 and 70 mph along the coastline. In South Portland, parts of...
thepulseofnh.com
Small Quake Shakes Parts of New Hampshire
A small earthquake rattled parts of New Hampshire yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey confirms the quake registered 1.9 and was centered near Alton. It was the first quake to be confirmed in the region since a quake that registered 2.3 was reported on the western side of Lake Winnisquam back on November 6th.
