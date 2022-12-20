ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

mainepublic.org

Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing

Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Pre-Christmas storm wreaks havoc on travel and business in Maine

Heavy winds and rain raged across Maine Friday in a pre-Christmas storm that was sparking some flight cancellations at the state's two biggest airports as well as power outages. On Portland's East End, waves crashed over piers and breakwaters, with winds gusting over 50 mph. All state offices are closed...
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

Rosemont Market and Wine Bar to Close Permanently at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine

If you've visited Thompson's Point in Portland any time recently, you know there has been a lot going on in that little nook of the city. Thompson's Point has seen some construction projects with the Children's Museum of Maine being built and the Rink at Thompson's Point currently undergoing renovations. While the property continues to build, it'll move forward without one notable business, as Rosemont Market and Wine Bar has announced on Instagram that they will be closing their Thompson's Point location permanently.
PORTLAND, ME
themainewire.com

Portland Career Advancement Program Excludes People With Wrong Skin Color: Superintendent

The school system in Maine’s largest city has been operating a résumé coaching program that is only available to people with the right color skin. Portland Schools System Superintendent Xavier E. Botana, who announced last week that he’s resigning earlier than he’d previously planned due to the school’s inability to pay hourly employees correctly, confirmed in an email that the school provides expert assistance to help employees advance in their careers — but only if they are not white.
PORTLAND, ME
VTDigger

Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured

Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
BARRE, VT
mainebiz.biz

From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant

Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
ENFIELD, ME
CBS Boston

PHOTO: Maine police captain carries person from flooded road

WELLS, Maine - A police captain waded into floodwaters and carried a person to safety in Wells, Maine Friday morning.The coastal town's police department shared a photo of Capt. Kevin Chabot with someone in his arms, not far from a car surrounded by water.It happened on Mile Road, which connects Route 1 to the beach. Earlier, police posted a photo of the road closed because it was flooded out."Please avoid the coastal roads right now," police said at 9 a.m.
WELLS, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Traffic stop in Portland leads to teen firearm arrest

PORTLAND, Maine — A traffic stop performed by police Thursday night in Portland resulted in an arrest of a teenager. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., an officer with the Portland Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 295 for a vehicle with suspended registration plates, a release from the department said Friday.
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain

MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
KENNEBUNK, ME
thepulseofnh.com

Small Quake Shakes Parts of New Hampshire

A small earthquake rattled parts of New Hampshire yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey confirms the quake registered 1.9 and was centered near Alton. It was the first quake to be confirmed in the region since a quake that registered 2.3 was reported on the western side of Lake Winnisquam back on November 6th.
ALTON, NH

