FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOX
Pascagoula woman helps homeless community in Jackson County
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all heroes wear capes - some are just every day people with a heart to help those in need. That includes people such as Aundra Hyde. “Last week, I was watching the news, and I noticed that we were going to get some real cold weather in our area,” she said. “I just got to thinking what I could do to help the homeless people.”
Mississippi Press
Jackson County school districts among first using solar power to cut costs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- A recent change to Mississippi’s power generation laws, set to take effect in January, will allow over half of the state’s public school districts to start saving money by generating their own solar energy. The new rule, which the Public Service Commission agreed to...
WLOX
Center of Hope warming shelter now open in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several warming shelters are open Friday night as South Mississippi reaches freezing temperatures. As frigid temperatures sweep across the Gulf Coast, many need a place to lay their heads from the harsh winter conditions. “In times like this, situation is what it is. I could not...
WLOX
Community gathers to wish final farewell to fallen officers along procession route
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s joint funeral service for Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe was followed by a procession that took off from the Bay St. Louis Community Center at about 1:30 p.m. It came as no surprise to see the Bay St. Louis community...
Mississippi Press
Sheriff’s department says farewell to Mike Ezell
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- After four decades in law enforcement -- the last eight at Jackson County’s sheriff -- Mike Ezell said goodbye to his law enforcement colleagues as he prepares to shift his attention to making law, not enforcing it. Ezell will be sworn in Jan. 3 as a...
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Gulfport, Mississippi
If you are looking for a family vacation, you’ve come to the right place! The town of Gulfport Mississippi has several great things to offer visitors, including beaches, parks, and water recreation areas. Visitors can get up close and personal with marine life by taking a zip-line tour through...
WDAM-TV
Cats rescued Thursday in Stone County
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cats are safe after being rescued from a property in Stone County. Southern Pines Animal Shelter was called out to help with the animals. The cats were taken from a home that seemed to be abandoned, and had several outlets for the cats...
WLOX
PHOTOS: Two cars involved in wreck on Hwy 90 in Biloxi; traffic delayed
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two cars have crashed on Highway 90 in Biloxi Friday afternoon, resulting in traffic in the area. The crash happened between St. Peter Street and Chalmers Drive, just in front of Seashore Oaks Assisted Living. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says you can expect delays in the area if you’re heading westbound.
vicksburgnews.com
FOIA request paints a timeline of events leading up to Bay St. Louis shooting
A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by WLBT has uncovered more details surrounding the events that led to the death of two Bay St. Louis police officers and their shooter, Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson. From what the FOIA request uncovered, a timeline of events was established. Dec. 13,...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. burglary suspect arrested in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was wanted in connection to a burglary in Perry County has been arrested in Forrest County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Richard D. Dear III, of Purvis, was arrested around 10 pm Wednesday night. He is currently being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
WLOX
Law enforcement from all over country flood Bay St. Louis in support
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - When police officers are killed in the line of duty, the reaction is far reaching. The funeral of Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe didn’t just attract regional law enforcement, it brought officers in from throughout the country. Through the group Brotherhood...
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
mageenews.com
NASA Stennis Project Focuses on Refurbishing Waterway Lock System
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. For almost 60 years, a lock system connecting the Gulf of Mexico and Pearl River to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, has provided critical waterway passage for flight hardware and other infrastructure deliveries on site.
WLOX
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
WLOX
Caring and Sharing provides free Christmas meal, fellowship
WLOX
MDPS shows family of Jaheim McMillian video from October shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS) Commissioner confirmed Friday Jaheim McMillan’s family has seen the video evidence of the Gulfport police-involved shooting that killed the 15-year-old. Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLOX News Now the family saw both a slow-motion version and an unedited version...
Lucedale man indicted, accused of fondling Leakesville nursing home resident
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A former Leakesville nursing home employee was arrested this month, one year after he was accused of abusing a nursing home resident. A Greene County indictment alleges Joseph Cone, 40, unlawfully touched a resident of the Leakesville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on or about July 31, 2021. The State Attorney General’s […]
WLOX
State lawmaker on cop duties: “They are not clinical psychologists and mental health experts”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A seemingly routine police call going bad due to a mental health scenario... One Mississippi lawmaker says it’s time the nation’s mental health crisis takes top priority at all levels of government. That comes on the heels of last week’s tragedy in Bay St....
Mississippi Press
Christmas at the Beau has become a coast holiday tradition
BILOXI, Mississippi -- During the holiday season, the atrium and promenade inside the Beau Rivage Resort almost take on the feel of a theme park. For more than two decades, the Biloxi resort has been delighting young and old, visitor and resident, with its elaborate Christmas displays. So much so, going to the Beau for Christmas photos has become something of a holiday tradition.
theadvocate.com
It was so cold on Christmas 1989 that you could ice skate on the Bay St. Louis beach
The Mississippi Coast won’t see snow for Christmas this year, but it’ll be the coldest it’s been here in decades as Santa Claus comes to town. Snow flurries are possible for Hattiesburg area, and temperatures will be below freezing on the Coast as much of the U.S. will experience an Arctic blast later this week.
