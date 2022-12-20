ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Pascagoula woman helps homeless community in Jackson County

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all heroes wear capes - some are just every day people with a heart to help those in need. That includes people such as Aundra Hyde. “Last week, I was watching the news, and I noticed that we were going to get some real cold weather in our area,” she said. “I just got to thinking what I could do to help the homeless people.”
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Center of Hope warming shelter now open in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several warming shelters are open Friday night as South Mississippi reaches freezing temperatures. As frigid temperatures sweep across the Gulf Coast, many need a place to lay their heads from the harsh winter conditions. “In times like this, situation is what it is. I could not...
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

Sheriff’s department says farewell to Mike Ezell

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- After four decades in law enforcement -- the last eight at Jackson County’s sheriff -- Mike Ezell said goodbye to his law enforcement colleagues as he prepares to shift his attention to making law, not enforcing it. Ezell will be sworn in Jan. 3 as a...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Gulfport, Mississippi

If you are looking for a family vacation, you’ve come to the right place! The town of Gulfport Mississippi has several great things to offer visitors, including beaches, parks, and water recreation areas. Visitors can get up close and personal with marine life by taking a zip-line tour through...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Cats rescued Thursday in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cats are safe after being rescued from a property in Stone County. Southern Pines Animal Shelter was called out to help with the animals. The cats were taken from a home that seemed to be abandoned, and had several outlets for the cats...
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

PHOTOS: Two cars involved in wreck on Hwy 90 in Biloxi; traffic delayed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two cars have crashed on Highway 90 in Biloxi Friday afternoon, resulting in traffic in the area. The crash happened between St. Peter Street and Chalmers Drive, just in front of Seashore Oaks Assisted Living. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says you can expect delays in the area if you’re heading westbound.
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Co. burglary suspect arrested in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was wanted in connection to a burglary in Perry County has been arrested in Forrest County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Richard D. Dear III, of Purvis, was arrested around 10 pm Wednesday night. He is currently being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

NASA Stennis Project Focuses on Refurbishing Waterway Lock System

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. For almost 60 years, a lock system connecting the Gulf of Mexico and Pearl River to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, has provided critical waterway passage for flight hardware and other infrastructure deliveries on site.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Caring and Sharing provides free Christmas meal, fellowship

Feed the Needy is gearing up to serve 12,060 meals to those in need in Harrison County on Christmas morning. Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at joint funeral of fallen Bay St. Louis officers, pays tribute to "Mississippi heroes" Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST. |. Governor Tate Reeves...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

MDPS shows family of Jaheim McMillian video from October shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS) Commissioner confirmed Friday Jaheim McMillan’s family has seen the video evidence of the Gulfport police-involved shooting that killed the 15-year-old. Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLOX News Now the family saw both a slow-motion version and an unedited version...
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

Christmas at the Beau has become a coast holiday tradition

BILOXI, Mississippi -- During the holiday season, the atrium and promenade inside the Beau Rivage Resort almost take on the feel of a theme park. For more than two decades, the Biloxi resort has been delighting young and old, visitor and resident, with its elaborate Christmas displays. So much so, going to the Beau for Christmas photos has become something of a holiday tradition.
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy