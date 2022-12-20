Read full article on original website
wisfarmer.com
WI launches latest review of standards to regulate siting, expansion of livestock farms
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is launching the latest review of standards used to regulate siting and expansion of large livestock farms. A committee met for the first time Thursday, Dec. 22 as part of the review, which was broadcast on Wisconsin Eye. Every four years,...
news8000.com
We Energies customers asked to immediately conserve natural gas due to supply shortage
MADISON, Wis. — We Energies customers are being asked to immediately lower their thermostats to help reduce natural gas usage following a “significant equipment failure” affecting one of the company’s suppliers. In a statement on its website, We Energies said the pipeline is one of multiple...
wpr.org
When it comes to big budget surpluses, Wisconsin has plenty of company
Wisconsin's projected budget surplus is massive. Game-changing. Historic. And compared to other states around the country, it's kind of ordinary. The factors that helped build a projected $6.6 billion surplus in Wisconsin were not isolated to one state, it turns out. Throughout the country, a combination of strong economic growth and an influx in federal aid have left states with more financial reserves than most expected.
seehafernews.com
WI Sees Hope After 3M Decision on Forever Chemicals
Wisconsin and all other states have seen the effects of so-called “forever chemicals.” Those pushing for their removal say 3M’s announcement to phase them out is another step in the right direction. The major manufacturer of products from cleaning supplies to Post-it notes said it plans to...
Wisconsin DNR issues final certificate of closure to Flambeau mine
After determining that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under an approved reclamation plan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a reclamation certificate to the company for the remainder of the mining site in Rusk County. An assessment of Stream ‘C’, an intermittent contaminated stream in the area,...
WSAW
Aspirus settling federal retirement plan lawsuit at $1.5 million
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus employees received letters this week as Aspirus works to settle a 2021 class action lawsuit at $1.5 million. Kimberly Traczyk, a psychiatric physician assistant filed the lawsuit in Michigan in April 2021 alleging that Aspirus violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit claims Aspirus breached its fiduciary duties to its retirement plan and its participants by having the plan incur higher administrative fees and investment expenses than reasonable and necessary.
Billions in stimulus money still available for Wisconsin homeowners and renters
Photo of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Wisconsin residents pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back.
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin ends 2022 with record amount of money
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is ending 2022 with a record amount of money in the bank. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday said the state is ending the year with a record $4.6 billion in its general fund. The cash is part of what is expected to be a record $6.6 billion budget surplus by the end of next year, and an even larger $8.4 billion surplus by the end of the year after that.
13 of the Coolest Campgrounds with Water Parks in Wisconsin!
These Wisconsin campgrounds and RV parks are custom-made for a fun summer vacation! Start your planning now and book early in the year to ensure that you’ll be able to visit one of these amazing destinations for next-level family camping adventures. Many of these locations offer so much entertainment...
CBS 58
Speaker Vos wants to use surplus to incentivize local governments to innovate, address waning workforce
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is willing to invest more money into local governments next legislative session, but there's a catch. Vos floated using a portion of the record $6.6 billion projected surplus to incentivize municipalities that address workforce challenges and waning population growth. "My hope...
radioplusinfo.com
12-24-22 governor evers declare energy emergency
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #181 declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited. Additionally, since Wisconsin had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could occur from this weather event due to downed trees and ice on lines, eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is essential, especially for out-of-state line workers. Executive Order #181 will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of fuel products, as well as streamlined restoration efforts in the event of significant power outages throughout the state. “Over the past days and weeks, Wisconsinites across the state have braved snow and ice storms, with more the next couple of days, combined with high winds and extremely cold temperatures. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe.” According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple liquid fuel terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution, and utilities indicated the potential for mutual aid response from out of state. Issuing Executive Order #181 will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies, which will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. Executive Order #181 is available here.
northernnewsnow.com
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward
Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.
Can I bury a loved one in my backyard in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Wisconsin? The answer, according to Rome Monument, is yes, Wisconsin residents can bury a loved one in their yard. However, there […]
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers declares energy emergency in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is declaring an energy emergency in Wisconsin. Executive Order #181 provides a 10-day waiver from federal and state requirements for providing energy emergency response supplies, allowing suppliers to catch up from weather-related delays and faster arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. “Over...
nbc15.com
Emergency management teams provide updates on conditions in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just before our 10 p.m. news, NBC15 News checked in with county emergency management teams across our viewing area. Here’s what the emergency management teams had to say about current conditions:. ADAMS:. Adams County officials said they haven’t had any surprises or major issues so...
wisfarmer.com
FFA members are truly living to serve
As we celebrate the holiday season and start looking toward 2023 it is easy to get wound up in our busy holiday traditions and forget to step back and appreciate everything we accomplished this past year. 2022 was a benchmark year for Wisconsin FFA. We hit an all-time high membership...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
This Cozy Cabin in Wisconsin is One of the Coolest Places to Spend a Night this Winter
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a great way to spend a night in Wisconsin this winter, you should definitely consider adding this cabin to your list.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
WI Fire Departments to Benefit from $255M Omnibus Appropriations Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wisconsin fire departments will benefit from the $255.7 million in congressionally directed spending for Wisconsin projects included in the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023, according to a press release. Here are the fire departments targeted to receive aid:. City of Burlington: $880,000 for...
wisfarmer.com
Bitter temperatures, wind chills ahead for northeast, central Wisconsin
Wisconsinites entered Day 2 of a winter storm Friday, with snow replaced by strong winds and extreme wind-chill temperatures. The National Weather Service summary of Wisconsin's weather conditions looks bleak:. "Winds are forecast to increase today, particularly this afternoon ... some blowing snow will be possiblein rural/open areas today." Road...
