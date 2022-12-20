ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Mexico headline inflation seen rebounding in early December, core inflation to slow - Reuters poll

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8SE0_0jp6T4l200

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's headline inflation is forecast to have rebounded in the first half of December after six fortnights of slowing, backing bets the Bank of Mexico will continue to hike interest rates, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast of 17 participants sees annual headline inflation picking up to 7.80% from 7.46% in the second half of November (MXCPHI=ECI), while annual core inflation is seen dipping slightly to 8.34% from 8.37% in the previous two-week period. (MXCPIC=ECI).

The core index, considered a better measurement to track prices as it strips out volatile food and energy products, is forecast to have climbed 0.56% in the first 15 days of the month compared to the previous half-month period. (MXCPIH=ECI)

Meanwhile, monthly headline inflation is expected to have risen 0.40% in the period. (MXCPIF=ECI)

The forecasts keep annual inflation far above the Bank of Mexico's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point. Last week, the central bank raised its key rate for the 13th consecutive time in the current cycle to 10.50%, underscoring that at least one more increase would be necessary.

Banxico, as the central bank is also known, is set to announce its next monetary policy decision in February.

Mexico's statistics institute will release inflation data for the first half of December on Thursday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK economy was G7 growth laggard in Q3 as dismal 2023 beckons

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's economy contracted more than first thought in the third quarter of this year, putting it bottom among the Group of Seven major advanced nations ahead of what is shaping up to be a dismal 2023, data showed on Thursday.
US News and World Report

New Home Sales Rise in November, Consumer Sentiment Improves on Lower Inflation

A combination of economic reports released Friday painted a somewhat better picture of the economy as the Christmas season hits full stride ahead of a new year that many economists believe will bring a recession. [. READ:. Inflation Data Shows Prices Cooling ]. New home sales rose in November by...
Reuters

Tesla sends Shanghai boss and aides to jumpstart US output

SHANGHAI/SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) China chief Tom Zhu and a team of his reports has been brought in to troubleshoot production issues in the United States, fueling talk among colleagues he is being groomed for a bigger role at a time when Chief Executive Elon Musk has been distracted by Twitter.
TEXAS STATE
Action News Jax

Brazil's Lula promises no deforestation but challenges loom

XAPURI, Brazil — (AP) — When Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in as president of the second most populous country in the western hemisphere Jan. 1, few challenges will be greater than fulfilling his promise to end all deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon by 2030.
Reuters

Reuters

670K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy