Watch: Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton keep Ashley Benson from being 'Alone'

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Vertical Entertainment released the trailer for Alone at Night on Tuesday. Ashley Benson stars in the thriller with Pamela Anderson , Paris Hilton , Winnie Harlow, A$AP Nast, G-Eazy, Sky Ferreira, Cassius Corrigan and Luis Guzman in the cast.

Pamela Anderson co-stars in "Alone at Night." File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI

Benson plays a webcam model living alone in a remote house after her ex kicks her out. The power keeps going out threatening her livelihood, while some of her clients make threats.

Anderson plays a sheriff and Hilton appears as a reality TV host. Guzman plays a webcam client.

Alone at Night is Anderson's first acting role since 2018 and marks Hilton's first feature film role since playing herself in The Bling Ring . Benson also starred in The Loneliest Boy in the World, Private Property and Angry Neighbors this year.

Jimmy Giannapoulpos directed the film and co-wrote it with Diomedes Raul Bermudez

Alone at Night is in theaters and video-on-demand Jan. 20.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com