US News and World Report
Qatar Expresses 'Extreme Concern' Over Taliban Bar on Female Staff - Statement
(Reuters) - Qatar expressed "extreme concern" over the order by Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration to stop female employees from working, calling on the administration to review its decision, a foreign ministry statement said on Sunday. The ministry "stresses the need to respect women's right to work, given that the freedom to...
Brazil election-denier 'terrorists' threaten Lula's inauguration, new minister says
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Election-denying protesters camping outside Brazilian army bases have become "incubators of terrorism," Brazil's incoming justice minister said on Sunday, a day after police detonated an explosive device and arrested a suspect they accused of links to the Brasilia camp.
Biden, first lady thank service members in Christmas calls
President Biden is celebrating a quiet Christmas with his family at the White House and has spoken with American service members stationed around the world.
Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report
(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
Russia Denounces EU for Granting Bosnia Candidacy Status
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Russia criticised the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member...
Migrants Dropped Outside VP Harris's Home on Blustery Christmas Eve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Busloads of migrants were dropped over Christmas weekend near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington amid freezing temperatures, having traveled from the southwest border in Texas, immigrant aid groups said on Sunday. Approximately 110-130 of the migrants seeking asylum in the United States, many of them...
Japan Minister Signs Clean Energy Cooperation Document During Saudi Visit
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Sunday in the fields of the circular carbon economy, carbon recycling, clean hydrogen and fuel ammonia, the Saudi Energy Ministry said on Twitter. The MoC was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Japanese Industry...
Al Qaeda Releases Video It Claims Is Narrated by Leader Al-Zawahiri Who Was Believed Dead -SITE
CAIRO (Reuters) -Al Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was believed to have been killed in a U.S. raid in August 2022, SITE intelligence group said on Friday. The recording was undated and the transcript did not clearly point...
Russia Ready to Resume Gas Supplies to Europe Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline -Novak
(Reuters) -Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TASS news agency. "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday.
Putin Says Russia Ready to Negotiate Over Ukraine, Kyiv Says Moscow Doesn't Want Talks
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly European...
U.S. House Approves Ukraine Aid Including Arms After Zelenskiy Visit
WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Friday to a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned his citizens that Russia could launch attacks over Christmas and urged them to heed air raid alarms. The aid measure passed by the Democratic-controlled...
Italian Former Foreign Minister Frattini Dies at 65
ROME (Reuters) - Franco Frattini, who served twice as Italy's foreign minister and held several other cabinet posts, died on Saturday at the age of 65, Italian media reported. Frattini, who had been ill for some time with cancer, died in a Rome hospital. He was foreign minister under governments...
Only Russia's Nuclear Arms Preventing West From Declaring War - Putin Ally
(Reuters) - Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on Sunday. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of...
Zelensky rallies Ukrainians with defiant Christmas message after deadly Russian barrage in Kherson
President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to have "patience and faith" in a defiant Christmas address after a deadly wave of Russian strikes pounded the southern city of Kherson.
Suspected Militants Heading for Pakistani Govt Target Blow Themselves Up
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistani militants thought to have been on the verge of carrying out a suicide bombing in Islamabad's government district blew themselves up on Friday as police pursued their car, killing one officer, authorities said. The interior ministry said the vehicle had been heading for a high-value target in...
Iran’s Guards Arrest UK-Iranian Dual Nationals Over Protests
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people with links to Britain on Sunday, including some who held dual nationality, over anti-government protests that have rocked the country, according to a statement published by state media. "Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained...
Russian Diplomat Says NATO Instructors Must Leave Ukraine Before Talks Can Start
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian diplomat said on Friday that talks on security guarantees for Russia cannot take place while NATO instructors and "mercenaries" remain in Ukraine, and while Western arms supplies to the country continue. In an interview with Russian state-owned news agency TASS, Alexander Darchiev, head of...
U.S. Congress Passes $1.66 Trillion Funding Bill, Biden to Sign
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that provides record military funding and sends emergency aid to Ukraine, hours before a midnight deadline. The spending bill for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 was approved on a largely party-line vote...
Jailed Pending Trial, Pro-Kurdish Politician Loses Seat in Turkish Parliament
ANKARA (Reuters) - A member of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition party lost her seat in parliament for missing several sessions, the Official Gazette showed on Friday, after she was jailed pending trial on terrorism charges . Semra Guzel, a member of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), was jailed pending trial in...
Fiji’s King Maker Party SODELPA Votes to Support Opposition Coalition
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Fiji's Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) said on Friday that it would form a coalition with two other parties, a move that will dislodge current Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. "We believe we have agreed on a way forward that benefits this country," party leader Viliame Gavoka said...
