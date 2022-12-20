Read full article on original website
More migrants dropped off outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
Almost 300,000 over-50s on zero hours contracts – report
The number of workers over the age of 50 who are on zero hours contracts has increased to almost 300,000, the highest for this age group since records began in 2013, according to new research.An analysis of official government statistics by Rest Less, which offers help and advice to older people, suggested a huge increase in zero hours working among those aged 50 or over.The total has nearly doubled in just under 10 years, increasing from 149,000 in October-December 2013 to 296,000 in July-September 2022, said the report.The large rise in the number of people aged 50 plus working under...
Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report
(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
Biden, first lady thank service members in Christmas calls
President Biden is celebrating a quiet Christmas with his family at the White House and has spoken with American service members stationed around the world.
Russia ready to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
Russia is prepared to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday.
Labour attacks delays to online safety bill as it highlights Christmas scams
Nearly £80m will be lost to online fraud and scams over the 12 days of Christmas, Labour has said as it criticised ministers for delays over the online safety bill. Police force data analysed by the party found there were 312 daily incidents of online fraud or cybercrime on average in 2019/20 and 2020/21, with the amount lost to fraud equivalent to £6.36m a day or £76m over the festive period.
Supply chain issues and economic pressures made 2022 a tough year for tech firms
The global economic slowdown in 2022 hit all industries and major firms, with rising inflation and other factors damaging revenue.But the technology sector has been particularly affected because many firms took on more staff after seeing increased revenue and customer demand during the pandemic as more people moved online.As the economy slows, many firms are finding they have workforces too large to maintain. Meta, Microsoft, Snapchat and Twitter are notable examples which have announced substantial job cuts in recent months, including 11,000 staff globally being axed by Meta.This economic downturn came as the industry wrestled with supply chain issues and...
Fresh demands to strengthen hunting law amid Boxing Day parades
More than 430 convictions under the Hunting Act have been secured over a decade, figures reveal amid demands to strengthen the law as Boxing Day parades get under way.Labour recommitted to closing “loopholes” in the law and warned trail hunting – where a scent is laid for hounds to follow – is being used as a “smokescreen” for the illegal hunting of foxes.Official figures compiled by the party show 438 convictions – including 42 last year – were secured since 2010 under the Act that banned hunting wild mammals with dogs in England and Wales.Separately, the League Against Cruel Sports...
Russia Denounces EU for Granting Bosnia Candidacy Status
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Russia criticised the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member...
Putin Says Russia Ready to Negotiate Over Ukraine, Kyiv Says Moscow Doesn't Want Talks
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly European...
South Korea Condemns North Korean Arms Sales to Russian Military Company
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday it condemns North Korea's arms shipment to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, adding it supports the United States' push to raise the issue at the U.N. Security Council. The White House said on Thursday North Korea has...
Japan Firms to Stop Insuring Ships in All Russian Waters -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Sompo Japan Insurance...
Sri Lankan Protest Site Gets Christmas Carnival Makeover
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's military is holding a Christmas carnival at the seafront site of an anti-government protest that forced the country's previous president to flee and quit office earlier this year. Thousands marched in Sri Lanka's largest city and set up a tented protest camp in April amid...
Ukraine Official Urges 'Liquidation' of Iranian Weapons Factories
KYIV (Reuters) -A top Ukrainian presidential aide called for the "liquidation" of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers, as Kyiv accused Tehran of planning to supply more weapons to Russia. Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Iran...
Power Dip Triggers Flaring at Martinez Refinery in California - Local Media
(Reuters) - A power dip resulted in flaring at Martinez refinery in California, a local media report stated, citing Martinez Refining Company representative. Operations were otherwise stable and that the cause of the electrical disruption was under investigation, the report said. Late on Thursday, Contra Costa Health Services said the...
Panama Aims for 'Fair' Deal With Canadian Miner First Quantum
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country's economy and finance ministry said Panama was looking for...
Turkish Court Releases Journalist Detained Under 'Disinformation' Law
ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish court ordered the release of a journalist held on remand under the country's new disinformation law after his lawyer objected to his detention, he said. Sinan Aygul became the first person to be jailed pending trial under the law, approved by parliament two months ago,...
Water Bills for Tribes in Arizona to Head to President Biden
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Three bills that would improve access to water for some tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought are now poised for President Joe Biden's desk. The U.S. House approved the legislation on Thursday, just a few days after the U.S. Senate did. One measure would...
Finland Asks Russia to Guarantee Safety of Moscow Embassy
OSLO (Reuters) - Finland's Moscow embassy has asked Russia to guarantee the diplomatic mission's safety following an incident this week in which people wearing masks threw sledgehammers into the embassy yard. The incident caused no injures or damage to the building, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday. But Finland's...
Only Russia's Nuclear Arms Preventing West From Declaring War - Putin Ally
(Reuters) - Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on Sunday. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of...
