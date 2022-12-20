The number of workers over the age of 50 who are on zero hours contracts has increased to almost 300,000, the highest for this age group since records began in 2013, according to new research.An analysis of official government statistics by Rest Less, which offers help and advice to older people, suggested a huge increase in zero hours working among those aged 50 or over.The total has nearly doubled in just under 10 years, increasing from 149,000 in October-December 2013 to 296,000 in July-September 2022, said the report.The large rise in the number of people aged 50 plus working under...

39 MINUTES AGO