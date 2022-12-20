Read full article on original website
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
China COVID deaths probably running above 5,000 per day - UK research firm Airfinity
BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - More than 5,000 people are probably dying each day from COVID-19 in China, health data firm Airfinity estimated, offering a dramatic contrast to official data from Beijing on the country's current outbreak.
China’s Covid surge sees ‘37 million new cases in single day’ as hospitals struggle
As many as 250 million people in China have been infected with Covid this month, according to reports based on leaked official estimates, as the country’s health system struggles with a surge in cases since restrictions were lifted.The figure – about 18 per cent of the entire population – includes 37 million who were infected on Tuesday alone, according to Sun Yang, a deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, whose estimates were leaked and reported in the Financial Times, Bloomberg and elsewhere.The country’s National Health Commission did not comment on the reports.China began dismantling its...
US News and World Report
China’s COVID-19 Surge Increases U.S. Worries Over Possible New Variants
The U.S. wants to see China’s COVID-19 surge “addressed” as it raises concerns about the possibility of a new coronavirus variant emerging, according to the State Department. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. China on Monday reported its first official COVID-19-related deaths in weeks, raising...
More migrants dropped off outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
U.S. Colonel Says Troops Watching Outside Ukraine 'Ready if the Call Comes'
The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $21 billion in military assistance since the war with Russian began, including $1.85 billion in aid this week.
Biden must take on the cost of rent next — and urge Congress to act
In the 2022 midterm elections, voters reported that inflation was the most important issue to them, but no politician can expect to make headway against inflation without addressing the cost of one basic human need: housing. Because rising housing costs are the biggest driver of inflation and one-third of Americans rent their home, we cannot…
denver7.com
Report: Newly surfaced video shows Biden saying Iran nuclear deal is 'dead'
President Joe Biden told an attendee at a Nov. 4 election rally in Oceanside, California that the Iran nuclear deal is "dead," and said the U.S. won't formally announce it, Axios reported. The remark was heard in a newly surfaced video as the president was speaking to someone on the...
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
US News and World Report
Migrants Dropped Outside VP Harris's Home on Blustery Christmas Eve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Busloads of migrants were dropped over Christmas weekend near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington amid freezing temperatures, having traveled from the southwest border in Texas, immigrant aid groups said on Sunday. Approximately 110-130 of the migrants seeking asylum in the United States, many of them...
Biden border crisis leaves Arizona hospital with $20 million in unpaid bills
President Biden’s ongoing border crisis has left an Arizona hospital holding the bag for $20 million in unpaid bills racked up by migrants who needed treatment — including expensive surgery and intensive care — during just the past six months. Dr. Bob Transchel, president and CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center, said Friday neither the federal nor state governments have been willing to help out his 406-bed, nonprofit facility. “There’s no payer source for those individuals,” Transchel told Fox News. “Everybody’s sympathetic and they lend a listening ear, but nobody is offering a payer source for these individuals. It’s an unsustainable business...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report
(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
Belarus says Russia-deployed Iskander missile systems ready for use
Dec 25 (Reuters) - The Iskander tactical missile systems and the S-400 air defence systems that Russia has deployed to Belarus are fully prepared to perform their intended tasks, a senior Belarusian defence ministry official said on Sunday.
Washington Examiner
‘Hire AMERICANS’: Jim Jordan responds to Biden’s immigrant labor supply idea
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) responded to the Biden administration's idea of lowering inflation through the hiring of immigrants, suggesting that unemployed Americans be considered first. “Why not just hire AMERICANS looking for jobs?” Jordan tweeted. While jobless claims have dropped, still more than twice the 5 million job openings...
US News and World Report
Russia Denounces EU for Granting Bosnia Candidacy Status
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Russia criticised the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member...
US News and World Report
Japan Minister Signs Clean Energy Cooperation Document During Saudi Visit
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Sunday in the fields of the circular carbon economy, carbon recycling, clean hydrogen and fuel ammonia, the Saudi Energy Ministry said on Twitter. The MoC was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Japanese Industry...
Congress readies monster spending bill, but Americans say they can't afford as many presents this Christmas
Americans walking on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. shared whether 40-year record high inflation in 2022 impacted their gift-giving this holiday season.
US News and World Report
Only Russia's Nuclear Arms Preventing West From Declaring War - Putin Ally
(Reuters) - Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on Sunday. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russia Ready to Negotiate Over Ukraine, Kyiv Says Moscow Doesn't Want Talks
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly European...
‘High risk of clash’ between Russia and US, says ambassador – with diplomatic relations in ‘ice age’
There is a “high” risk of a clash between the US and Russia, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington has said, with relations between the two countries in an “ice age”.Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying that it was hard to say when talks on strategic dialogue between the two sides could resume, although it is unclear if the ambassador meant a clash militarily or politically. US-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades, thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which has led Western nations to impose sanctions.Follow our live blog for the latest hereHowever,...
