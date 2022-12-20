ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Picking out gifts for families in need is nice, but I've learned what some people really want: gift cards

By Kelly Burch
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okId9_0jp6RWvd00

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money ( here’s how ). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners , however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3si9Zz_0jp6RWvd00
Kelly Burch.

Courtesy of Kelly Burch

  • Each year, I shop for holiday presents for families in need as fun and tangible way to introduce my kids to charity.
  • I buy some gifts, but set aside money for gift cards that will help parents create the holiday they want for their kids.
  • No one knows what they need better than they do, and gift cards give them the ability to choose it.

This year, a Christmas miracle in my house came early.

Every year, my family and I shop for people in need . We've found families though local homeless shelters, the school system, and visiting nurses' associations. Once we have their wishlist in hand, I head out with my own kids to teach them a hands-on lesson about giving to others.

Watching my 8- and 4-year olds debate the merits of different toys for the kids we were shopping for warmed my heart. This year, they really were absorbing the joy that comes with giving. And yet at the same time, I thought about the parents of these kids, who weren't able to have the same thrill.

That's where the second part of my giving plan comes in: gift cards.

Gift cards are requested for people in need

Gift cards can get a bad reputation. They might be seen as the easy way out, rather than finding a personalized present. Plus, they're less convenient than a good old cash gift.

But, when it comes to charitable giving, I've realized that gift cards hold a lot of merit. In fact, the organization we're working with this year has begun to encourage families to give gift cards in addition to or instead of physical gift items.

To me, this makes a lot of sense. I've lived under financial stress, and I know it can come with a feeling of disempowerment. In our culture, holiday shopping for children is a pride point for many parents. As a mom, not being able to select the gift my child was pining for — or one that I know would be perfect for them — would break my heart.

Gift cards allow people to purchase what's best for them

Gift cards provide a solution. They put the power in the hands of the people we're giving to. Rather than showing them what we think they need, gift cards allow us to convey a powerful message: We trust that you know your family's needs better than we do.

Anyone working in social justice will tell you that the most meaningful way to help people is by centering their voices, experiences, and needs. People who are most impacted by an issue like poverty or racism know better than anyone else what they need.

I'm not comparing my Christmas tradition with confronting major structural policies. But I also recognize that the lessons from big social problems can be applied here, on a small scale.

Big box store and grocery gift cards give people agency over their holidays

This year, I split my charitable giving budget roughly in half. I bought the children a few clothing and toy items, and took joy in watching my own children pick those out.

The rest of my budget went to gift cards. I followed the recommendation of the organization we're working with to choose gift cards to big box stores like Walmart or Target that are easily accessible in the rural area where we live.

I also included a gift card to a grocery store. I envision that money being used for a beautiful Christmas meal, but if they decide it's better spent filling the pantry, that's fine, too. After all, they know better than I do what holiday gift will mean the most to their family.

Send gift cards with the click of a button with Cash App »

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

This Christmas I’m visiting my parents. I worry one of them shows hoarding-style behaviour

One of my parents shows hoarding-style behaviour. Is there anything I can do to help and support them?. This Christmas, I’m heading back to my parents’ house. I am close to them and love them very much. I have just found out from one of my parents that the other has bought another freezer. My parents have several freezers in their house already, all filled to the point you can’t really open them easily. It is a small terrace house, and it’s just my parents living there.
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Rebecca Gold

Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One

It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
Ingram Atkinson

After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Business Insider

Business Insider

788K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy