Picking out gifts for families in need is nice, but I've learned what some people really want: gift cards

Each year, I shop for holiday presents for families in need as fun and tangible way to introduce my kids to charity.

I buy some gifts, but set aside money for gift cards that will help parents create the holiday they want for their kids.

No one knows what they need better than they do, and gift cards give them the ability to choose it.

This year, a Christmas miracle in my house came early.

Every year, my family and I shop for people in need . We've found families though local homeless shelters, the school system, and visiting nurses' associations. Once we have their wishlist in hand, I head out with my own kids to teach them a hands-on lesson about giving to others.

Watching my 8- and 4-year olds debate the merits of different toys for the kids we were shopping for warmed my heart. This year, they really were absorbing the joy that comes with giving. And yet at the same time, I thought about the parents of these kids, who weren't able to have the same thrill.

That's where the second part of my giving plan comes in: gift cards.

Gift cards are requested for people in need

Gift cards can get a bad reputation. They might be seen as the easy way out, rather than finding a personalized present. Plus, they're less convenient than a good old cash gift.

But, when it comes to charitable giving, I've realized that gift cards hold a lot of merit. In fact, the organization we're working with this year has begun to encourage families to give gift cards in addition to or instead of physical gift items.

To me, this makes a lot of sense. I've lived under financial stress, and I know it can come with a feeling of disempowerment. In our culture, holiday shopping for children is a pride point for many parents. As a mom, not being able to select the gift my child was pining for — or one that I know would be perfect for them — would break my heart.

Gift cards allow people to purchase what's best for them

Gift cards provide a solution. They put the power in the hands of the people we're giving to. Rather than showing them what we think they need, gift cards allow us to convey a powerful message: We trust that you know your family's needs better than we do.

Anyone working in social justice will tell you that the most meaningful way to help people is by centering their voices, experiences, and needs. People who are most impacted by an issue like poverty or racism know better than anyone else what they need.

I'm not comparing my Christmas tradition with confronting major structural policies. But I also recognize that the lessons from big social problems can be applied here, on a small scale.

Big box store and grocery gift cards give people agency over their holidays

This year, I split my charitable giving budget roughly in half. I bought the children a few clothing and toy items, and took joy in watching my own children pick those out.

The rest of my budget went to gift cards. I followed the recommendation of the organization we're working with to choose gift cards to big box stores like Walmart or Target that are easily accessible in the rural area where we live.

I also included a gift card to a grocery store. I envision that money being used for a beautiful Christmas meal, but if they decide it's better spent filling the pantry, that's fine, too. After all, they know better than I do what holiday gift will mean the most to their family.

