Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
MC Commissioners award bid for Bradford project
TROY – M&T Excavating LLC, of Bradford, was awarded the contract for the East Oakwood Street improvements project in Bradford for the cost of $626,005 during the Miami County Commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The project was put out to bid and M&T Excavating, LLC was the lowest...
miamivalleytoday.com
Officers complete CIT Academy
TROY — 19 officers from Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties, including from area hospital security teams and courts, completed the Tri-County Crisis Intervention Team Academy for Law Enforcement Professionals Dec. 5-8. During the four-day training, officers heard from a variety of professionals who work with persons with mental illness, substance use disorders and other special populations. Officers learned techniques for safely engaging with special populations and about resources available in the community with the goal of getting people the help they need and preventing unnecessary incarceration or other legal matters.
miamivalleytoday.com
Charges filed against Tipp City officer
TIPP CITY — Officer Todd Daley, 33, with the Tipp City Police Department has been charged with misdemeanors of assault and sexual imposition. The charges came as a result of an investigation of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and allege Daley of off-duty misconduct that occurred between 8 p.m. Aug. 27 and 3 a.m. Aug. 28 in Monroe Township, according to a report obtained from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
miamivalleytoday.com
TMCS, Tipp schools Backpack Program
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) will continue to team up with Tipp City Schools to provide weekend meals for students in need. The Backpack Program provides a weekend supply of nutritious food for children to replace the school meals that children miss during their weekend or extended breaks from school.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tavern Building owner begins repairs ordered by city
TROY — The owner of the Tavern Building located on West Main Street is in the process of completing repairs ordered recently by the city of Troy, according to an email update that was distributed to city council members during their meeting on Monday, Dec. 19. The city issued...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council approves 2023 budget
TROY — Members of the Troy City Council have approved the city’s budget for 2023, but some council members are asking for more time to review the 2024 budget before approval next year. “That would give us three readings,” Council Member Jeff Schilling said. “I’m not saying we...
miamivalleytoday.com
Donate in Miami County this holiday season
TROY — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert a shortage during the challenging Christmas and New Year’s holiday week by making a blood donation at various locations in Miami County. The Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive is on Monday, Dec. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 205 South Walnut St., Fletcher. The Scott Family McDonald’s is hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from noon to 6 p.m. at 987 East Ash St., Piqua, and the Troy Church of the Brethren community blood drive is also on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1431 West Main St., Troy. The West Milton Lions Club community blood drive will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 South Main St., West Milton.
Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:. Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. Demarcus Hardison,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Extra patrols out through the holidays
TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies for the upcoming Christmas and New Years holidays. The extra traffic enforcement commenced earlier this month and will conclude in January 2023. The additional deputies will be targeting high crash roadways and roadways that have high rates of OVI arrests. The deputies will be strictly enforcing all of Ohio’s traffic statutes. The primary goal will be to remove alcohol and drug impaired drivers from county roadways, said a press release from the sheriff’s office.
miamivalleytoday.com
Bethany Center opens up Wilma’s Place, a men’s shelter
PIQUA – With the winter storm fast approaching, homeless individuals may be seeking places to shelter away from the storm. The Bethany Center, located at 339 South St. in Piqua, recently opened up the Wilma’s Place at Bethany Center, a men’s shelter, on Friday, Dec. 16. Any male individual is invited to stay safe and warm while the storm passes through the Miami Valley. Individuals are allowed to stay as long as necessary. According to Shawn Rickert with the Bethany Center, the shelter will be open until April 1.
Area paralyzed by winter storm
LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
Sidney Daily News
Fatal shooting involves officers
SIDNEY — A Wednesday morning shooting at Sidney Foodtown has left one person dead. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Spokesperson Steve Irwin, the Sidney Police Department requested the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) investigate a fatal officer involved shooting. The identity of the person killed was not released. Irwin said the name should be released Thursday.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Police reports
-9:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Imperial Court. -7:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to the 600 block of Ohio Avenue regarding a report of a disturbance/fight. -2:12 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 300...
miamivalleytoday.com
Green with envy?
Brittany Kindell, lower left, looks on as RT Industries employee Allie Henry gets “slimed” during a Christmas gathering at the RT complex in Troy on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Kindell had been the first slime recipient of the day.
Crews respond to 3 alarm barn fire in Darke County
Multiple crews respond to a three-alarm barn fire in Darke County Friday night. Fire crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Stauffer Road on reports of a barn on fire. Initial scanner traffic indicated a person is believed to be inside of the barn but dispatch was unable to confirm.
Lima News Digital Newspaper open to public
LIMA — Snowy conditions and limited visibility may delay the delivery of your newspaper today. Readers are encouraged to take advantage of the Digital Newspaper, an electronic replica of the printed newspaper, by visiting LimaOhio.com/today. The Digital Newspaper will remain free and open to the public all weekend. The...
Tipp City woman killed in I-75 crash identified
VANDALIA — A Tipp City woman has been identified as the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-75 earlier this week. Jeanne Armacost, 57, died at the scene of the crash in Vandalia, which happened near National Road around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
peakofohio.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Bellefontaine
An intoxicated driver was arrested late Monday night, just after 11:30, in the Speedway parking lot on South Main Street in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police received a tip of a possible intoxicated male stumbling around outside near a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers approached the suspect vehicle, they heard it running and...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Comments / 0