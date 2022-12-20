Chiefs’ Chris Jones one of multiple KC defensive linemen unable to practice Tuesday

The Chiefs were missing multiple defensive linemen for Tuesday’s practice.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Chris Jones, Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders were sick and would not be on the field.

Jones battled an illness last week and entered the weekend designated as questionable to play at the Houston Texans. He played but logged a season-low 40 defensive snaps and didn’t record a statistic.

Danna and Saunders are key members of the Chiefs’ defensive line rotation. The trio’s status will be closely monitored ahead of Saturday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Reid also said tight end Jody Fortson wouldn’t practice Tuesday. He has an elbow injury and his chances of playing Saturday appeared to be dimming.

“He’ll struggle to make it to the game as we go forward,” Reid said. “Tough kid, but he got banged up there pretty good.”

Travis Kelce and Noah Gray are the Chiefs’ top two tight ends, but Fortson’s absence would affect how the Chiefs utilize their 13-personnel packages (one running back, three tight ends).

Help could be forthcoming, however: Blake Bell, on injured reserve with a hip injury since the start of the regular season, was spotted on the practice field during the portion of Tuesday’s practice that was open to the media. This can be interpreted as a sign that the Chiefs have designated Bell as return to practice, which would open a 21-day evaluation window in which they’d decide whether he should be activated.

The Chiefs later in the afternoon listed Gray (shoulder), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), rookie running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (Achilles), offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) and rookie defensive back Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring) as full participants.