ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

2 Massachusetts teens charged in armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Melrose

Two teenagers from Massachusetts are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Melrose. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said two 16-year-old Somerville boys were arrested Sunday and arraigned Wednesday in juvenile court. Melrose police said the robbery happened the afternoon of...
MELROSE, MA
mynbc5.com

6 attacked by dog at pet care clinic in New Hampshire

Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a pet care clinic. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
mynbc5.com

Duxbury Food Shelf distributes Christmas meal boxes

Christmas will be a bit brighter for some families in central Vermont, thanks to a small charity’s holiday meal giveaway. The Duxbury Elf Food Shelf provided families with everything they would need for a Christmas dinner, complete with either a ham or a turkey, and all the fixings. Christmas music and caroling also made for a festive atmosphere.
DUXBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy