Tallahassee, FL

Lawrance Toafili says Florida State is 'for sure' locked in on finishing strong

By Daniel Morrison
 3 days ago
For the first time since 2019, Florida State is going to a bowl game. The Seminoles will meet up with the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl. With a win, Florida State could even get to 10 wins on the season for the first time since 2016. It’s an opportunity that the Seminoles aren’t taking lightly to end the season.

Running back Lawrance Toafili explained that the Seminoles are locked in and focused on finishing this season the right way.

“We’re locked in for sure,” Lawrance Toafili said. “Everybody’s got a good mindset, you know, approaching it the right way.”

“So I feel good about it, for sure.”

Given the circumstances, it’s not surprising that Florida State is locked in. For many players on the team, this is their first bowl game. For others, this is the culmination of years worth of rebuilding.

For his part, head coach Mike Norvell would appear to agree with Lawrance Toafili’s assessment of the team, praising their focus after the break.

“It’s something I was really proud of,” Mike Norvell said. “It started at the end of practice yesterday. They brought good energy, good spirit.”

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson is eager to play in a bowl

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson is one of the Seminoles to never play in a bowl game. It’s something that he’s excited for, though, as he explained.

“For the team, it’s been a couple years since they’ve been to a bowl game, but me last year, my old school, we made it to a bowl game. But, I didn’t play in it. So, this is my first experience at bowl games. So, it’s big for me,” Johnny Wilson explained.

“We just keep on talking about that 10-win season and I don’t care who we play. I don’t care who we play. I just want that last win on the season. So, I’m excited. I know the team’s excited to go out there and put on a show.”

