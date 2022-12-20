Read full article on original website
thevillagerny.com
Debbie Stein Computed HoliMont’s Future
Debbie Stein had a plan: Get a job at HoliMont and have the summers off so she could devote more time to her young family in the off-season. Debbie, however, posed a problem for HoliMont – the good type of problem! She immediately proved herself to be a vital cog in the HoliMont machine and has been working full time for 28 years!
Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm
Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
Live winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are the latest updates as Buffalo and Western New York deal with a potentially historic winter storm this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This warning is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
Travel advisory in place and mandatory evacuation for some in Chautauqua County
Chautauqua County officials announced a travel advisory is in place until further notice and there is a mandatory evacuation in place for some Lake Erie shoreline residents.
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County grape cooperative wins grand prize
The first New York Concord Grape Innovation Awards were held earlier this month, and a Chautauqua County grape cooperative was one of two grand prize winners. Westfield Maid Cooperative of Portland won the top prize of $20,000 in the best new beverage category for its "Good n' Grapey" Concord grape juice pouches, aimed at supplying school cafeterias. The prizes were awarded Friday, December 9 at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva. The idea for the competition grew from the 2018 New York State Concord Grape Summit, held at the Grape Discovery Center in Westfield.
‘Generational’ storm: What’s closed, canceled and postponed?
This page breaks down closings by category.
More than 40,000 customers without power across WNY
Keep an eye on this page for updates.
Flood Threat: Mandatory Evacuation For Residents Of This WNY Town
Residents of this Western New York town must evacuate their homes due to the threat of flooding. Not only will WNY be pummeled by snow, but there is also a significant threat of flooding in the area. Residents of Hoover Beach in Hamburg, NY, must evacuate their homes by 8 pm tonight, according to Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak.
erienewsnow.com
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
‘It ripped apart’: Video shows golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
erienewsnow.com
New Jamestown Tim Hortons Features New Drive-thru Only Model
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Tim Hortons is getting ready to open in Jamestown next week as the business’s owner eyes to knock down drive-thru wait times for the popular coffee shop. “The stores are busy, the lines are long, so we want to get...
Driving ban issued; Here are the major highways currently closed
A travel advisory took effect at 7 a.m. Friday, with no unnecessary travel recommended, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced via Twitter.
chautauquatoday.com
Winter blast hitting most of WNY, including Chautauqua County
Cold air is now pouring in behind a weather front that crossed Chautauqua County around 7 am Friday morning. The National Weather Service indicated on social media that immediately after the front passed the Dunkirk Airport, temperatures there dropped six degrees in eight minutes, and wind gusts were close to 50 mph. Since then, wind gusts have reached over 60 mph. As a result, the strong, gusty winds have caused multiple power outages. As of 10:00 am, National Grid reported over 3,300 customers without power in Chautauqua County. Most should have their power restored by 11:45 am, although that's an estimation. The Winter Storm Warning continues until 1:00 am Monday.
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
WGRZ TV
DA: Ex-Scout Leader Had Eight Bombs in Home
Erie County D-A's office say probation officers visiting his home last week found eight homemade bombs inside. He's held without bail on weapons possession charges.
Gas Station Collapses Due To Buffalo Blizzard
Hurricane-force winds are continuing to wreak havoc across Western New York. As Buffalo residents remain hunkered down in their homes, strong winds outsides are causing massive damage in the area. Wind gusts in Lakawanna were reported to reach a whopping 79 miles per hour on Friday, and structures in the area are paying the price.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
An Oakfield man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child has been sentenced in Genesee County Court to 14 years in state prison. 58-year-old Robert Ritchey pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Ritchey also was sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision. He was arrested in April and had more charges filed against him in June after the state police investigation. There were a total of 14 charges against Ritchey that involved a child under age 11.
Hoover Beach residents ordered to evacuate by Thursday night
"There's some very big waves that are anticipated, some very significant flooding, as well as some flash freezing of that flooding that's going to be impacting the areas along the lakeshore," Supervisor Randy Hoak said.
WGRZ TV
Shake Shack join chain restaurant explosion in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More chain restaurants are making their way into Western New York, attracted to the region’s affordable real estate rates, proximity to the international border and changing demographics. While some national chains have had a presence here for years and are adding more sites, a handful...
insideradio.com
Alexis "Lexi" Ziccardi
Alexis “Lexi” Ziccardi joins Cumulus Media modern rock “103.3 The Edge” WEDG Buffalo as afternoon host. A native Western New Yorker, Ziccardi returns to Buffalo from Jacksonville, FL, where she served as midday host at Cox Media Group modern rock “X 106.5” WXXJ and morning show producer at CHR sister WAPE (95.1). She succeeds Tiffany Bentley as afternoon host and will also serve as Promotions Coordinator at WEDG.
